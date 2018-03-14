LPG Shipping: Imminent Seasonal And Cyclical Upside

Historical VLGC high season from April to August and we believe this will be even more profound in 2018 due to negative supply growth and already emerging seasonally demand patterns.

Synopsis

We see the cycle turning to expansion in 2018 as supply growth turn negative and annualized demand growth continues around 10%. We also see signs of seasonal factors materializing, including more US LPG available for export, a rising price differential between Naphtha and LPG and stock building ahead of next winter. Thus, we expect an imminent upswing in spot rates from 2Q18 and forecast shares on average 94% higher in one year.

Market: We believe negative supply growth and imminent seasonal demand improvements will lead to significantly higher earnings from 2Q18. Add annualized demand growth of ~10% and a transparent low order book until 2020, the foundation is laid for the next cyclical expansion. Second hand LPG vessels are currently at trough levels and prices not seen since early 2004. When adjusting for inflation, second-hand prices are hovering around their lowest on record going back to 2000. Given current share pricing, investors are thus able to buy modern vessels at a 13-24% discount to all-time-low levels getting the operational organization for free.

Investments: Avance Gas (AVACF) (BUY, 56) is our #1 pick trading at a P/NAV of 0.59 (peers 0.62) and 1y fwd NAV of 0.38 (0.48) even after applying a China-discount to its applicable fleet. Add high operational leverage and we see EV/EBITDA in '19E of 4.3 (4.6) and potential dividend yield of 41% (26%). Dorian LPG (LPG) (BUY, 14) is ticking all the same boxes as Avance, but it ranks #2 as the discount is slightly lower across the board. BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) (BUY, 69) also has significant upside in our view, but the historically lower operational leverage from its industrial approach means it is not the best bet in the cyclical expansion.

Please download the full 31-page report for supporting tables and graphs

Market Outlook: Demand

The Middle East was historically the main exporter of seaborne LPG cargoes, stemming from oil/gas production and refining. The LPG industry was primarily supply driven, as prices were set as to clear available LPG in order to avoid expensive storage or environmentally unfriendly (and sometimes prohibited) flaring.

The US shale revolution from the mid-2000s and onwards has transformed the industry. LPG (mainly propane) is a by-product of US shale production and huge amounts were left stranded in the grid. In Canada, propane prices actually turned negative for a short period in 2015 as supplier scrambled to offload volumes in order to avoid cost of carry.

During this period, waterborne LPG export capacity was a bottleneck, and the VLGCs and LGCs on the water were able to capture close to 100% of the huge price differential between export markets such as US/Middle East and the import region in the Far East. Since then, a massive increase in US export facilities has taken place, and it is now running below full utilization. Also, the VLGC fleet has nearly doubled. Thus, regional markets are now much more interconnected than before and the economics for the oversupplied VLGC fleet have deteriorated.

So, what is driving demand for LPG shipping going forward? We see positive developments in both LPG supply and demand dynamics, positively impacted by higher global energy prices.

US propane production has risen continuously since 2011 at a CAGR of ~9%. Being a by-product of the oil and gas production, we look to the onshore US E&P industry's outlook for guidance on LPG supply ahead.

The US rig count has risen significantly since the trough in 2016, and we see strong support in the current WTI oil price above $60/bbl. Over the past five years, there has been a strong correlation between the WTI and the lagged US rig count, which is as expected given E&Ps are incentivized by higher earnings given constant cost. We find the best fit applying a 16-week lag (R²=0.95), which implies that producers on average uses around four months to respond to higher earnings with increased rig activity. This is short in a global perspective and exemplifies the operational efficiency of the US shale production and its role as a responsive swing supplier.

After rising eight-fold from 2012 to 2016, US LPG exports have more or less stagnated. The massive increase happened broadly in two steps, the first with rise in LPG production and the second with increases in export and shipping capacity. However, the 2014 collapse in global energy prices and the subsequent interconnection with global markets have stalled export growth. We believe this could be about to change as energy prices have risen significantly, driving the US rig count and oil production in concert with increased demand for energy in the Far East. Thus, paving the way for the next wave of increased US LPG exports.

On the LPG demand side, we believe in a general increase in demand for energy in addition to a preference of LPG and LNG over coal and crude oil. The latter is evident in the massive increase in imports into China and India, which again can be viewed as proxies for a wider movement in developing economies at present and in the future.

