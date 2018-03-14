The Case For U.S. LNG Exports

Energy hungry countries, such as China, are likely to consider importing U.S. LNG to maintain satisfactory trade relations.

On February 27th, Tellurian's (NASDAQ:TELL) Chairman, former Cheniere executive Charif Souki, conducted a keynote address at the Rice Baker Institute for Public Policy. Tellurian is presently developing a large-scale LNG export terminal on the Louisiana coast, dubbed "Driftwood LNG." In developing Driftwood, Tellurian hopes to tap into growing demand for natural gas from primarily Asian countries who are switching from coal amid heightened concerns for air quality and energy security. An abundant supply of U.S. natural gas, unlocked by hydraulic fracturing techniques, has spawned a new wave of potential to export the gas to every corner of the world via LNG, bringing the potential for additional tax revenue, more jobs, and balancing the trade deficit.

With that brief introduction, here are some of the key points from the speech and my commentary.

1) Supplies of US natural gas have grown dramatically since the year 2000 and gas reserves total more than 600 Tcf today. Approximately 400 Tcf of this is concentrated in the Marcellus shale play, another 100 Tcf from the Permian's associated wet gas, and another 100 Tcf or so coming from Haynesville and Eagle Ford.

With the large volumes of US LNG exports currently being contemplated, there must be considerable development in the upstream and midstream areas to make the large quantities of gas available for liquefaction at the terminal.

2) US gas, from every major basin, is available to buyers at a price of no more than $1.50/MMBtu at the wellhead. At an average pipeline shipment cost of $0.50/MMBtu, this means that the LNG operator who develops and procures their own gas supplies can source it for only $2.00/MMBtu of marginal cost, which is significantly less than the Henry Hub index, which in recent years has trended around $3.00/MMBtu.

The lowest cost US gas basin appears to be the Permian, which is an area where the gas is 'associated' with large amounts of crude oil and gas liquids. Thus, the dry natural gas is basically a by-product of other production and has no 'cost' per-se. In other areas, such as the Texas Eagle Ford, the wells are producing entirely gas, so the economics have to pay off based solely on natural gas sales.

There is an enormous gas resource in the Marcellus; however, for these volumes to reach the gulf coast from the northeast, there must be significantly new infrastructure in the form of pipelines, compressor stations, etc. There may be difficulty in obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals for such infrastructure.

With overseas gas prices consistently higher than U.S. gas cost, notably in the U.K. and East Asia where the spot price for LNG is around $8/MMBtu and $9/MMBtu respectively, this brings opportunity to monetize unused domestic gas supplies through export. The basic math looks like this:

Source gas cost $3.00/M (Henry Hub)

Operating cost (15%) +$0.45/M (Liquefaction operations)

Capital recovery fee +$2.50/M

Shipping +$1.00/M (Shipping to Asia via Canal, Slightly less to U.K.)

Regasification +$0.50/M

TOTAL cost DES = $6.45/M (Delivered Ex-Ship + Regas)

Margins are notably higher in East Asia during the present winter period of high demand. However, once the winter season rolls off, prices are expected to pull back to more moderate levels, however, still sufficient to cover marginal and fixed costs.

3) A total of $180 billion of capital investment is needed to fully build-out US LNG export capacity to satisfy new demand in the 2025-2030 timeframe. The cost is broken down into $100 billion in liquefaction terminals and $80 billion in infrastructure development, i.e. pipelines, roads. The average all-in cost of new liquefaction terminals is expected to be approximately $1,000/tpa, roughly one-third of the cost of recent LNG developments located in other countries.

In terms of nominal LNG output, this equates to a need of 100 mtpa or one-third of today's global demand for U.S. gas in the global gas market.

4) The U.S. gas export industry holds a distinct advantage in that the proven techniques, infrastructure, and data records of domestic oil & gas wells far exceed those of other emerging exporters currently being considered for LNG exportation.

While it is true that this country has a vast experience in oil & gas well development, it cannot be overlooked that the reliance on new gas supplies is almost entirely on shale fracturing practices, which have been controversial in some places, perhaps even leading to increased seismic activity (i.e. earthquakes) in parts of Oklahoma. The practice also requires large amounts of water, chemical 'proppant', wastewater wells, and trucks/roads to shuttle these in and out. Maintaining this practice is an essential ingredient to making US LNG viable.

5) There have emerged primarily 3 global gas powers - Qatar, Russia, and US

Russia and Qatar have long been exporters of natural gas. Qatar enjoys an advantage in that its offshore North Field is the world's largest natural gas field and the entire basin is contiguous, meaning that the required land area of exploration and development is very small. Qatar, already the world's largest exporter of LNG, is contemplating adding new LNG trains which could boost export capacity by 30%. This could be done with relatively little investment in the upstream.

Russia supplies nearly all of the gas consumed by Europe and most of this gas is shipped via pipeline. In recent years, Russia has taken advantage of growing domestic gas supplies to build LNG export capacity on the Eastern coast as well as the Arctic North region. However, at the moment, it appears that incremental LNG build-out will only be possible with extensive upstream development, and that does not appear likely, especially in the wake of recent international sanctions against the Russian energy industry.

6) Simply the threat of new US LNG supplies has disrupted the global LNG market, forcing some current suppliers to re-negotiate contracts based on lower prices.

Even as the US LNG export phenomenon has just begun, the effects are already being felt across the globe. As expiring contracts roll-off, buyers are able to negotiate better deals as the threat of a new source of LNG brings added competition to the market. This has led to a market that is becoming commoditized, meaning that it is a race to become the low-cost supplier. The keys to being a national low-cost supplier of LNG are a stable political environment, a dependable source of gas, commercial expertise in arranging ventures, and technical competence in developing and maintaining the physical infrastructure.

Time will tell where the tide goes in the LNG market race, but one thing is certain - the prospect of low cost natural gas amid a time of carbon emission concerns and growing political uncertainty should bring added value to the global energy mix.

