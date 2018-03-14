Every time good economic news comes out, the sky starts falling because this good news is likely to give the Fed a green light to raise rates. Inevitably, a debate ensues as to whether this hurts stocks and if so, which stocks are most hurt by it. While I think all of those are important things to consider, I want to take a step back from the knee jerk reaction and consider the question: Are interest rates even rising?

Flatter, not higher

A year ago, the short end of the curve was around 50 basis points and sits at about 150 today. That is a rather substantial rise. There is no doubt that the Fed has raised the short end of the curve and it seems likely that they will continue to do so with an anticipated 75 more basis points in 2018. Remember, however, that the short end of the curve is not determined by the market, but rather by the Fed’s manipulations. I do not use the term manipulation to imply anything sinister, but instead to make it clear that it is not a natural market driven number. It is quite literally the Fed’s job to manipulate the short end of the curve in an attempt to steer the American economy in a direction of stability.

The long end of the curve can also be manipulated through the Fed’s bond purchase program, but this faucet is largely off at the moment so I would suggest that the 30 year is reasonably indicative of the true market rate.

Take a look at the yield curve below.

Source: SNL Financial as of 3/13/2018

The 30 year treasury yield is at 3.13% whereas a year ago it was at 3.16%. This suggests that market interest rates have not gone up at all. Instead, there has been a flattening as the short end of the curve has been ratcheted up 100 basis points, and the middle parts of the curve have moved up proportionally to create a proper liquidity premium such that there is no clear arbitrage between maturities.

In observing the less manipulated 30 year rate over the past year, I would conclude that market interest rates are about the same as they were 52 weeks ago, and that Fed hikes have caused substantial flattening. Thus, all the panic and hype surrounding interest rate movements have been largely for nothing, or perhaps it’s forward looking. This leads to a possibly more important question: Will interest rates rise?

My prediction

Allow me to preface my prediction by saying that there are thousands of economists looking at where interest rates are going and there are a wide range of views, so there are clearly large error bars around any estimate given and my estimate is no exception. Thus, I would encourage focusing on the reasoning behind my estimate more than the number itself.

At the end of 2018, I think the yield curve will look as follows:

Short end: 2.25%

Ten year: 3.00%

30 year: 3.20%

As compared to today’s yield curve, this implies a substantial amount of flattening with minimal increase on the long end.

The short end

The short end is rather easy to derive an estimate. Quite simply, I think the Fed will hike 3 times in 2018 for 25 basis points each. This takes the midpoint of the Fed Funds rate to 2.25% from 1.50% today.

The long end

The long end is a bit trickier to predict as we must take into account a wide range of market forces ranging from the economy to supply and demand dynamics. Overall, I think the long end will remain roughly where it is today.

The economy seems poised to remain strong through 2018, which will have the impact of slightly pushing market rates up. This upward pressure could be exacerbated by an increased supply of long dated treasuries due to a sizable near term deficit implied by fiscal policy. In needing to raise more capital to fund the budget deficit, it could theoretically require a higher coupon on freshly issued treasuries to induce enough buyer interest. However, I believe the increased supply of treasuries could be mitigated by an unusually high demand from overseas.

There exists a significant arbitrage in which US treasuries offer significantly higher coupons despite what is arguably a better credit rating.

The Eurozone’s ZIRP remains strong with the ECB benchmark rate steadily at 0.00%.

Source: SNL Financial as of 3/13/18

The short end of the Eurozone yield curve comes in at ~-0.75% tapering up to about 1.25% on the long end.

Source: SNL Financial as of 3/13/18

The Japanese yield curve is even lower with the ten year barely above 0% and the 30 year under 1%.

Source: SNL Financial

I suspect foreign money is what kept the US 30 year treasury yield flat through the past 52 weeks and as long as the international pseudo-arbitrage exists, I don’t see the 30 year yield rising much. The reason this is a pseudo-arbitrage rather than just a free ~200 basis point improvement for those in the Eurozone and Japan is because currency risk is a real thing. On that front, I think foreign investment in US treasuries has become far more favorable due to weakness of the US dollar.

Source: SNL Financial

Shown above, the USD has fallen materially relative to both the Pound and the EURO. Shown below, we see similar weakness of the USD against the Japanese Yen

Source: SNL financial

With a weaker dollar, foreign currencies can now purchase a higher face value of treasuries which, in my opinion, makes the trade more desirable.

Putting it all together

While the Fed and the 10 year treasury get all the media coverage, I would encourage those looking at interest rates or interest rate sensitive stocks to observe the entire yield curve. Despite the hysteria of popular media, interest rates as determined by the long end, have not moved much over the last 52 weeks and based on the market forces they could remain still for the rest of the year. Our prediction of a flattening with the long end remaining low is predicated on foreign money creating enough demand for US treasuries to balance out the upward forces of the healthy economy and the supply from a sizable budget deficit.

Disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.