Monster Beverage: Buy The Dip?

Many investors make the claim that Monster (MNST) is overvalued, fixating on the high earnings multiple - yet when factoring in Monster's growth potential, the company seems reasonably priced compared to its peers and historical valuation.

Value Drivers

Some of the primary growth avenues for Monster are found overseas, in emerging markets. Other drivers worth mentioning include Monster's entrance into highly popular markets (e.g. ready-to-drink coffee market), and the release of new drinks.

Source: Food Business Network

The RTD coffee market provides substantial upside for Monster, although the market is highly competitive and split up between large players: Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN), Starbucks (SBUX), and soon McDonald's (MCD). That being said, sales in this market alone may not be enough to catapult Monster's revenue by any significant amount.

Emerging markets, on the other hand, may get the job done. As Monster reaches into developing countries, increasing popularity of their product is a key driver for the stock into the future. The majority of organic growth is expected to come from international expansion in 2018. Monster gained ~11 bps in Brazil market share, and has seen increases in every country - with the exception of Russia, and a few others. The untapped potential left is quite large, and really the only significant value driver we see for Monster at the moment.

Financial Overview

Monster has shown strong revenue growth over the last several years, turning up a 5-year revenue CAGR of ~10.7%. Even though revenue last quarter fell short of street estimates, it was still up over 750 bps y/y.

Source: Morningstar

The shortfall was mainly due to "distributor inventory reductions" according to Credit Suisse. This is only temporary, as sales have rebounded in January.

Monster's bottom line has also been performing fairly well. Net margins have expanded over 900 bps since 2013, currently at ~24%.

Source: Morningstar

Margins are expected to face some pressure as a result of increased SG&A spending overseas in emerging markets, and shifting revenue mix into lower margin segments. Aluminum, which Credit Suisse believes comprises ~10% of COGS, also stands to adversely affect margins due to recently imposed tariffs by the current administration.

We expect any impact to be minimal, and are more concerned with higher operating expenses and the shifting segments. With margins as high as they are, upside is limited in our view, and although a pull back would still place Monster ahead of peers, it could certainly pose a risk to their valuation.

Looking at the balance sheet, Monster maintains a healthy debt/equity ratio on their balance sheet. Their total liabilities amount to ~$896 million, a fraction of their $3.9 billion in owners equity.

Source: Morningstar

The acid test ratio we use compares cash to short-term liabilities. Monster has a nice pile of cash totaling $1.2 billion, more than enough for them to cover their debts quickly should things go awry.

Source: Morningstar

Even when stress-testing the ratio by using an aggressive total liabilities figure, they still have 1.34x the total liabilities in cash.

Public Comps Analysis

When comparing Monster to its peers, its earnings multiple trades at a premium - yet we believe this to be justifiable.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Monster's peer group average is ~27x earnings, with Monster itself trading at what appears to be an astronomically high multiple of ~39x LTM earnings. Yet when looking at performance metrics, Monster turns up a net margin over double that of its peers: 25% vs. 11.5% average. It has been outperforming its peers in non-alcoholic beverage sales by a substantial amount as well:

Source: Credit Suisse ER

Oftentimes, investors don't factor in growth and are quick to jump to the conclusion that a security is overpriced. Given Monster's rapid growth, and strong metrics, the premium is justifiable, although shares are not a steal.

Conclusion

Monster continues to perform very well, with a top line showing no major signs of slowing down. Although revenue has seen some minor headwinds due to inventory-related issues, January sales are already showing a solid bounce back. In addition, new drinks are set to roll out this year, which may compliment international expansion.

Valuation-wise, the stock does trade at a premium relative to its peers - although we believe this is justified given the superior performance metrics, and growth.

The stock is certainly not a huge bargain at these levels, as the company operates at high performance levels, and trades at a valuation premium. We would not enter a new position in Monster at this time, as we feel the upside is limited - and the with a handful of headwinds expected in 2018, downside may be around the corner.