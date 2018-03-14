Obsidian Energy: Not Too Good, Not Too Bad

Obsidian (OBE) reported fourth-quarter results last week. Given the production has already been pre-announced, there is no surprise on that front. What we saw was a modest cash flow surprise but the higher operating costs makes us remain cautious on the outlook for Obsidian. The proposed share consolidation makes us even more cautious on the stock as it indicates that management has accepted the current state of the company and instead resorted to using financial maneuvering to prop up the share price. Theoretically, the share consolidation does not change the fundamentals of the company, however, in this case, it signals a sign of weakness in the stock.

Fourth Quarter Overview

Production remained relatively consistent this quarter and liquids accounted for 62% of the total production. For 2018 the management reiterated production guidance of 29,000-30,000 BOE/d which represents 5% production growth after taking account of the legacy asset disposition. Obsidian provided an update on the recent drilling program in Cardium Mannville which have seen encouraging results. However, overall we think Obsidian has limited growth potential due to the lower netback and need for deleveraging.

Operating netbacks increased $18.70 in the third quarter to $23.00 during the fourth quarter, driven by much higher realized prices which increased from $33 to $40. The higher prices were partially offset by higher expenses. Management reiterated guidance for 2018 which includes an increase in operating expenses from $12.50 in the fourth quarter to $13.25 in 2018, driven by the loss of JV partner carry at its Peace River play.

Fourth quarter cash rose from the third quarter due to better-than-expected realized prices from a rising benchmark and hedging. Run-rate fourth quarter funds flow reached $192 million, an improvement from last quarter but still down from previous quarters due to asset dispositions.

Total debt remained at $359 million, relatively unchanged from last quarter.

Final Thoughts

Obsidian management reiterated its prior guidance of 29,000-30,000 BOE/d on the total capital expenditure of $135 million. Interestingly, Obsidian also announced plans to consolidate shares outstanding by a 3:1 ratio at its upcoming AGM. Overall, we think the production and cash flow profile of Obsidian are little changed from our previous articles.

We think investors need to understand that Canadian oil and gas producers are in an asset class that is currently out of favor among investors. We do not foresee any multiple expansion in this sector in the near-term as pipeline issues continue to depress WCS prices and hedging will start rolling off after 2018 at the favorable prices many producers have locked in during throughout 2017. At least in our mind, the best way to play the sector is to assume:

Assume WTI around US$55 to $60 (higher prices is a bonus but not to be taken for granted due to U.S. shale dominance)

Producers able to survive at US$55 with positive cash flow

No leverage concern (<1.0 debt/DACF) or debt maturity issues

One option is to focus on yield as the multiple depression in the sector has producers some amazing yields. The key is to find companies that make comfortably fund existing dividends and capital expenditure required to main existing production. One company that we have identified in this category and have written extensively about is Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF). For our detailed analysis of Cardinal click here.

Another option is to look for capital gains in the sector by finding undervalued producers with solid production growth under US$55 WTI and cash flow to fund required capital expenditure. We think many investors have too naively assumed that higher leverage and depressed share price automatically equals more upside and bigger gains. We think investors need to understand there is a real risk of producers going bankrupt if oil stays at today's level for next few years. When we look for opportunities in this sector, we have to make sure that the company is viable and cash flow positive at US$55.

Obsidian does not fall into the first category as it does not pay any dividends. We also don't believe that Obsidian has the potential to produce outsized returns compared to other companies. Several individual readers have been critical of our negative commentary around Obsidian. We write about Obsidian because we were a previous shareholder. We sold our stake at above $2.00 in late 2016 at a nice profit and have stayed away since then. We watched the company through its transformation and think the new management did a commendable job in leading the company into its stable state now. However, our view of the oil price does not support growth for Obsidian. The company won't have financial distress but we also do not see any near-term catalyst. The share price benefited from the activist announcement but has since come back down after reality started to settle in. A potential corporate sale is not conducive to shareholder return in today's environment. Look at Raging River (OTC:RRENF) whose share price took a beating even after the board announced a strategic review. We just think there are too many headwinds facing the sector and our only exposure remain to be Cardinal where the 10% yield is safe while at the same time offers torque to rising oil price. We hope readers to register our goal of providing objective data and our own views on the companies as we do not currently have positions in Obsidian and do not plan to start one.

