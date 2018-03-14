Is The Kindred Merger Better For Its Buyers Or Shareholders?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Terry Schaich as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The Proposed Deal

As owners and followers of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) know well, senior management and the Board of Directors agreed in December 2017, to merge the company with new entities organized by a consortium of three companies, Humana (NYSE: HUM) and two private equity funds, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. The merger agreement provides that all existing shareholders will essentially have no choice but to receive $9.00 in cash for their shares. Kindred itself would immediately be split into two entities, one focused on home health care which would include the operations currently within the Kindred At Home division of the company, and the other which would include Kindred's hospital and rehabilitative care operations. Humana and the two funds will jointly own the surviving home health care company, and the two funds alone will own the hospital & rehab care company. The merger is expected to close in the summer of 2018 unless it is voted down at a special shareholders meeting to be held on March 29, 2018, or later if that meeting has to be adjourned in order to obtain a quorum.

After the required regulatory waiting period expired in late February 2018, a proxy statement was issued on February 21, 2018 that includes the text of the actual merger agreement and numerous summaries of its provisions along with two fairness opinions and a lengthy, legalistic recounting of the contacts, meetings and discussions undertaken by management and the Board during an eighteen-month period. Such a detailed process review section may be standard fare in merger proxy statements, particularly when at least five legal actions challenging the merger had already been filed by the time the proxy statement was issued.

Some Opposition Has Emerged

In late December 2017, Brigade Capital Management reported that it then owned 5.8% of Kindred's outstanding stock, making it the company's fifth-largest shareholder. Brigade's report also includes a copy of a letter it had sent to Kindred opposing the merger and complaining that the proposed shareholder compensation was "grossly inadequate." Brigade's complete letter is well worth reading because it makes a cogent case that the company's stock is likely to be worth more in the foreseeable future and that a sale of the entire company at this time would deprive existing shareholders of those impending future returns. Here are two summary paragraphs from their letter:

From the perspective of maximizing shareholder value, this is a terrible time to sell the Company. This acquisition appears timed to enable the buyers and members of management to (i) take advantage of the negative impact that certain recent (but temporary) events have had on the Company's stock price, and at the same time (ii) avoid paying full value for operational enhancements that are in process but not likely to be fully realized until next year. Over the past year, Kindred's earnings power has been negatively impacted by significant restructuring, disposition and transition activities which, per recent management commentary, will be largely complete in late 2017. One needs to look no further than management's discussion during Kindred's third quarter 2017 earnings call for proof of this point. Time and again during the call, management spoke of how the Company's underlying businesses faced various challenges in 2017, but have been restructured in a manner that should drive improved performance going forward. These statements are consistent with the FY18 financial guidance that management provided on that call as well. These near-term set-backs should position Kindred for stronger operating performance and substantial stock price appreciation going forward. In light of the foregoing, the $9.00 per share valuation underlying the proposed transaction is fundamentally inconsistent with management's own statements regarding the Company's positive outlook, performance initiatives and earnings power going forward. In our view, the deal price is not reflective of Kindred's intrinsic value and will short-change existing shareholders. Kindred is positioned for significant stock price appreciation. The Company has ample liquidity, no near-term debt maturities, and is expected to generate around $175 million of core free cash flow in 2018. There is no urgency to sell the Company, and conducting a sale process utilizing Kindred's significantly distorted trailing twelve month performance seems particularly misguided.

Hear, hear! As a long time shareholder, I share Brigade's opinions. They have maintained their active opposition since December and recently reported that they had filed a shareholder action against the merger in Delaware Court of Chancery on March 8th. Furthermore, the market price for Kindred stock has spent most of this year above the $9.00 price to be paid this summer if the merger goes through, which suggests that some substantial market participants may think there is a decent chance that the deal will not be completed in its current form.

Management's 306-page proxy statement is predictably one-sided in favor of the merger because, well, it has to be since the signed merger agreement requires that the managers and Board support it wholeheartedly. Whether the Board's issuing a slanted proxy statement represents a dereliction of their fiduciary duties to the shareholders is a question I will leave to the lawyers. What follows here are some extended comments that report on and react to portions of the February 21st proxy statement.