In addition to a general move towards LPG as a cleaner and energy rich fuel for the retail market, another important driver for LPG demand is the relative pricing towards other energy sources and especially naphtha which many crackers can use interchangeably to a certain degree. This effect is even more important when analyzing short term demand fluctuations and potential arbitrage opportunities for LPG shipping.

In our analysis, we find that a switch from naphtha to LPG in the Far East occurs at around $50-100 price differential. At the moment, the price differential is rising and currently stands at $78/t. Looking to history for guidance, the price differential tends to rise in April and stay elevated throughout August. This fits well with the seasonal spike in demand and shipping earnings we have observed historically. Please see the section on Seasonality below for further details.

In sum, we believe the increase in energy prices seen since early 2016 is laying the foundations for both increased supply and demand for LPG, and higher demand for shipping. Our base case is for 10% demand growth for VLGCs in 2018, up from 8% implied demand growth in 2017. Further ahead, we see continued strong growth in 2019 at 9% y/y, and a normalization in 2020/21 at 3-5%.

Market Outlook: Supply

After the VLGC fleet almost doubled from end-2012 and until today, we can now finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. With five VLGCs delivered YTD, there are only three left scheduled for delivery for the rest of the year. We forecast five more vessels to be scrapped this year and net supply growth to turn negative in 2Q18-4Q18. The order book for 2019 is more or less closed for new vessels, and we therefore feel very optimistic in terms of transparency and improving market balance ahead.

Our net supply growth forecast is 4% in 2018 and 2% in 2019, vs 12% in 2017 and 29% in 2016. However, our main concern is potential supply growth in 2020/21 throwing the business cycle into recession. As of now, 11 VLGC newbuildings are ordered for 2020 delivery (34% of the order book), eight of which have been ordered just since late December. Our 2018 forecast is for 23 new VLGCs orders, and a net supply growth of 8% in 2020.



Seasonality

Looking at the history, demand for LPG shipping has exhibited strong seasonal properties. Since 1997, demand has on average grown by 3.9% q/q in 2Q and 2.9% in 3Q, vs -0.4% in 1Q and -0.3% in 4Q. This has partly been driven by seasonal refinery runs and stock building in the norther hemisphere ahead of the winter season. The increase in US LPG exports have led to some debate over whether the historical seasonality will be smoothed, and looking at the data from the past years, the answer is ambiguous.

Unsurprisingly, we can find a similar seasonal pattern in historical VLGC spot earnings. Since 1992, spot rates have averaged 10-20% below the yearly average in February to April, and 0-15% above in June to December. One significant difference to the demand seasonality is the bigger decline in 1Q and higher trend in 4Q. This can be explained by supply growth which across shipping tends to be higher in 1Q than in 4Q as owners push delivery into the new year to get a better "timestamp" on their asset.

US propane and propylene production is up 9% y/y YTD, representing the seventh consecutive year of increasing production. Comparing with implied US domestic demand which is unchanged YTD and heading towards the seasonal low in mid-year, it bodes very well for US LPG exports in the coming months.

In sum, we are heading into the historically high season for VLGC demand in 2Q and 3Q, with spot rates usually rising from April/May. Given that there are only three newbuildings remaining for delivery in 2018, spread across the year, we believe the seasonality could be even stronger in 2018. Looking to the current situation in US LPG production vs implied demand leaves us even more confident in the upcoming seasonality. This is further supported by the Baltic LPG futures curve, trading significantly up from TCE of $13k/d at present to $15k/d in April, $19k/d in May, $21k/d in July and $22k/d in 4Q18.

Conclusion

We are very optimistic toward improving markets in both the short and long term due to the low net supply growth, high demand growth and imminent seasonality. We forecast TCE rates to average $28k/d in 2Q-4Q18 (vs. $15k/d QTD), close to the historical average of $30k/d since 1997. We expect VLGC fleet utilization of 83% in 2018 and 89% in 2019, up from 78% in 2017.

Looking further ahead, there are great uncertainties regarding both supply and demand growth developments, and we fear the inflection point in this peak cycle could occur in 2019/20. However, share prices tends to look 12-18 months ahead, and thus the scene is nevertheless set for significant share price appreciation for VLGC shipping companies ahead. We see a potential 94% upside from current levels and to 1Q19 on average in the segment.

Asset Valuation

Second hand LPG vessels are currently at trough levels and prices not seen since early 2004. When adjusting for inflation, second-hand prices are hovering around their lowest on record going back to 2000.

