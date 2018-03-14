Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/9/18: ECL, DLTR, BW, AAT, ANGI, GRPN, PF, TDF

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/9/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes should remain seasonally high through mid March. We’re entering another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Ecolab (NYSE:ECL);
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR);
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW), and;
  • Amer Assets Tr (NYSE:AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF);
  • Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF);
  • Angi Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI), and;
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Mma Capital Mgt (NASDAQ:MMAC);
  • Klondex Mines (NYSEMKT:KLDX);
  • Workday (NYSE:WDAY);
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV);
  • Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR);
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), and;
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • 2u (NASDAQ:TWOU);
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM);
  • Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL);
  • Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and;
  • Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Gates William

BO

Ecolab

ECL

B

$176,962,336

2

May Peter W

DIR

Mondelez Intl

MDLZ

B

$45,537,564

3

Luxor Capital

BO

Angi Homeservices

ANGI

B

$8,837,998

4

Hunt James Christopher

DIR

Mma Capital Mgt

MMAC

JB*

$4,125,000

5

Steel Partners

BO

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

BW

B

$3,040,375

6

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$2,188,027

7

Pant Muktesh

DIR

Pinnacle Foods

PF

B

$1,138,600

8

Hall Conrad M

DIR

Dollar Tree

DLTR

B

$918,281

9

City Of London Investment

BO

Templeton Dragon Fund

TDF

B

$713,093

10

Waterton Mining Parallel Fund Offshore Master

BO

Klondex Mines

KLDX

B

$451,371

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Duffield David A

DIR,BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,012,224

2

Cook Scott D

CB,DIR

Intuit

INTU

AS

$27,165,852

3

Lefkofsky Eric P

DIR,BO

Groupon

GRPN

AS

$6,900,000

4

Matthews Terence H

CB,DIR

Mitel Networks

MITL

S

$6,865,252

5

Horgen Jay C

CFO,TR

Affiliated Managers

AMG

S

$5,687,550

6

Deutsch James F

DIR

Sterling Bancorp

STL

S

$5,043,924

7

Pratt Brian

DIR,BO

Primoris Services

PRIM

S

$4,726,048

8

Haley Timothy M

DIR

2u

TWOU

S

$3,990,000

9

Cabral Timothy S

CFO

Veeva Systems

VEEV

AS

$3,841,057

10

Insight Group

BO

Tintri

TNTR

S

$3,575,314

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

