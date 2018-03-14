Manchester United: The Champions League Is Over, Now What?

I look at revenues by segment in more detail, and draw a parallel with fiscal 2015 results to arrive at a less-than-optimistic conclusion.

For most lovers of the game, it was a shocker.

This Tuesday evening in Manchester, underdog Spanish side Sevilla defeated home team Manchester United (MANU) to kick the English team out of the prestigious UCL (UEFA Champions League). Despite a draw in the first leg of the face off, in Sevilla, all it took was one poorly-played match to put an end to the journey that I believe drove a good bit of MANU's share price appreciation last year.

Credit: The Guardian

While fans lament the loss, I ask myself: should United's exit from the top tournament of the season significantly affect the franchise's financials and stock performance? To help think through this question, see below the breakdown of Manchester United's revenues by segment so far this year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Commercial likely to be less impacted

This segment, representing sponsorship, merchandising and licenses, has accounted for nearly half of Manchester United's sales in fiscal 2018. However, I believe it should only be indirectly impacted by the European championship disqualification.

Also, quantifying how much in commercial revenues might be lost due to the team's exit from the UCL could be a bit tricky, particularly on the retail and merchandising side of the equation. Suffice to say that the 0.4% YOY decline observed in this sub-segment over the past couple of quarters is unlikely to look much better in fiscal 3Q18 and, especially, 4Q18.

On the sponsorship side, I doubt that much deterioration will take place, as the team's global fan base of

Broadcasting and Matchday to take a direct hit

These two segments combined have accounted for the other half of sales this fiscal year, with broadcasting pulling in over 30% of revenues and matchday producing the remaining 20%. Combined, these businesses will likely take the most direct hit from fewer important games played at the home stadium and televised in the back half of fiscal 2018.

The most optimistic of fans might have hoped for Manchester United to have reached the final of the UCL. This would have meant two extra, high-visibility matches at home and up to three additional away games, including the final derby in Ukraine. The more realistic but hopeful fan and investor would have wished to see the Red Devils make it to the semifinal at least, which would still have resulted in the four most important games of the season being added to the British team's schedule.

To get a sense of the financial impact of these games no longer being on the calendar, I turn to fiscal 3Q15, when Manchester United was also not a participant in the UCL following a 2013/14 season in which the team made it to the quarterfinals of the competition. Pay special attention to the YOY revenue comparison highlighted below, in blue.

Source: company's press release

The numbers looked ugly on the broadcasting and matchday side. But, to be fair, Manchester United also did not count with five total Premier League games in the quarter compared to the previous year, two of them being at home. Yet, the two missing UCL games in 2015 certainly did not help the company produce more encouraging top-line and EBITDA results.

Last few words on the stock

I have stated a few times that betting money on the sports team's performance was a bit too speculative for my taste, particularly when the low-yielding shares of this highly-leveraged franchise still trade at rich earnings multiples above 50x. With the club out of the most important tournament of the year, my caution around this stock has only increased.

My views on MANU, therefore, have not changed. I continue to sit on the sidelines, enjoying the beautiful game without putting any of my money at risk.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.