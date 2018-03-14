Getty Realty: 30% Downside To Peers

Thesis

Getty Realty (GTY) is an NNN REIT specializing in standalone gas station and convenience store properties. Shares trade at FFO multiples of just over 14, which is higher than other standalone net lease peers, despite having weaker credit quality tenants and higher interest rate risk. Furthermore, actual cash flows available to investors looks overstated due to understated environmental remediation obligations. With interest rates set to rise, investors need to be choosy with net lease REITs, either focusing on those which can offer stable same-store rent growth or focusing on those offering deep value. I expect a multiple re-rating within the next 12 months, with 30% downside to a more appropriate FFO multiple of 10, in line with comparable peers.

Business Introduction

Getty Realty owns over 900 properties across the United States:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

To summarize their business model in a nutshell, they acquire gas station and convenience store properties then lease it back in long term leases. Their tenants thus take up the operational responsibility and pay for operational overhead including maintenance capital expenditures.

The bulls like the fact that they have grown their dividend consistently over the past several quarters:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

They have approximately 50% of leases expiring before 2028, which is quite standard among peers:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

Net lease REITs differ from shopping center or mall REITs in that whereas these peers would look forward to lease expirations as an opportunity to mark rent to market, net lease REITs on the other hand have not historically been able to generate the same pricing power (instead they count on annual lease escalators prior to lease expirations for same store sales growth). Looking at peer National Retail Properties, we can see that renewal lease spreads have ranged from -21% to 7%, with a median somewhere around -2%:



(NNN 2017 Institutional Investor presentation)

Why is this the case? This seems to be due to the fact that net lease REITs tend to not focus on "prime" real estate. This would explain why net lease REITs in their slides discussing lease expirations often write "only X% of lease expiring within next ten years" or in the case of Getty Realty, emphasizing that 50% of leases are expiring "in 2028 or beyond." Nonetheless, their upcoming lease expirations look reasonably spread out.

Their top ten tenant list shows significant tenant concentration especially to public company Global Partners (GLP) (more on this later).

(2018 Investor Presentation)

Short term headwinds: variable debt in rising interest rate environment

Interest rates have been steadily rising to start 2018:

(10 year treasury rates, St. Louis Fed)

Getty Realty has a weighted average maturity of their debt of 3.3 years, which is very low:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

Furthermore, 41% of debt is variable rate. I have my concerns for rising cost of capital in this rising interest rate environment. The average interest rate on their debt is 4.8% - in the near term their variable rate debt will see higher costs and in the next few years they may have to refinance at higher rates.

Long term volatility: Deteriorating and volatile tenant financials

I found the following slide from their investor presentation to be very confusing:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

Whereas it is clear that convenience store sales have been very volatile and in fact dropping precipitously the past three years, why are they implying that there is steady growth? This chart appears to show that their tenant financials are deteriorating.

This should come as no surprise considering that oil is a far cry from 2014 peaks:

(CNBC)

They have stated that their portfolio has an average rent coverage of 1.9x (4-wall) and average rent escalations of 1.6% as of December 2017. Looking into their top tenant we can try to judge how much we should rely on this metric.

According to their 2017 10-K, Getty had 163 stations leased to Global Partners. Global Partners has seen its strong correlation to the price of oil prove very costly in recent years:

(Yahoo Finance)

We can see a breakdown of their financials listed below (in 000s except per share amounts):

(Chart by Author, data from Global 2016 10-K and 2017 Q4 Earnings Release)

The issue with traditional 4-wall rent coverage is that it ignores interest and capital expenditure expense. As we can see above, these two costs have historically been a high component of EBITDA. Furthermore, I am concerned by the strong volatility of earnings being caused by volatility in oil prices. With a 4-wall rent coverage at only 1.9x it is unclear to me that their tenants will be able to weather any significant downturn in oil prices, let alone afford rents rising at 1.6% per year.

Environmental remediation obligations: an understated drag on cash flows

In their 10-K Getty Realty lists the following liability line on their balance sheet:

"As of December 31, 2017, we had accrued a total of $63.6 million for our prospective environmental remediation obligations. This accrual consisted of (a) $18.6 million, which was our best estimate of reasonably estimable environmental remediation liability, including obligations to remove USTs for which we are responsible, net of estimated recoveries and (b) $45.0 million for future environmental liabilities related to preexisting unknown contamination."