The Deal Still Has Bad Optics

All existing shareholders are to be forced out of Kindred (no option to hang around except for the managers and directors) for $9.00 per share, or about $825 million in cash. It has been reported that Humana will be paying $800 million in cash (plus the assumption of their share of debts) for a 40% interest in the Kindred At Home part of the company and an option to buy the other 60% in three years. If Kindred were a start-up getting venture funding, that price would indicate that their Kindred At Home operations are worth $2 billion in equity all by themselves. The two private equity firms involved look like they would be getting all of the hospital & rehab services portion of Kindred plus 60% of the currently more desirable Kindred At Home for a chump change payment of about $25 million in cash plus the assumption of their share of debt loads that the two divisions can pay for by themselves. This looks like a billion-dollar-plus giveaway to those two firms over the next three years.

The proxy statement recites some of the debt financing commitments that the purchasing consortium has obtained to replace Kindred's existing debt. These new debt commitments total roughly $2.695 billion not including a $280 million revolving facility, or a few hundred million less than Kindred's $3.147 billion of long-term debt at December 31, 2017. There are also equity commitment letters from the partners in the consortium in favor of the surviving companies "to provide equity financing in an aggregate amount up to $1.940 billion."

Of course, these are private buyers, so we the public will likely never have a fully transparent view of the details of the buyers' "equity financing," particularly whether those funds were or will eventually be obtained from other debt securities. In addition - and fortunately for them - the buyers do not foresee that the Kindred At Home segment will need any capital infusions soon. Humana stated in a recent conference call that they expected the Kindred At Home operations would internally generate any funds needed for improvements or minor expansions of that business after the merger.

The private equity partners might actually put in some of their own cash to begin with but such firms are renowned for getting their cash out (plus more!) in the form of debt-financed special dividends, often quite soon after an acquisition. Since Kindred is comfortably earning more than enough to cover the comparatively high interest on its debts, and in its year-end earnings release is even projecting free cash flow from core (continuing) operations of $175 million in 2018, the ability to pay for as much or more debt than Kindred currently carries certainly seems to be there, particularly for new owners whose size and credit ratings may give them access to lower-priced debt. This may be why buyout specialists have apparently been eyeing Kindred since 2016.

Kindred's Prospects are Relentlessly Disparaged

Management makes a concerted effort in the proxy statement to emphasize every possible negative in Kindred's future. The tone of the comments is much more negative than I've seen in prior releases or conference calls. Right at the start of the 30-page section discussing the Background of the Merger on page 39 of the proxy statement, we read:

The Board and Kindred senior management have identified, and from time to time discussed and evaluated, the significant risks associated with operating as an independent, standalone public company including… the operational challenges of managing a business as complex as Kindred's on the public markets and the increasing competitive intensity of the sectors in which Kindred operates.

A little later, we read that Mr. Breier discussed with serious potential buyers the:

...risks to Kindred, including the new LTAC reimbursement criteria, and the difficulties of executing Kindred's strategic plan and risk mitigation efforts while publicly traded.

Huh? So the public markets are a bad place to run a diversified healthcare business? Well, maybe so if you happen to have had negative GAAP earnings for seven years straight and recently dropped your dividend despite being well able to afford its continuation. Being public doesn't seem to be bothering Humana nor any of the huge firms busily merging with each other in other health care sectors.

Along the same lines, the merger background section of the proxy statement recites the following language several times when reporting what Kindred's financial advisors were telling the Board:

Representatives of Barclays and Guggenheim Securities reviewed their preliminary financial analyses relating to Kindred. The Board and representatives of senior management and Kindred's financial advisors discussed that (i) the shares of diversified healthcare companies often trade at a discount relative to the sum of the intrinsic values of such companies' respective business lines and (ii) the sum of the intrinsic values of Kindred's business lines in its entirety was not necessarily indicative of the value that would be obtained in a series of divestiture, spin-off or other business separation transaction, because such sum of intrinsic values would not reflect all potentially significant friction costs that would be associated with separating Kindred's business lines, including dis-synergies, potential tax leakage and debt breakage costs. (Page 42 of the proxy statement)

Points (i) and (ii) are repeated two or three more times in the merger background review to try to make the point that just because the Kindred At Home division might be worth $2.10 billion over its debt (as one of the prospective purchasers stated at an early point in the negotiations, reported on page 47) doesn't mean that naïve shareholders should think that all of Kindred (Kindred At Home plus the hospital & rehab care division) are together worth any more than $825 million over its debt.

