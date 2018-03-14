2 Things Will Prolong Home Depot's Impressive Growth

Of these, one indicator is poised to provide tremendous support for Home Depot to continue its impressive growth rates for the next several years: the Age of U.S. Housing Stock.

These indicators have been part of the reason why the company has been able to grow annual revenue from $66.18 billion in 2009 to $100.90 billion in 2017.

There are valid macro indicators that support the case for Home Depot to grow its revenues at a rate similar to growth over the past several years.

Home Depot's (HD) amazing growth run continued in the fourth quarter of 2017 as the company reported $23.9 billion in revenues, or 7.5% over the prior period. Comparable store sales in the United States grew a stunning 7.2% during the fourth quarter and 6.9% for the full year. There has been no stopping the number one home furnishing retailer in the United States as the company kept piling up on revenue growth year after year since the great recession.

The stellar sales performance - along with margin expansion - can be clearly seen in one simple table.

Source: Table prepared by author from Company Filings

As you can see, Home Depot not only reported strong sales numbers year after year, but has also managed to improve its operating margin at a steady clip, coming close to doubling it in seven years. There is no doubt that this has been an extended period of strong growth for Home Depot as the underlying factors that drive their business remained healthy. The U.S. economy has stayed on the positive side throughout this period, and housing construction and remodeling has remained robust. In short, market conditions have helped not just Home Depot but also Lowe's (LOW) to keep improving sales since 2009.

But the question we are trying to answer here is this: how long can the growth run continue? Sustained growth always tends to carry the risk of losing momentum unless underlying factors and market conditions remain positive and stable. Can Home Depot, which increased its sales by nearly $35 billion - from $66.18 billion in 2009 to $100.90 billion in 2017 - over the past seven years, do an encore in the next seven to ten years?

Although I don't have the resources to project how long Home Depot will take to double its revenues from here and get to $200 billion in annual sales, there are a few key indicators that suggest that Home Depot's amazing growth run will continue through the next several years.

Let's start with the most obvious indicator: The state of the economy.

#1 The U.S. Economy

Although the U.S. economy may not be growing as fast as many would like it to, the forecasts are looking good for at least the next five years.

Source: Knoema

The International Monetary Fund is forecasting for the U.S. to grow in the 1.7% to 2.3% range through 2022; not a prediction to rejoice over, but not one to cause any panic buttons to be pushed, either.

The relevant point here is: As long as the U.S. economy keeps showing positive growth, the housing market will follow a similar path.

Source: OECD

Looking at the first element from the charts above - inflation - it's clear that inflationary indices have been fairly stable since the recession, and forecasts show that they will remain stable through 2022 (see below.)

Source: Statista

Being some of the main drivers of the housing industry's health, stability in price indices bodes well for the segment, not to mention ancillary industries such as retail and wholesale home improvement products.

As such, the background against which Home Depot grew over the past half a dozen years or so will maintain status quo over the next half a dozen, allowing the retailer to use that leverage to amplify the impact of key changes in the way it does business. I've covered these changes in another article published here on Seeking Alpha called: How Home Depot Solved The 2 Biggest Challenges Of E-Commerce. I also invite you to read my other HD articles here.

So, the macro factors are all aligned to support a sustained period of healthy growth for the industry's largest player, but there's also a very important industry-specific phenomenon that deserves our attention.

#2 The Age of U.S. Housing Stock

The age of U.S. housing stock is nothing but the average or median age of homes in the United States, but it plays a crucial role in Home Depot's growth trajectory from here on out.

It's not a new phenomenon, and it's actually been part of the reason Home Depot was able to grow so fast over the last several years despite its size and scale. The older a home gets the greater the need for repairs and remodeling. Apart from the state of the economy, you might even say that the age of housing stock is one of the biggest factors deciding the fate of home improvement retail chains like Home Depot and Lowe's.

According to Realtor Mag:

"The median age of an owner-occupied home rose to 37 years in 2015, up from 31 years a decade ago, according to the latest data from the 2015 American Community Survey. As of 2015, more than half of the housing stock in the U.S. was built prior to 1980. Thirty-eight percent of the homes were built prior to 1970. Meanwhile, homes constructed after 2000 comprise 19 percent of the housing stock. "This housing stock aging trend signals a growing market for remodelers, as older structures normally require additional remodeling and renovations," the National Association of Home Builders notes on its Eye on Housing blog. "It also implies a rising demand for new construction over the long run."

Source: Home Depot Presentation

That offers a considerably long growth runway for a retailer like Home Depot. As you can see from the statement and the chart above the median age of homes in the U.S. has been increasing at a faster pace since 2010. The percentage of homes older than 40 years has gone from 40% to in 2005 to 51% in 2016, and it is expected to hit 54% by 2020.

HD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

With a strong case for sustained growth at impressive levels, Home Depot represents a sound investment opportunity at this point in time. The recent price dip has brought HD's valuation multiples to a very attractive level considering the long-term upside we've just discussed.

