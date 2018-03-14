More Headwinds Ahead For Mobile DRAMs

Smartphone vendors, which use a large amount of mobile DRAM, are facing headwinds from slowing sales, rising sales of refurbished units, and extended buying cycles.

Stock prices have increased in concert with increasing average selling prices from supply-demand dynamics and vendor initiated price increases.

DRAM revenues for suppliers have increased on the back of increased demand and decreased supply because of lack of capex spends in 2016.

In 2017, DRAM revenues increased PC DRAM prices went up about 50%, and the numbers for server DRAM and mobile DRAM were about 45% and 15%, respectively, according to DRAMeXchange. The major DRAM suppliers increased prices by 10% to 15% in Q4 2017 due to strong demand from the smartphone market and North American data centers. Mobile DRAM prices, alone, rose 5 percent to 20 percent in Q4.

Now these price increases appear to have created sufficient headwinds that average selling price (ASP) increases will grow only 5% in Q1 2018 and 3% in Q2, according to DRAMeXchange.

Chart 1

Chart 2

There are several new data points that add to or corroborate my five points described in the article.

Rise of refurbished smartphones

Shoppers are balking at price tags for new phones pushing $1,000, and improvements on latest launches in many cases haven't impressed. So much for the idea of a $2000 iPhone based on linear extrapolation of current pricings with minimal understanding of human purchase psyche.

According to GfK:

"The ASP of smartphones worldwide grew 10% year-over-year in Q4 2017 to $363 from $330, marking its fastest on-year growth yet. GfK. Overall, the ASP of smartphones globally jumped 6% YoY in 2017. Today's premium flagship devices cost over $1,000. As the price of smartphones continues to rise, consumers may be more willing to purchase a refurbished phone that's priced within their budget but comes with the majority of features that suit their mobile needs."

According to the latest research from Counterpoint's Refurbished Smartphone tracker:

"The global market for refurbished smartphones grew 13% y/y in 2017, reaching close to 140 million units. This was in contrast with the global new smartphone market that grew a scant 3% last year, thus being outpaced by refurbished "second life" smartphones."

Extended upgrade cycle

According to BayStreet Research:

"Back in 2014, the average upgrade cycle was 23 months - likely attributable to most consumers upgrading every two years, while a much smaller number upgraded every year. But that number has already hit 31 months."

"Apple stands to lose money on up to 650 million replacement batteries, but could lose sales on new iPhones because a proportion of the owners of the 650 million updated iPhones sales won't feel it necessary to buy a replacement phone. Three key trends in the evolving smartphone market are likely driving the shift toward refurbished phones."

Slowdown in new smartphone sales

Gartner reported last week that the number of smartphones sold in Q4 2017 dropped 5.6% YoY to 408 million - the first time that quarterly smartphone sales declined compared to the previous year.

Tepid Galaxy S9 pre-orders

pre-orders of the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices made from Feb. 28 with subscriptions to one of three mobile carriers were estimated to near 180,000 units. This pre-order rate was only about 70% of the pre-orders of predecessors Galaxy S8 and S8+phones.

Investor Takeaway

The tepid Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones pre-orders, coupled with the lackluster sales of the iPhone X, are placing a big question mark on premium smartphones sales in 2018. One of the reasons for the uncertainty of sales is the fact that buyers see no strong motivation in upgrading when to value added increase in performance does not warrant the increase in prices.

The fundamental reason behind this phenomenon, to put it bluntly, is the insatiable appetite on the part of companies, to increase earnings. According to TechInsights, an iPhone X has a bill of materials (BOM) of $357.50, according to Chart 3, yet Apple sells the smartphone for $999.

The $699 iPhone 8 has a gross margin of 59%. Even though the iPhone X parts cost Apple 25% more those that go into iPhone 8, the phone itself retails 43% higher which gives it a gross margin of 64%.

Chart 3

On a secondary level, the insatiable appetite on the part of companies, to increase earnings falls on the DRAM memory suppliers SSNLF, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology (MU). All three companies have witnessed a parallel increase in stock prices and memory ASP. At a time when ASP increases were beginning to slow down (Chart 1 and Chart 2), the companies raised ASPs, as I stated above.

Q1 2018 is essentially I the can as the quarter ends in two weeks. Micron Technology is expected to report earnings on March 22, 2018 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2018.

On March 12, 2018 Nomura Instinet's Romit Shah maintained a Buy rating on Micron Technology's stock with a price target lifted from $55 to $100. Shah noted:

"DRAM spot prices are down a "modest" 3 percent in 2018, but a deep dive into supplier plans shows a desire to increase DRAM prices in the second and third quarter. For Micron, a 500-basis point change in DRAM pricing will impact its annual revenue by $1 billion and EPS by 70 cents."

"China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding for further cooperation on semiconductors, state media China Daily reported on February 6, 2018. The article notes that it was a report by DRAMeXchange stated that rising prices in the DRAM market prompted the NDRC to approach Samsung."

So MU may go it alone in increasing ASPs for DRAM. I think this is a last ditch attempt to maintain market share and increase stock levels while supply-demand dynamics are fragile, before customers move to SSNLF and SK Hynix, and before Chinese DRAM companies start introducing products to further increase supply.

However, the slowdown in demand for mobile DRAMs, the basis of this article, could keep MU from raising prices, but that would have a negative impact on stock prices.