Some of these highly cautionary statements are disingenuous at best in light of management's instructions to the investment bankers who prepared fairness opinions. The bankers were told to spend some time evaluating what Kindred might be worth if it split itself in two (as the buyers expect to do) but remained independent. Management instructed the bankers to assume that operating expenses of the separate entities would increase by $40 million each year:

Based upon data from Kindred management and Bloomberg, Barclays also reviewed and estimated the illustrative potential costs that could arise upon a hypothetical separation of Kindred into two or more distinct businesses. In order to estimate such costs, Barclays calculated the sum of… (iv) an assumed $40 million of annual pre-tax earnings dis-synergies, per Kindred management, valued at a range of EV to EBITDA multiples from 7.25x to 9.50x... (page 81 of the proxy statement)

So here management is saying that Kindred's not remaining combined into a diversified healthcare company would reduce its two primary businesses' values by $290 to $380 million, which contrasts badly with the earlier assertion above that "the shares of diversified healthcare companies often trade at a discount relative to the sum of the intrinsic values of such companies' respective business lines." If combining differing business lines into one diversified healthcare company can produce major annual savings, can the businesses really be worthlessly combined than they would be if left separate? Or is this just an effort to make Kindred look bad?

Here's another example of what sounds like excessive negativity. In the Chair's cover letter to the proxy statement, under the section headed "Now is the Right Time for this Transaction," we read:

Looking ahead, Kindred continues to face significant pressures from a number of factors, including: ... The reimbursement changes signaled by the President's budget proposal and federal budget deficits that have increased as a result of tax reform, which represent significant downside risks for Kindred...

Later, on page 86 of the proxy statement, Guggenheim Securities said that they:

reviewed various non-public business and financial information regarding Kindred's business and prospects, all as prepared and provided to Guggenheim Securities by Kindred's senior management and including… (iii) certain further illustrative adjustments to the Kindred projections as to the potential negative impact on Medicare reimbursement arising from the Tax Bill that Kindred's senior management directed Guggenheim Securities to use solely for illustrative purposes.

The first time I read these statements it sounded - perhaps not by accident - as if the tax reform measure enacted in December included something that would directly cause a significant negative impact on Kindred. However, references elsewhere in the proxy statement eventually made it clear that what is being warned about here is the highly uncertain prospect that the larger deficits resulting from the tax cuts in the bill might lead to cuts in Medicare reimbursements next year or sometime soon enough that, by golly, we had better think about getting out of this Medicare-dependent healthcare business just as soon as we possibly can!

There is actually nothing in the recent tax cut bill itself that negatively affects Kindred's reimbursement prospects. Management is just expressing fears that the larger deficits the bill will create (except in the eyes of its Congressional proponents) will lead to Medicare cuts in the near future. However, the idea that a Congress that could barely pass a tax cut bill full of giveaways will surely soon enact a bill full of Medicare cutbacks affecting all senior citizens is a creative notion on the part of the lawyers writing this stuff, but not something that keeps this investor awake at night nor makes me inclined to want to run and sell my healthcare shares to the nearest private equity firm.

A few other examples of negativity: First, the financial advisers were given projections of future EBITDA figures (not previously publicly released) that estimate that Kindred's EBITDA will be essentially flat from 2018 through 2021, with only a modest 6% boost expected in 2022 (page 96 of the proxy statement). Second, the financial consultants report that they were instructed by management to also model Kindred's results on the assumption that Medicare reimbursements will be cut by 1% and that Kindred would be unable to take any measures that could counteract that. The resulting analyses suggest that the shares' value might be cut in half by such a development. And third, since management apparently has often only achieved results equal to 96% of its budgeted projections, the consultants were asked to prepare scenarios wherein actual results came in at 95% or 90% of budget - again naturally producing lower value estimates.

