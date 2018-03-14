Turnaround Tuesday: Trade, T-Rex, CPI; Why It May Matter

These are consistent with my recent, revised view of the global situation; implications are discussed in the article.

This included good news on the economy from businesses, more worries about protectionism, and newly positive sentiment on bonds.

Liking the news flow

When a bunch of news flows in and is received by the markets consistent with one's revised investment plans that were recently put in place, that in itself is newsworthy. Making a major change in investment posture is not all that common for most people as well as for me, and then getting a concentrated dose of support from the real world and other traders in response to the news is a positive.

I classify a busy news and markets day into three categories. As it happened, all were consistent with my counter-trend cautiousness on equities for a while due to Federal Reserve policy.

First up in interpreting the news, the theme of continued disinflation ("lower for lower") may be catching on.

Lower-for-lower on interest rates gets a boost or two

The basic news was that the consumer price index, reported Tuesday morning, showed a 2.2% yoy increase. But the "core" prices surprised slightly to the downside, and to my surprise, long term interest rates dropped a bit on the news.

Better, Bloomberg News, an arbiter of what trends are real and what are not, followed up with two related articles seeming to bless my point of view. First, from mid-morning:

The U.S. Inflation Scare May Be Over The great U.S. inflation scare of 2018 may be over -- for now. U.S. consumer prices in February were not too hot, not too cold, but just right to reinforce the outlook by Federal Reserve policy makers for three interest-rate hikes this year, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. The lack of a major surprise may help calm financial markets that were roiled last month by data showing wages and prices rising faster than anticipated. The last major consumer-price report before Fed officials meet next week indicated that inflation is gradually picking up without any big breakout.

That's very encouraging verbiage for a lower-for-longer guy.

Bloomberg followed with a closely related piece in the afternoon:

Yield-Curve Flattening Gets New Life After Inflation Fears Subside CPI data meet expectations, show weakness under the surface

Strong 30-year bond auction drives curve to flattest in weeks.

Note, the term "yield-curve flattening" refers to increasing equality of interest rates at the short, middle and long maturity end of the bond market.

A flattening yield curve as the Fed tightens is not great for stocks and is clearly not great for commodities. It implies that the Fed is indeed having an effect with its tightening, that there is not all that much growth/inflation expected down the road, and therefore defensive stocks can rally if the growth stocks have been hot (which has been the case the past several months).

Oil dropped for the day, but metals rose, so commodities were neutral; but stocks sold off, consistent with slower growth ahead than was expected on Monday.

Next up:

Trade wars may intensify

This news was broken by Politico:

Trump demands aides pump up anti-China tariffs After the administration's top trade official presented a package targeting $30 billion a year in imports, the president asked for an even bigger number.

Some importers such as Home Depot (HD) and companies doing a lot of business in China, such as Apple (AAPL), turned down 1% or more on this report as well as the two personnel changes at State. Out: the more globalist Sec'y of State T-Rex, aka Rex Tillerson, who was recommended for the post by the Bush wing of the party, along with a Tillerson supporter a level below Mr. Tillerson. In: CIA director Pompeo, who the president finds ideologically more compatible.

The above points all support the idea of domestic stocks such as home builders (ITB) and utilities (XLU), US-based restaurant chains, and other stocks whose supply chain is not unduly dependent on China.

That fits with my recent thesis, as well.

Finally, good news:

Too much good cheer for a recession; it's more like a mini-boom

There were two bits of good news that broke Tuesday. The one that had the major market impact came in the early AM from the National Federation of Independent Business:

Small Business Economy Heats Up After Years on the Sideline Small business owners are showing unprecedented confidence in the economy as the optimism index continues at record high numbers, rising to 107.6 in February, according to the NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey, released today [Tuesday morning].

Here is one key internal from the survey:

This is the highest level of business optimism since 1983 (not shown on the chart), per NFIB. Thus, the near-closing sentence to the overview of the report:

“Small business owners are telling us loud and clear that they’re optimistic, ready to hire, and prepared to raise wages – it’s one of the strongest readings I’ve seen in the 45-year history of the Index,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “The fact that several components saw significant increases tells us that small businesses are flourishing in a way we haven’t seen in over a decade.”

