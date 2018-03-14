What Bear Stearns And Barron's Can Teach Us About Amazon (Podcast)

Summary

Barron’s saw great opportunity in Bear Stearns in an article it published a few months before it cratered.

And little wonder why – Bear Stearns had been in business for 86 years, without a losing quarter until in 2007, when it booked losses from which it seemed poised to recover.

Borders too had its heyday as a killer firm, until Amazon killed it. In due course, Amazon will meet its match.

Barron’s saw great opportunity in Bear Stearns in an article it published a few months before it cratered. And little wonder why - Bear Stearns had been in business for 86 years, without a losing quarter – except for the one marked by the collapse of its two mortgage hedge funds in 2007, and even then, the firm seemed poised to recover. In this brief commentary (2:14), we look at a critical lesson the Bear Stearns episode teaches about the rapidity and unexpectedness of change, and the folly of believing in any business's permanence.