Notably absent from the lists of scenarios explored were ones wherein management actually hit 100% or 105% of their budgeted targets. Apparently, that outcome is just a total impossibility.

There are obviously risks in all investments, but the unrelenting negativity of the narrative in the proxy statement stands in stark contrast to prior communications and conference calls wherein management usually talked up some of the positives in Kindred's situation, such as its having left the currently difficult skilled nursing sector behind, its having already acquired some more profitable rehab care centers, or its having already greatly enlarged its presence in the faster growing home health care sector. The proxy statement authors seem determined to put a hefty thumb on the risk side of the balance scale when discussing Kindred's prospects.

"Fairness" Fig leafs

If the fairness opinions in the proxy statement had been procured from somebody other than the investment bankers at Barclays and Guggenheim Securities, they might have a few shreds of credibility. Those firms clearly disclose that they have recently done tens of millions of dollars of business for Kindred and/or some of the prospective purchasers and hope to do more such business in the future. In addition, they were each paid $2.5 million after preparing their opinions and they are each contracted to receive $15 million more if the merger goes through. Objectivity cannot be expected from such hopelessly conflicted consultants.

Moreover, to protect themselves, the consultants each make it clear that they do not claim to be saying anything remotely reliable about the actual fairness of the deal. From Guggenheim Securities on page 85 of the proxy statement:

In reading the discussion of Guggenheim Securities' opinion set forth below, you should be aware that such opinion (and, as applicable, any materials provided in connection therewith): … expressed no view or opinion as to… (ii) the fairness, financial or otherwise, of the proposed transaction to, or of any consideration to be paid to or received by, the holders of any class of securities, creditors or other constituencies of Kindred...

From Barclays on page 76 of the proxy statement:

Any estimates contained in these analyses and reviews and the ranges of valuations resulting from any particular analysis or review are not necessarily indicative of actual values or predictive of future results or values, which may be significantly more or less favorable than as set forth below. In addition, analyses relating to the value of companies, businesses or securities do not purport to be appraisals or reflect the prices at which the companies, businesses or securities may actually be sold. Accordingly, the estimates used in, and the results derived from, Barclays' analyses and reviews are inherently subject to substantial uncertainty.

These fig leaf fairness opinions nonetheless contain a few interesting tidbits. For example, on page 81 of the proxy statement, Barclays reports that it used comparable-company calculations to derive an "Implied Equity Value Per Share Reference Range" of $6.96 to $19.42 and goes on to state:

Barclays noted that on the basis of the selected comparable company analysis, the consideration of $9.00 per share was within the range of implied values per share calculated using the Kindred projections and NOL projections.

Similarly, on page 94 of the proxy statement, Guggenheim Securities reports that:

For purposes of evaluating Kindred common stock on a stand-alone intrinsic-value basis, Guggenheim Securities' illustrative discounted cash flow analyses based on the Kindred projections… resulted in (i) an overall reference range of $7.73 - $18.21 in the Tax Rate Adjustment illustrative case [which incorporated the provisions of the recent tax cut act]…

From this, we see that these firms, who will get paid buckets of money if the merger goes through, are pleased to report that the $9.00 price offered in the merger agreement falls within the ranges of possible share values that they have calculated using standard evaluation procedures. Of course, $18.00 per share also falls within those same ranges and would therefore also obviously be fair for the shareholders - and a whole lot more fun to boot!

Wanted: New Owners Sought by Seasoned Managers

This plaintive classified ad is not actually printed out in the proxy statement, but there is little effort to hide the fact that the senior managers of Kindred would really like for it to be owned by private equity interests instead of by public shareholders. Efforts by various prospective purchasers to buy just part of the company were rebuffed in favor of a structure that completely eliminates the current public shareholders. Frequent references are made to management's concern that Kindred might be in jeopardy if it were to remain a standalone public company, as in the following from page 41 of the proxy statement:

During the months of October and November 2016, Mr. Breier met with representatives of each of Financial Party A, Financial Party B, Financial Party C and Financial Party D and provided a general overview of Kindred's integrated care strategy and each of its businesses. He also discussed risks to Kindred, including the new LTAC reimbursement criteria, and the difficulties of executing Kindred's strategic plan and risk mitigation efforts while publicly traded.

