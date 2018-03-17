Publicis: A Great Cash Cow And Dividend Growth Investment

The dividend is once again hiked, making Publicis an attractive dividend growth investment as well.

Introduction

I have always been interested in ad companies as even though they could easily loose and gain clients throughout the years, it mainly is an oligopoly: a few large players dominate the landscape and when the music stops, those large players are just (temporarily?) ‘stealing’ clients from each other, only to see the roles being reverse a few years later.

I wrote about Publicis (PUBGY) (PGPEF) (PBCBF) last year, and the company hasn’t disappointed me in 2017. It wasn’t an easy year and Publicis had to deal with a lower revenue, but all things considered, I’m a happy man.

Keep in mind Publicis is a French company and its Euronext Paris listing (ticker symbol PUB) is definitely more liquid than the OTC listing. Publicis currently has a market capitalization of 13.01B EUR and the daily volume in Paris is 910,000 shares.

Publicis is also part of the iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ).

Strong results despite a volatile year

Publicis is in the middle of a ‘transformation’ (it sounds like pretty much every company in the world is undergoing some sort of transformation plan these days) to make sure it doesn’t miss the digitalization train and this was one of the main reasons why the revenue decreased by 0.4% (despite a 0.8% increase in Publicis’ organic revenue) to 9.69B EUR.

The operating margin also decreased slightly to 1.51B EUR which resulted in an operating income of 1.32B EUR, up from 9M EUR in FY 2016. The huge difference could easily be explained by the much lower impairment charge in 2017 compared to the previous financial year. If I would adjust the operating income for impairment charges, the FY 2017 operating income would be 1.431B EUR compared to 1.449B EUR last year, a 1% decrease. Looking at the bottom line, Publicis generated a net income of 872M EUR, or 3.81 EUR per share.

A fine result, but as you know me as a value investor, I’m not too keen to pay 15 times earnings unless there’s more to see. And that’s indeed the case when we move over to the cash flow statements.

Publicis announced an operating cash flow of 1.49B EUR, but after taking some adjustments into consideration (changes in the working capital position, taxes, payments to non-controlling interests), the adjusted operating cash flow is approximately 1.36B EUR. That’s approximately 40M EUR more compared to FY 2016.

On top of that, Publicis’ capital expenditures also decreased from 173M EUR to 136M EUR, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of 1.22B EUR versus 1.15B EUR in FY 2016. Using the current share count of 230.6M shares, this represents a free cash flow result of 4.99 EUR per share.

Another dividend increase bodes well for income investors

Publicis is basically swimming in cash and the higher net debt position related to the acquisition of Sapient is now almost completely gone (the total net debt position decreased to 727M EUR which represents a leverage ratio of less than 0.5, I’m not exactly sure how Publicis calculated its 1.2X leverage ratio as the EBITDA is clearly in excess of 1.6B EUR and even the NET income is higher than the net debt…).

The improved financial situation (which could lead to a net cash position by the end of this year depending on how much Publicis is planning to spend on acquisitions and share buybacks) allowed it to hike the dividend once again, to 2 EUR per share.

I was surprised to see this represents a payout ratio of 44.4%, but apparently, Publicis is using the ‘headline group net income’ to calculate its payout ratio, and its own definition excludes impairment charges, earn-out payments and amortization expenses related to past acquisition. And that’s a ‘special’ definition as the payout ratio is usually based on the reported EPS. Anyway, a 2 EUR dividend will cost the company approximately 461M EUR in cash, which means that based on the 1.22B EUR in free cash flow, it has approximately 759M EUR in ‘disposable’ income which could be spent on acquisitions and buybacks.

Dividend investors will be happy to learn France has reduced its dividend tax from 30% to 12.8%. Although it’s not clear if this is already applicable right now and/or it will already be applicable on the dividend payment date for Publicis (people seem to be confused if the actual law has already been voted, approved and officialised), but even if the current dividend would still be taxed at 30%, the situation will improve rather dramatically in the near future as a 12.8% withholding tax rate probably is the lowest in the Eurozone and is even lower than the 15% usually applied in double dividend taxation treaties.

This will increase the net incoming dividend (after paying the ‘normal’ French dividend tax) from 1.40 EUR to 1.744 EUR per share. A noticeable increase!

Investment thesis

At a current free cash flow yield of 8.8%, Publicis isn’t expensive. On top of that, the results were impacted by a 120M EUR restructuring expense (related to the numerous acquisitions completed by Publicis in the past few years). Once all new companies have been integrated in the existing corporate structure at Publicis, these restructuring expenses should disappear whilst additional synergy benefits are expected to kick in.

Taking all these things into consideration, I think Publicis offers shareholders plenty of value for money.

