CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.625% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by CMS Energy Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 8M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $200M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

CMS Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2078 (NYSE: CMSA) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.625%. The new issue bear a 'BBB-'Standard & Poor's rating is callable as of 03/15/2023 and is maturing on 03/15/2078. CMSA is currently trading at its par value and has a 5.62% Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.69%.

Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:



Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

CMS Energy is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan and is the parent holding company of several subsidiaries, including Consumers Energy Company ("Consumers") and CMS Enterprises Company ("Enterprises"). Consumers is an electric and gas utility company serving Michigan's lower peninsula. Consumers owns and operates electric generation, transmission and distribution facilities and gas transmission, storage and distribution facilities. Consumers serves individuals and businesses operating in the alternative energy, automotive, chemical, metal and food products industries, as well as a diversified group of other industries. Consumers provides electricity and/or natural gas to 6.7 million of Michigan's 10 million residents. Consumers' rates and certain other aspects of its business are subject to the jurisdiction of the Michigan Public Service Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as well as to North American Electric Reliability Corporation reliability standards. Enterprises, through its subsidiaries and equity investments, is engaged in domestic independent power production, the marketing of independent power production and the development of renewable generation. CMS Energy manages its businesses by the nature of services each provides and operates principally in three business segments: electric utility, gas utility, and enterprises, its non-utility operations and investments.

Source: 424B2 Filing by CMS Energy Corporation

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, CMS:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the common stock has paid а $1.33 yearly dividend. With a market price $43.13, the current yield of CMS is at 3.08%. As an absolute value, this means it pays more than $375M in dividends yearly.

In addition, the market capitalization of CMS is around $12.06B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Southern Company's (NYSE:SO) capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com - Company's Balance Sheet

The CMS Family

Except for the newly listed senior notes, CMS Energy has one outstanding preferred stock - Consumers Energy Co. $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: CMS-B). In the table below, there is some information about CMS-B:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Furthermore, CMS has several Corporate Bonds:

Source: Finra

The Corporate Bonds with the longest maturities are the 2044 and the 2043 bonds, which have a yield of around 4.40%. However, these are securities with 30 years less to their maturity date, so any in-depth analysis cannot be sustainable.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the 'Electric Utilities' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and have a maturity date in 50 to 70 years.

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

'Investment Grade' Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds of the offering of the Notes to repay a portion of the $225 million outstanding term loan under our Term Loan Credit Agreement dated as of December 21, 2017. The term loan bears interest at an annual interest rate of LIBOR plus 0.68 percent (2.28 percent at December 31, 2017) and matures on December 21, 2018, and the proceeds of the term loan borrowing were used by us to redeem a portion of our 8.75% senior notes due 2019.

Source: 424B2 Filing by CMS Energy Corporation

Special Considerations

The company may redeem the 2078 Junior Subordinated Notes at its option before their call date:

in whole, but not in part, before March 15, 2023, at 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if certain changes in tax laws, regulations or interpretations occur; or

in whole, but not in part, before March 15, 2023, at 102% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if a rating agency makes certain changes in the equity credit criteria for securities such as the 2078 Junior Subordinated Notes.

Source: FWP Filing by CMS Energy Corporation

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond CMSA. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