Since this was very early in the offer solicitation process, we can see that management was looking for a way out of being publicly traded right from the start. Why? There is no detailed discussion of this in the proxy statement, but one can hazard a couple of guesses. First, Kindred's strategic plan may be focused not so much on organic growth as on growth by acquisitions. Such transactions could be difficult to pull off if your company (like Kindred at present) does not have lots of excess capital, fresh borrowing power, or a high-flying stock that could be used as an acquisitive currency. So joining up with a larger private equity firm could help achieve that objective.

The risk mitigation problems referred to might well involve Kindred's leverage, which does indeed involve some risks. Kindred has grown into the largest national company of its sort by deliberately following a riskier, more leveraged strategy of not raising enough capital to own its facilities outright, instead of leasing many of them from real estate investment trusts. This approach allows faster growth but deprives the company of the lower but steady returns accruing to the real estate owners even when times are hard in its healthcare businesses. Kindred does not presently have insufficient liquidity to operate nor does it face imminent debt repayment deadlines, so it is not too leveraged to function, but it may well be too leveraged to be able to take on additional debt in order to grow.

Kindred's reported 2017 interest expense was roughly 7.50% of its long-term debt as of December 2016, so the average interest rates it pays are fairly high. Therefore, joining up with a larger private equity firm that can borrow at lower rates could be a remedy for that problem as well. Note that Humana's recent borrowing of $800 million carried rates of roughly 2.5% for the 3-year notes and 2.9% for the 5-year notes. These funds were to be used to redeem 6.3% and 7.2% notes maturing in 2018. If Kindred could, by combining with larger, deeper-pocketed firms, decrease its average interest rates to the 3% or 4% range, then it could comfortably carry enough additional debt to make a significant acquisition or two.

However, an outsider has to ask, Why is rapid growth considered a necessity for a company such as Kindred, so much so that the whole firm needs to be sold to other parties immediately in order for growth to resume right away? There seems to be a peculiar consensus that if a company is not expanding rapidly, then it must be nearly worthless.

But maybe this is more about the ambitions of senior management. Think about it: if you were a high-powered executive who wanted to retire with $100 million or more (not outlandish in light of the number of financial billionaires who have arisen in recent decades), would you be likely to get that much pay from a slow-growing $1 or $2 billion small-cap company? Merging your dawdling company with a much larger firm or consortium could get you access to the capital resources you need in order to grow the operation into something much bigger, much sooner.

If it also so happened that you managed to help your new owners get into an opportunity at a bargain price that made it likely they would realize a billion-dollar profit within a few years - well, then, your chances of getting enough compensation to get closer to that $100 million goal would be MUCH better. It doesn't seem to me that a goal such as this on the part of management would have to be articulated in order to be present or acted upon. To paraphrase Bob Dylan, you don't need an analyst to see which way the cash flows - and the $10 million dollars in stock awards that will vest to the five named officers upon closing the merger provides a bit more gravy along the way.

In short, it seems likely that Kindred's managers are frustrated with its situation in the financial markets and feel that it cannot do what it should do - for its own, or for their own, purposes - unless it abandons the public markets. I recall reading that the dividend was eliminated last year because management felt that Kindred wasn't getting the respect it deserved. Of course, eliminating the dividend has long been known as a sure-fire way to get in good with public investors.

In fairness, the share price did actually increase right after the dividend was dropped, but it's not clear how long that boost would have lasted absent other developments, such as the rumors of a possible combination that appeared in the press in April 2017, as mentioned on page 52 of the proxy statement. In further fairness to management, the Board seems to share the opinion that Kindred is a hopeless cause as a standalone or subdivided public company and that it should, therefore, be sold as soon as possible for whatever cash price it can bring RIGHT NOW! The Board seems to be acting like stressed-out lenders trying to get rid of an unmanageable foreclosed property that they find themselves stuck with.

