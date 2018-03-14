Chevron: A Good Time To Sell

In my last article, "Is Another Oil Crash Coming?" I made my case for a potential multi-month correction in WTI crude oil. Crude oil could only muster a 50c gain in the following week's trading, highlighting immediate weakness, and has since moved to test the key $60 a barrel level. If this is the start of a broader correction, then I see this as a good time to sell Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), which may also have reached an important top as it retreats from a test of the 2014 high which preceded the downturn in the oil market.

The bullish run in oil may be stalling

Last year, I made the call that WTI crude oil was heading for $60 per barrel as it tested the $50 level. We eventually got there as we entered December, and the price managed to power further ahead with a high above $66 per barrel. The last push higher was likely driven by some short-covering, and was also helped by another drop in the U.S. Dollar index. However, as noted in my most recent article, we are still seeing a record build in long speculative positioning in crude oil. This position is almost double the positioning that exacerbated the post-2014 crash, and therefore, it is wise to consider the downside in the oil space.

(Source: Commitments of Traders)

Key risks ahead in the coming months are obviously the U.S. dollar, the potential for trade wars and the upcoming OPEC meeting in June, alongside the standard supply and demand issues.

The strong performance in 2017 will be hard to repeat

In its most recent fourth-quarter earnings report, Chevron noted that, “Earnings and cash flow grew significantly in 2017”. Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth also commented that the company “achieved our objective of being cash flow positive through deliberate actions to reduce capital expenditures, lower our cost structure, start and ramp-up projects, and conclude planned asset sales."

Like most companies in the oil space, these "deliberate actions" will be hard to replicate in coming quarters, as companies have divested the most valuable assets available and have removed the bulk of the excess from cash flows and budgets. If my expectations of lower oil prices are correct, then CAPEX will also top out around these levels for Chevron and other firms, and could see forward guidance lowered.

(Source: Chevron March Analyst Presentation)

If we consider the potential for future oil prices, the graph below only makes sense if oil prices fall. Sustained oil prices above $60 would see service companies seeking higher charges for their services and equipment, whereas continued squeezing of prices would likely be the inverse, where cooling prices can create leverage for production firms. The move in oil prices from $50 to $60 per barrel happened in the second quarter of 2017, so any squeeze on margins through higher service costs would only be seen in 2018.

(Source: Chevron March Analyst Presentation)

Revising cash flow projections and EPS

Chevron's predicted cash flow in 2018 is based on operating activity at $60 per barrel, however my expectations on oil prices would see this as the higher end for the year. The company predicts cash flow sensitivity of $2 billion between $54 and $60, which is near my oil price target of $55 in coming months. Anything lower would create further strain on cash and would lower operating activity returns. It could also remove much of the $2 billion expected value from asset sales. This combination of effects could see lower CAPEX projections and as much as $3 billion removed from cash generation projections.

(Source: Chevron March Analyst Presentation)

As the chart below highlights, revenue continued to improve into year-end 2017, but began to top out in the first quarter of 2017. If the headwinds of lower oil appear, then EPS expectations will have to be lowered by analysts and could see some profit-taking or rebalancing from key holders.

(Source: Reuters, Author)

Markets are ignoring China futures

In terms of oil prices, markets seem to be underestimating a key oil market event in 2018: the arrival of yuan-denominated oil trading in Shanghai on March 26.

The move by China is seen as the first stages of a bid to create a new oil benchmark for Asia. The Shanghai International Energy Exchange will use the acronym INE and will allow Chinese traders buyers to lock in prices, and foreign traders will also be allowed access. Traders in Brent and WTI may be underestimating what this move means for liquidity on the New York Mercantile Exchange. As I noted the highly speculative long position in oil, we may see a large unwind of positions as Chinese oil firms seek to re-balance USD exposure or hedge against their local currency. The dollar's dominance will obviously hold in the medium term, but we could see markets move in the short-term as liquidity moves across to the Shanghai exchange from the end of March.

Conclusion

Chevron Corporation had a strong 2017, as the company's continued efforts to reduce costs across the board were boosted by a headwind of higher oil prices, particularly in the second half of 2017. This headwind may not be there to assist in 2018, however, as oil price is continuing to show weakness above $60, and risks mount for further upside. The company may be reaching the limit of its cost-cutting potential and asset divestment, so this would be a good time to lock in a strong 2017 and allow the price to rebalance in order to reassess the risk/reward scenario later in the year. Chevron is a strong and well-managed oil major, however the oil price risks are mounting and profit-taking is advised.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.