Avance Gas: Top Pick in Soon to Boom Segment

Being our top pick in the VLGC segment, investors are

in a rare position to buy modern VLGCs at a 18%

discount to already record-low asset prices ahead of the

cyclical expansion. As we enter the seasonally strong

period from April to August, we simultaneously expect

supply growth to turn negative. Add annualized demand

growth of ~10% and we remain highly optimistic on the

share price development over both the short- and long-term

horizon. We reiterate our BUY rating and see a

massive 139% upside to our NOK 56 target price.

Company overview: Avance Gas was originally a Stolt-Nielsen

venture set up in 2007. After a transformational phase, John

Fredriksen entered and made it his VLGC investment vehicle

alongside Stolt-Nielsen and Sungas. The company ordered eight

VLGCs in China during the expansionary phase of the last cycle

which were delivered in 2015. The company has a fleet of 14

VLGCs built from 2003 to 2015.

Investment case: Three-year-old VLGCs are valued at record lows,

and Avance Gas' fleet of mainly modern VLGCs are trading

at an additional 18% discount even after applying a Chinese-built

discount to applicable vessels. Given the high operational leverage,

we see EV/EBITDA in '19E of 4.3x (vs peers at 4.5) and potential

dividend yield of 41% (26%). We have generated a 159% return on

our recommendations since Mar/14 (vs consensus' -80%) and

forecast a 139% upside potential ahead as the VLGC segment is

repriced in concert with the cyclical upturn.

BW LPG: Strong Foundation & Upside Ahead

BW LPG is focused on long term shareholder value

creation though the cycles, but this sound strategy

unfortunately exhibits less upside than peers ahead of

cyclical expansion. The dividend policy of 50% of net

profits should deliver a transparent yield of 5-15% in the

next few years, and we would not rule out further fleet

growth (M&A) during 2018. We reiterate our BUY with

a NOK 69/sh target price.

Company overview: BW LPG is the behemoth within the VLGC

space and has an active strategy of consolidating the industry and

maintaining its position, lastly through the acquisition of Aurora

LPG. The company has historically had an industrial approach to

LPG shipping, committing a relatively large part of future fleet days

to COAs and TCs. However, we note that this has changed

somewhat in the past few years, leaving some more upside ahead of

the imminent cyclical expansion.

Investment case: Although three-year-old VLGCs are trading at

all-time-lows, BW LPG is priced at a 13% discount to these below

trough values. EV/EBITDA of 4.5x in 2019 looks very attractive

combined with a FCF yield of 44% and expected dividend yield of

15%. The company just announced a share-buy-back program

worth $0.1056/sh, which could equate to an implicit dividend yield

of 6% in 2018. Given the company's industrial approach to LPG

shipping, we would expect less volatility in the share price trough

the cycle than peers. Thus, we prefer the more operationally

leveraged peers AVANCE (BUY/56) and LPG (BUY/14).

Dorian LPG: Investors Are Overly Pessimistic

Dorian LPG continues to focus on restructuring its

balance sheet, but we do not share the concerns

currently priced into the share price. Further

sale/leasebacks might be in the short-term pipeline,

but we are confident that the company will find a

sustainable solution that is not too costly for

shareholders given our forecast of rising earnings from

2Q18 and beyond. We reiterate our BUY

recommendation with a $14/sh target price.

Company overview: Dorian LPG ordered a massive fleet of

VLGC newbuildings in the expansionary phase of the last cycle,

which were delivered into the peak cycle from 2014 to early 2016.

The company currently has 22 VLGCs on the water of which two

are under sale/leasebacks. The fleet is mainly operating in the spot

market, although a few vessels are chartered out for longer

durations. BW LPG is currently the second largest shareholder at

14.2% after picking up shares during HNA's exit in January.

Investment case: With three-year-old VLGCs trading at all-time lows,

the current share price in Dorian LPG lets investors buy the

same vessels at an additional 24% discount and getting the

operations for free. We expect focus in 2018 will continue to be on

the balance sheet but improving earnings from 2Q18 should

support a sustainable solution. We forecast an EV/EBITDA of 4.8

in 2019 and a dividend yield of 21%.

Please download the full 31-page report for supporting tables and graphs

Source: Gersemi Research, Bloomberg, Clarksons, company data

Disclaimer: The publisher currently owns shares in AVANCE-NO, BWLPG-NO & LPG-US. More disclaimers at the end of the full report

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVACF, BWLLF, LPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please see full report in PDF for further disclaimers