UST stands for underground storage tank. Many of their leases require them to help fund certain capital expenditure requirements, including replacing these underground storage tanks. They have estimated the total liabilities on their balance sheet at $63.6 million as "environmental remediation obligation." Because they are the only net lease REIT focusing on gas stations, there is not a comparable peer to determine whether or not this figure is considered high - that said, there is not necessarily any reason to view these costs as anything other than typical costs related to the gas station industry. In the past three years, on their statement of cash flows I can see that they have spent $19.8 million, $24.6 million, and $23.4 million for 2017, 2016, 2015 respectively. I have my concerns with how this is being accounted for in their AFFO (adjusted funds from operations).

Looking at their reconciliation of net income to AFFO:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

We can see above that they account for "changes in environmental estimates" in computing AFFO. They also have a line called "environmental expense" in their income statement. We can see all four lines below for comparison:

(In thousands)

(Chart by Author, data from 2017 and 2015 10-K)

We can see that environmental expense and changes in environmental estimates add up approximately to the sequential difference between the top line environmental remediation obligations, which makes sense. However, we can see that this value varies significantly from the actual cash flow used to pay environmental remediation obligations, seen in the bottom line - by about 50%. The reason for this is that environmental remediation obligations is carried on the balance sheet as a sum of discounted cash flows which is the same as how they record the environmental expense and changes in environmental estimates. But clearly there is still ~$10 million in actual cash flow that is not being accounted for in the AFFO reconciliation. This is a considerable discrepancy considering that 2017 AFFO totaled $62 million.

Accounting for the environmental remediation obligations, 2017 AFFO per share adjusts to $1.41, a 15% difference. While they can make the argument that at some point this becomes a nonrecurring cost, we can see by the trends of the environmental remediation obligations left on the balance sheet that they will likely be paying this off for another 6 years, and this does not account for any future accumulation of more obligations.

Valuation

Management has provided 2018 AFFO guidance at $1.71 per share at the midpoint. Trading at $25.44, shares trade at 14.8 times AFFO and a 5.0% yield. This is where I have my gripes. While these valuations are not exactly nosebleed, they are not cheap, especially when compared with other standalone net lease peers. I should point out that industry darling Realty Income (O) trades at 16 times FFO. In general the net lease peer group trades at cheaper levels. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) trades for 12 times 2018 FFO. National Retail Properties (NNN) trades for 14.8 times FFO, while having 3.6 times rent coverage and 2.3 fixed charge coverage. My favorite pick Store Capital (STOR) trades at 13.8 times 2018 AFFO guidance and a 5.0% yield. This is in spite of having higher 4-wall coverage at 2.6 and disclosing fixed charge coverage of 2.1. Furthermore, Store Capital has less than 10% of leases expiring in the next ten years. I wrote about Store Capital here. Even in the higher risk spectrum, Spirit Realty (SRC) trades at 9.38 times AFFO and a 9% yield. They last reported rent coverage at 2.6 times. Both of these stocks trade at more compelling valuations despite having stronger tenant credit metrics and limited variable interest rate exposure. This is even without accounting for the extra environmental remediation obligation cash flows, which if incorporated would increase the AFFO multiple to over 17.

I imagine many investors are choosing Getty Realty over their retail counterparts because they believe gas stations have more stable financials and limited threat from e-commerce, more specifically threat from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). I however view this premium to be misplaced as the significant oil price correlation is arguably harder to predict than the impact of e-commerce. Further, in light of the weaker tenant credit quality, interest rate exposure, and significant environmental remediation obligations, I see no reason why Getty Realty should trade at equivalent valuations to Store Capital, National Retail Properties, or even Spirit Realty. At the end of the day, the biggest deciding factor in determining the success of same store rent growth as well as successful lease renewal rates will be tenant profitability. The significantly higher tenant profitability shown at these retail net lease peers suggests that they will have an easier time raising rents. If shares traded at 10 times 2018 AFFO then they would trade at $17.10/share, or about 32% lower from where they trade now.

Conclusion

Getty Realty is an interesting way to gain exposure to the net lease sector with strong concentration to gas stations and convenience stores. That said, the valuation looks unreasonable especially considering the rising interest rate environment and relative premium to superior peers. Those looking to gain exposure to the net lease REIT sector should be building positions in any of its peers, such as Store Capital, which looks to be cheaper and have stronger credit quality tenants.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.