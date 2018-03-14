Raging River: Where To Go Now?

Last week, Canadian oil producer Raging River (OTC:RRENF) announced that the board has initiated its strategic repositioning in an effort to enhance shareholder value. The board announced the repositioning as:

Raging River believes that the current trading price of its common shares does not adequately reflect the underlying value of the Company. The purpose of the Repositioning Process is to evaluate a number of alternatives available to the Company concurrently.

The scope of the review has been announced as:

...review to identify and consider a broad range of alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including, but not limited to, a merger, corporate sale, corporate restructuring, the sale of select assets, the purchase of assets, or any combination of the potential alternatives

We think the announcement has raised more questions due to the timing of this strategic review. The company continues to execute on its growth strategy and there is no outside pressure from shareholders or activists, as far as we know. The company recently announced its foray into Alberta's Duvernay and many industry players have touted the emerging play as a promising new shale region that could become the Eagle Ford in the North.

Our Take on the Announcement

We think the board announced the strategic repositioning likely due to the continued weakness in the share price. As oil rallied in 2017, Raging River and other Western Canadian producers have suffered greatly as investors stayed away from the battered sector. However, the announcement has been met with a slight sell-off as investors discounted the announcement and question whether the board has lost its focus.

Raging River has a unique and distinct business model among the intermediate producers. The producer has low debt, high operating netback, light oil production, high decline and high capital expenditure. The company has achieved higher production growth which was touted by investors during the period when oil price was high, as cash flows can fund the capital expenditures required to replace depletion and some. However, as oil price collapsed in 2014, the business model for Raging River has now been shaken as cash flow dwindled while capex needs remained high to replace the barrels being depleted. Our analysis shows that Raging River is barely able to cover its 2018 capital expenditures using internal cash flow.

We think the Board is likely announcing the strategic review under the backdrop of its depressed share price. Investors have stayed away from the stock as the growth thesis starts to show cracks as higher netbacks are more than offset by the higher capital expenditure. For example, to achieve 2018 production guidance of 24,500 BOE/d, representing 5-6% growth, the company needs to spend $335 million in total capital expenditure. For comparison, for Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) to achieve production of 21,250 BOE/d it needs to spend $56 million and Obsidian (OBE) needs to spend $125 million to achieve 29,500 BOE/d in 2018 production. Clearly, Raging River has been hurt by the lower oil price which has limited its financial flexibility. We think without higher oil price, Raging River is likely to be range-bound and the board is running out of patience. But the announcement has seen met with skepticism so far.

We also do not believe a corporate sale would be conducive to today's business environment. Most companies are trading at significantly depressed multiples and cash flows are closely watched by management and the Board. Few intermediate players have the financial wherewithal to acquire Raging River and larger companies are unlikely to transact under today's oil price. We do not see a logical buyer for Raging River and do not believe a significant premium can be achieved in today's environment.

Final Thoughts

We have long been believers in Raging River having acquired shares at $9.00, however, decided to sell out our positions at $6.10 at a significant loss recently. The reason for our sale is simple: we deployed the proceeds into Cardinal as we repositioned our energy portfolio to focus on names that provide sustainable yield along with torque to rising oil price. We have no confidence that oil price will rise above US$65 for an extended period of time and are not willing to bet our portfolio on that. We think there are two things to take notice of the Western Canadian oil and gas sector right now. First thing is that the sector is clearly out of favor among investors and multiples have contracted significantly. The second thing that we wanted to highlight is that future oil price might be "lower for longer" as the U.S. rose to become the new swing producer in the global crude market. We think there is a possibility of oil prices moving higher but fundamentally we believe that is a risky proposition and a speculative bet that is not worth committing capital at this point.

We used to respect Raging River as a successful growth story that is likely to survive the current oil price downturn. The latest announcement on strategic review has puzzled us as there are few options that are conducive to shareholder value creation. We are currently out of this stock but remain interested in seeing the outcome of its repositioning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRLFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.