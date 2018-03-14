Clorox: Innovating In A Seemingly Stagnant Industry

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) operates in the consumer household products industry, specializing in the sale of kitchen and surface cleaners but also personal care products including the popular Burt's Bees line and lifestyle products like the Brita water filter. Despite the heavy presence in the cleaning market, Clorox has a wide range of household and consumer products that is continually expanding as Clorox diversifies its portfolio of product offerings.

Clorox is also positioned defensively against the market in general in the event of an economic downturn. With household cleaning products making up a large portion of revenue streams, Clorox's revenues are consistent and not hampered by a poor economic situation. The industry is mature, stable, and sees consistent cash flows regardless of the economic climate.

However, the consumer household products industry is not stagnant with no future upside. The industry is also noted for having hot activity within acquisitions and divestitures among the competing companies. Management often will look to add product lines to their portfolios to complement existing offerings and gain a competitive edge. Along with this, the acquisition of efficient manufacturing facilities from other household product companies can help to increase economies of scale through asset consolidation and increased operation efficiency.

Clorox is a household name in terms of its cleaning products. But can it create strong brand value with other products?

Clorox has been engaging in product development, increased advertising forces, and has been experiencing increased economies of scale as of late and presents a defensive opportunity for investors with strong upside potential.

Short Term Solvency Regression Driven by Leveraging for Aggressive Growth

In the past five fiscal years from 2013 through 2017, Clorox has seen a regression in its short term solvency occur. Clorox's current ratio has steadily decreased from 1.25X in 2013 to 0.84X in its most recent reporting in 2017. While current assets have remained relatively stagnant, current liabilities have risen over 63% from $1,100 million in 2013 to $1,800 million in 2017. As a result, net working capital has entered the red and currently stands at -$295 million. However, it must be investigated why current liabilities have risen so fast while current assets remain flat.

Turning to the income statements, over the same 5-year period, Clorox sales have showed slow growth. Over a 5-year period, sales have increased just 1.22% year over year, less than the pace of inflation. It is possible that The Clorox Company has been taking out greater liabilities in order to finance new expansion efforts designed to increase sales figures.

After three consecutive years of flat sales figures from 2013-2015, advertising expenses jumped nearly 14% increasing $70 million, resulting in a sales percentage bump of 3.68%. However, Clorox is leveraging itself through increased investment in advertising and research & development in order to get itself over a sales, seemingly hurting its short term solvency in the process. Clorox has recently rolled out an innovative digital marketing strategy to differentiate the company from Procter & Gamble. CEO Benno O. Dorer mentioned that online marketing accounted for 45% of Clorox's advertising budget and that while online sales only accounted for 4% of revenues, it is a fast-growing segment with large future upside.

Brand equity is especially important in the consumer household products industry, and Clorox was able to place its Clorox branded cleaning products in 2 million new households last year. Customers generally will purchase the same household products consistently, and the power of name recognition is increasingly evident with the scale at which Clorox is ramping up its investment in advertising.

Improving Margins and Economies of Scale While Minimizing Cost of Goods Sold Through Expansion

Despite positioning itself into a more risky area for creditors by leveraging itself, Clorox has been improving its margins and earnings consistently over the same five year period. While Clorox competes across the consumer products sector, Clorox indicates it has a competitive moat within the product space it is operating in by improving its margins 4-5% year over year. In doing so Clorox has shown economies of scale by keeping its cost of goods sold relatively flat while improving the bottom line.

From 2013 to 2017, cost of goods sold increased only 5.09% from $3,145 million to $3,302 million while net earnings increased 22.55% from $572 million to $701 million.

Innovation and Branding Through 2020 Strategy Drives Superior Value

Clorox has been stepping up its branding efforts in order to edge out its competitors in the consumer household products industry. The company has recently developed a new brand investment campaign to focus on a clear brand point of view that reflects aspiration beyond simple product functionality. They've kicked off marketing campaigns stressing, "Clean is the beginning. What comes next is everything." Clorox wants to integrate its marketing, sales, and innovation teams in order to create brands that have purpose and are customer focused.

Clorox has innovated through co-branding products to create more premium and diverse offerings, such as Clorox with Scentiva or Fresh Step cat litter with Febreze technology. They also have kept their innovation pipeline active, creating new sustainable and natural products including Burt's Bees cosmetics that are organically sourced and manufactured. Despite this investment in innovation, Clorox has adopted goals to reduce time to market by over 30 percent and has grown online sales by 40 percent annually, with goals to reach $500 million in online sales by 2020.

With technology transformation through advertising campaigns and e-commerce sales, the growth of its portfolio brands, and reducing waste in the supply chain, the 2020 strategy appears to be a promising management effort to tackle growing competition from industry leaders and online competitors.

Clorox will continue to be a defensive play and continues to chip away at online retail and larger players in the market with much room to grow in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.