The idea of settling down with the assets now in hand and making the most of them with only minor acquisitions or dispositions for awhile does not seem to be even under consideration as a way forward. One has to ask, Why not? Sticking to its knitting would allow Kindred's underlying positive cash flows to emerge in the form of positive GAAP earnings of perhaps $0.80 per share in 2018 and - if a more operational focus were brought to the fore - perhaps even higher in 2019 and 2020. Three years of positive and increasing earnings might garner a P/E ratio near the market's average of 20, which could produce share values of $20 to $30 if earnings began to approach $1.00 or $1.50 per share. As an interesting matter of fact, Kindred's GAAP earnings were actually over $1.50 per share in the recession years of 2008, 2009 & 2010 before the recent financial engineering began.

Excessive Financial Engineering?

A recent CFRA stock report (accessed through my brokerage account but not publicly available) shows that while Kindred's GAAP earnings per share have been negative every year from 2011 through 2017, CFRA's opinion of Kindred's "normalized" earnings per share have been positive throughout that period, though usually not by much. Such differences between normalized and GAAP earnings are generally the result of what are considered one-time or temporary circumstances, often resulting from the costs of acquisitions, dispositions, inquisitions and the like. Indeed, as a shareholder since 2011, I cannot remember any year in which there were not some sort of special charges identified by Kindred. I have recollections of dispositions to get out of isolated markets in favor of ones where higher concentrations of Kindred facilities could "continue the care," followed by acquisitions to pick up more profitable rehab businesses in more locations, followed by the major expansion in the home health care arena through the Gentiva acquisition, and followed by the complete disposition of the large skilled nursing facility segment. Along the way, hospitals & nursing homes here and there were often summarily closed, usually at a significant cost.

Has all of this wheeling and dealing really been profitable for Kindred? The restructuring moves came with storylines that made them sound good, but given the unending stream of resulting GAAP losses, one has to wonder. Most recently, the disposition of the skilled nursing facility (SNF) segment was touted as a way to get out of an unprofitable and deteriorating business before it got any worse. But look at some simple numbers from the year-end earnings release: For the whole year 2016, the operating loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, was $6.192 million and from non-controlling interests in discontinued operations, $18.759 million, for a total of $24.951 million. During 2016 and 2017, the losses from divestitures of operations totaled $386.004 million, with another estimated $50 million in negative free cash flows forecast in 2018 from the completion of the SNF divestitures.

So in order to get rid of a business segment that lost about $25 million in 2016, some $435 million in divestiture costs were incurred. If Kindred's share of the SNF segment's operating losses could possibly have been stabilized at $25 million per year, it would have taken about 16 years after 2016 to equal the losses incurred from divesting that segment. Given the time value of money, the divestiture losses incurred might be more than the current value of the next 20 to 25 years of operating losses from that division. In light of this, it is reasonable, albeit academic at this point, to ask whether it might have been more profitable for Kindred to hunker down and diligently manage its way back to SNF profits in, say, four to six years instead of just dumping the whole division.

Restructurings and other financial engineering moves can be good things. It is also possible to have too much of even good things.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

Why such a rush here? Kindred, as it is currently structured, is in dire jeopardy only of not fulfilling the ambitions of its managers. There isn't that much that the proposed new owners will likely do to or with Kindred's present holdings that the current Board could not also eventually accomplish on behalf of the existing shareholders. If the Board is too tired or has just completely soured on Kindred's prospects as a standalone company, then the Board should at least insist on finding a business combination that would allow any shareholders who are more optimistic about the company to stick around for Kindred's probable recovery. In the absence of acute distress, letting the managers choose new owners for the company and push all the existing owners out the nearest exit is just a bad idea.

I oppose the proposed merger, but I am just an individual shareholder. Nowadays, the largest shareholders of public companies are institutions managing money on behalf of clients. The beneficial owners of the shares are thus not directly involved in overseeing the companies their funds are invested in. Moreover, with the exception of a few activist funds, studies have shown that most of these institutional money managers have a habit of voting with management almost reflexively.

Therefore, I specifically call on the managers of index funds, ETFs, other mutual funds and pension funds to rouse themselves and ask whether their clients or beneficiaries - the actual ultimate shareholders that everybody says they're out to serve - would truly benefit over the next few years from having Kindred handed over to a private-equity-led consortium at such a bargain price.

