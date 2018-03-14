Highpower International: Q4 And FY2017 Income Numbers Inflated By One-Time Items While Underlying Business Performance Deteriorated Further

Investors should wait for the release of the final FY2017 numbers to better assess the company's underlying business performance.

Operating performance deteriorated even further from an already weak Q3 due to ongoing raw material cost inflation.

Note:

I have covered Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

For a couple of quarters now, I have been skeptical on Highpower International, a small but nicely growing China-based producer of nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries, mostly due to material cost inflation for important raw materials like cobalt and lithium experienced over the course of 2017.

Photo: Highpower Lithium Battery Facility - Source: Company Presentation

While my initial short recommendation was, clearly, ill-timed, the company did not manage to delay the inevitable by more than one quarter. During Q3, Highpower not only experienced heavy margin pressure but also warned of further deterioration going forward. Not surprisingly, investors headed for the exit, causing the stock price to drop by more than 40% until the beginning of March.

On March 12, the company released some preliminary Q4 and full-year 2017 results which look bullish on the surface but are solely the result of one-time items. In fact, the performance of the company's underlying business has deteriorated even further from an already weak Q3.

As the company has only provided preliminary ranges for Q4 revenues, gross margins and income before taxes, I decided to use the mid-points in the table below.

Q4/2017 Q3/2017 Q2/2017 Q1/2017 Q4/2016 Revenues 79.2 71.4 51.7 41.9 53.9 OpEx n/a 9.2 7.4 6.8 9.1 Gross Margin 14.9% 19.0% 23.3% 23.7% 20.2% Income from operations n/a 4.3 4.7 3.1 1.8 Income before taxes 7.1 6.2 5.1 3.2 2.1

Unless otherwise stated, all numbers are in million USD.

Investors should note that the company would have been able to also provide a range for "income from operations" but instead decided to go with the much better looking "income before taxes" metric in its preliminary release.

As already evidenced by the table above, income before taxes substantially exceeded income from operations, mostly due to one-time gains related to the divestment / deconsolidation of two subsidiaries in the second half of fiscal year 2017.

Generously assuming only flat quarter-over-quarter operating expenses for Q4, income from operations would have been just $2.6 million, down by roughly 40% from Q3 at the mid-point of the guided gross margin rate, the by far lowest performance in the entire year. Keep in mind that Q4 operating expenses are actually expected to be materially above Q3 levels given historical opex trends and management's expectations for higher investments in research and development efforts.

Using this rather generous approximation for Q4 income from operations, the company obviously expects an at least $4.5 million gain from the recent deconsolidation of its subsidiary Ganzhou Highpower Technology ("GZ Highpower").

The move not only vastly improves, at least on the surface, the company's earnings picture for Q4 and the full year 2017, it also removes a considerable margin drag as GZ Highpower's gross margins in Q4 calculated to just 7%.

Stripping out the contribution from GZ Highpower from Q4 results, revenues came in at approximately $63 million with gross margins at 17% at the mid-point of the range.

Expect margins to be under ongoing pressure going forward as cobalt prices have increased another 25% from the end of Q4. While Lithium prices have decreased by more than 10% since reaching all-time highs in January, any offset will, most likely, be more a Q2 issue given required procurement cycles.

Moreover, ongoing capacity expansion and increased R&D expenses in combination with higher working capital requirements will heavily weigh on the company's cash flows going forward. Until the end of Q3, operating and investing activities already caused cash outflows of almost $13 million and I would expect even higher cash usage this year.

So, while on paper the company is generating healthy profits each quarter, cash flows are telling a somewhat different story. This is in large part due to the ongoing need for capacity expansion and ever increasing working capital requirements in conjunction with the growth in the company's lithium-ion battery business. The stated intent to shift to higher-margin products will require additional investments in the business. Against this backdrop, I wouldn't be surprised to see cash outflows from operating and investing activities eclipsing $20 million this year, forcing Highpower to either increase its already meaningful debt levels even further or even pursue an equity raise.

As of the end of Q3, the company had available unused credit facilities of $24 million. Highpower's large working capital requirements are mostly caused by production lead times of 30-40 days and average accounts receivable days outstanding in the mid-80s.

Bottom Line:

Investors should wait for the company to report its final Q4 and full year FY2017 numbers to better assess the company's business performance which, obviously, has continued to deteriorate during Q4 due to ongoing cost inflation pressures. Don't get misled by the company utilizing major one-time gains to mask ongoing margin pressure in the core business.

The company previously guided for FY2018 net revenues to grow at least 20% over FY2017 and gross margins to exceed Q4 levels.

As the deconsolidation of the GZ Highpower business was already anticipated in the guidance, I don't see risks to the company's top line projections but ongoing raw material cost inflation could further pressure the company's gross margins this year.

My biggest concerns still circle around the company's ongoing cash usage which I expect to accelerate this year given larger investment and working capital requirements.

On paper, Highpower International continues to looks cheap with a P/E in the mid-single digits but in reality the business is

showing further signs of deterioration

consuming meaningful amounts of cash

saddled with $67 million in debt

facing ongoing margin pressures

Management will, most likely, further outline Q1 and FY2018 revenue and margin expectations on the upcoming Q4 conference call. I will update investors at that time, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.