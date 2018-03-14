Ross Stores: Recent Correction Is A Buying Opportunity

Long term investors can use the recent correction as an opportunity to go long on the stock.

Ross Stores (ROST) is an interesting story in retail space. At the time when most of the US retailers are under pressure from increasing online competition, Ross is posting strong sales and earnings growth. The company’s stock price has gained 172% over the last five years easily outperforming S&P Retail ETF (XRT) and S&P 500 (SPY). Despite strong fundamentals and impressive out-performance, Ross is still trading at reasonable valuations and I believe the stock can prove to be good compounding story over the next decade. The stock has corrected after the earnings due to disappointing current fiscal guidance. I believe long-term investors should consider buying the stock at current levels.

Resilient business model

Ross Stores’ business model consists of off-price purchase of designer merchandise and offering them to its customers at a significant discount compared to department and specialty store’s regular prices.

The majority of Ross’ merchandise is acquired through opportunistic purchases created by manufacturer overruns and canceled orders both during and at the end of a season. This works during improving economy as well as a slowdown. During improving economy vendors tend to make more product than required, while during a slowdown there are good chances of ending up with excess supply because expectations of some of the department store and retailers aren't met.

Once purchased these merchandises are either shipped to store in-season or packed away until a later date. Either way, the heavy discount which Ross gets from these opportunistic purchases is passed on to the customers giving Ross Stores a competitive moat over the other retailers. Even Amazon's (AMZN) competitive strategy of giving huge discounts wanes in front of Ross Stores which gives 20%-60% discount compared to department and specialty stores regular prices.

Longer term story

Ross currently operates 1600 stores in the US. Management expects ~90 net new openings per annum and reach 2500 stores over the next decade. This equates to 4%-6% store growth per annum. Add to this ~4% per annum SSS growth (which the company was able to deliver over the last three years despite tough macros) and ~3%-4% per annum share count reduction, we easily have the company posting double-digit EPS CAGR over the next decade.

In addition to double-digit EPS growth, the company also has slightly over 1% dividend yield which is expected to push total returns to low teens even if we expect the company's P/E multiple to remain constant.

What’s up with the guidance?

Ross' stock has corrected post recent earnings. While the results were good, its SSS and margin guidance disappointed investors. Ross issued a guidance of 1% to 2% increase in SSS for 1Q18 and FY18. However, I don't think one should be worried about this guidance range. Management has a history of giving conservative guidance. Below is a comparison between the company guidance versus actual performance for the last few quarters.

Original SSS Guidance Actual SSS 1Q17 1% - 2% 3% 2Q17 1% - 2% 4% 3Q17 1% - 2% 4% 4Q17 2% - 3% 5% FY17 1% - 2% 4%

Source: Company filings

Management has also indicated on the conference call that they were just being prudent while giving guidance and there are not any signs of worsening end markets. So, the worries around SSS guidance seem misplaced.

On the margin front management has indicated that FY18 operating margins will be in 13.3% to 13.5% range versus 14.5% in FY17. Apart from 20bps impact due to one less week in FY18, the main line item impacting FY18 operating margins is wage and benefit expense. Ross Stores has increased minimum wages for all its employees to $11 per hour, improved its paid leave program, and is providing one-time bonuses for eligible hourly in-store associates.

The aim here is to invest a part of savings from tax rate reduction to retain and attract quality talent which will help the company maintain its competitive positioning in the longer run. It is not that the company is using all of its saving from tax cuts for the benefit of employees. Investors are still the biggest beneficiary with the company doubling its share repurchase authorization to $1.75 bn in 2018 and increasing its dividend by 40%. If investors are still punishing the company for using a part of its savings to benefit other stakeholders (ground level employees), I believe they are being too short-term focused.

Also, despite this increase in wage and benefit expense, the company is set to post $4.06 in EPS for the current year (consensus estimates) versus $3.31 in FY2017 (adjusted for $0.10 benefit from one extra week and $0.14 one-time benefit from a revaluation of deferred tax assets). This higher than trendline EPS growth is due to the savings from the tax cut and increased buybacks.

Further, one should note that the given operating margin guidance of 13.3% to 13.5% corresponds to 1% to 2% SSS increase. In all likelihood, the company will do better on SSS front which will help it achieve better that guided operating margin.

Valuations

Ross is trading at less than 19x current year earnings. I believe the stock can provide low teen CAGR over the next decade. Investor worries regarding the guidance seem overblown. Further concerns regarding Amazon, which is keeping the multiple low, also seems unwarranted. Amazon doesn't have much cost advantage when compared to Ross Stores. Also, Amazon has been present in the apparel category for the past several years and Ross has done well during these years. There are no indications that this is going to change going forward. Long-term investors can use the recent correction as an opportunity to initiate a long position in the stock.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.