What's especially impressive is that the spikes other than in 1983 were in 1986, 1997, and 2004-5. All of these were consistent with non-recession periods of economic expansion. The 2004-5 spike occurred during the period of Fed tightening and thus has a potentially key similarity to today's situation.

The other bit of favorable sentiment was also reported in the morning, during trading hours, but did not have much effect on prices. Per Bloomberg, based on a mid-February survey:

Optimism among chief executive officers of large U.S. companies has reached a record high, a Business Roundtable survey showed Tuesday.

These positive findings of business owners mirror consumer sentiment data. So, the US economy is truly good now. But the Fed is playing the Grinch.

How to put all these together?

Conclusions

It looks to me as if the incoming data has something for most investors other than people expecting a breakout of inflation. The semi-authoritative Bloomberg News may be getting behind the view that the inflation cycle will not be especially bad; I find this more a true indicator than a contrarian one. Thus interest rates can stay low. However, restrained inflation also tends to imply lower sales growth than many expect. Thus I see these data as positive for more defensive stocks.

At the same time, with recession seemingly off the table for the foreseeable future, and rates so low, I see lots of credit demand as likely preventing long term rates from rejoining their downtrend in a major way this year. Beyond this year, we will just have to see. Bonds (TLT) might be good for a trade, especially looking ahead to the seasonally strong May-November period for bonds, but I expect that's all (i.e. a replay of last year).

Regarding trade and its impact on the markets, incessant pressures from the White House about trade keeps me oriented toward domestic stocks, preferably ones with North American supply chains. A more protectionist stance from the US than markets have been pricing in will tend to raise prices in the short run, which would not be good for bonds.

Putting it all together, and assuming that the Fed continues to act hawkishly by raising interest rates 3-4 times this year while shrinking the basic money via reverse QE, the incoming data is basically more 'meh' than anything else.

With valuations of stocks and bonds both historically high, and the Fed shrinking the money supply via reverse QE, cash continues to be a temporarily viable alternative in my humble opinion. I still think that many investors have been lulled by years of QE and its aftermath, and that as reverse QE moves along, gradually there will be less and less cash available to buy dips.

All in all, I'm optimistic on the domestic economy, but not wildly so, and cautious about ex-US operations of US stocks (SPY). I do not see many clear home run opportunities for financial assets given the Fed's stance and that of the White House on trade. Many bull markets get interrupted before continuing on, such as in 1984, 1987, 1994, and 2004-5; all were basically interrupted by rising interest rates, either on the long end (1984, 1987) or the short end as the Fed tightened (the others). More recently, we also have a consistent pattern of market sell-offs after the Fed "tightened" when it stopped QE: 2010, 2011 and the whole flattish market with corrections from late 2014 into 2016. Each of those periods represented the end of QE 1, QE 2 and QE 3.

We now have reverse QE thrown into the mix in addition to rising rates.

The evolving economic data are consistent with the Fed's hawkishness not being recognized by market participants as intended to normalize not only interest rates but also P/E's and the many other aspects of equity valuations. Add to the Fed's actions the actions of the administration that can stress matters either temporarily and unpredictably and possibly with real-world effects, and one can have a strong US economy and stocks that are vulnerable to downdrafts.

So, regarding the stock market why not have extra cash to see how things shake out as we move rapidly toward the seasonally challenging hurricane season? I am long lots of stocks, so this is not a bearish forecast longer term, but a lot of history argues not to fight the Fed when it is serious about a tightening campaign.

The news and markets will keep changing, but so far, I'm continuing with a much higher percentage allocation to cash than normal until I see markets incorporate somewhat more worry about the Fed and other sources of downside risks to the stock market. Reverse QE ramps up to high gear by July ($40 B per month removed from the Fed's balance sheet and therefore from market liquidity) and then October ($50 B per month possibly until 2020 or 2021). That acceleration period (decelerating liquidity conditions) matches with the historically weakest period of the year for stocks, August-September and into October. Will this year be different? I think it's a key question, and want to have dry powder in case the old patterns recur after an amazing 2017.

