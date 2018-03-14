MongoDB: A Well-Deserved Rally

MongoDB (MDB) has done it again. The NoSQL database company has just reported stellar Q4 results that beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom line, continuing a parade of strong earnings from the software sector, specifically on backend infrastructure technologies. MongoDB has certainly come a long way from its post-IPO throes. Immediately after the company went public, it sank into a monthslong funk where any rally was short-lived. Investors were wary of the company's high losses as well as its open-source nature, likening it to another recent IPO in the open source space that trades at a relatively low multiple, Cloudera (CLDR).

Recently, however, backend technology stocks have performed extremely well. Nutanix (NTNX), the hyperconverged infrastructure vendor, and Twilio (TWLO), the communications platform as a service (CPaaS) company, have soared over the past month on robust earnings and upbeat vibes from the Wall Street analyst community. MongoDB, too, was swept up in the wave. In the past month alone, MongoDB is up nearly 35%, briefly crossing an all-time high at the $40 mark and virtually erasing the weakness it saw immediately post-IPO.

MDB data by YCharts

Valuation check: keep in mind the upcoming lockup expiration

Naturally, as this hot stock takes off, it's prudent to check in on its valuation. Based on its post-earnings aftermarket close of $39.25, MongoDB carries a market cap of $1.98 billion. Note that MongoDB's October IPO was a "down round" - it priced the shares at $24 for the IPO, indicating a $1.2 billion market cap that was 25% below MongoDB's last recorded private valuation of $1.6 billion. With this month's rally, however, MongoDB has muscled past that psychologically important level - something to consider as MongoDB approaches its April 17 lockup expiration (according to NASDAQ), meaning insiders can finally cash out for a gain instead of the paper losses they had suffered earlier on.

Netting out the $279 million of cash MongoDB has on its balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of $1.71 billion. Against the company's newly issued FY19 revenue guidance of $211-$215 million (+37% to +39% y/y), this represents an EV/revenue multiple of 8.0x at the midpoint of that guidance range.

That's a bit rich, considering that growth is decelerating to the high 30s and MongoDB still carries huge operating loss margins. Companies like Alteryx (AYX) and Mulesoft (MULE) trade at similar multiples, despite growth in the high 40s/low 50s and in the case of the former, much better profitability margins as well as positive free cash flow.

When MongoDB initially went public, I had previously staked out a price target range of $36-$40, which at the time represented 8-9x forward revenues. Now that MongoDB has exceeded the top end of that range, I'm hesitant to remain fully bullish on the name, especially as the April lockup expiration nears.

Make no mistake - MongoDB's strong results, which we'll discuss next, do completely justify the recent rally in the stock. But with MongoDB currently sitting at 8x forward revenues, I view the stock as fairly valued and see additional upside to be limited. The recent rally as well as the usual volatility associated with lockup expirations will likely cause a bout of profit taking as the earnings season passes.

Q4 download

Again, there's no doubt that MongoDB's results are tracking extremely well, with two consecutive earnings beats since going public a bullish harbinger for the coming year. Here's a look at the company's earnings summary:

Figure 1. MongoDB Q4 results Source: MongoDB investor relations

MongoDB posted total revenues of $45.0 million, up 50% y/y and beating analyst estimates of $42.1 million, or 41% y/y, by a solid nine points. The size of the beat margin is in line with what MongoDB delivered last quarter (58% growth versus 50% expectation), indicating that the company is a serial conservative guidance-giver - not altogether uncommon in the high-growth software space. Despite the huge size of the beat, it's hard not to notice the deceleration, however, with 58% growth last quarter moving down to 50% growth this quarter.

Subscription revenues saw 54% y/y growth, so that's at least another hugely positive indicator. Early opponents of MongoDB's IPO claimed that the fact that the company offers a free limited version of its software would limit its future ability to continue scaling its revenue base. Thus far, MongoDB has shown that this is not the case.

Note also that the notion that open-source software would carry lower gross margins is a falsehood. MongoDB actually increased its already-high gross margin to 72% this quarter, up from 71% in 4Q17.

Where MongoDB continues to be of concern, however, is in its huge operating losses. Like its cousin in the open source infrastructure space, Cloudera, MongoDB generates huge GAAP operating losses. Cloudera, though, trades at a revenue multiple just over 5x (though I expect the positive read-through from MongoDB's earnings will give Cloudera some lift ahead of its own earnings release in early April). To be fair, MongoDB's cash burn is actually a lot less, due to stock-based comp accounting for the majority of GAAP losses. Still, though, the huge negative numbers must be watched for.

MongoDB's GAAP operating loss this quarter widened to -$27.3 million, representing a breathtaking -60% GAAP operating margin. Granted, this is much better than the -71% that MongoDB saw in 4Q17, due primarily to efficiencies attained in R&D spending. MongoDB is still very much a young company with only ~$215 million in forward revenues, and steep losses are to be expected. With the markets at towering highs and the NASDAQ especially tipping over on the exact day that MongoDB released Q4 earnings, however, I fear that a "growth-at-all costs" company like MongoDB will fall out of vogue. The company is showing margin improvements, but the path to profitability is likely still years out - whereas other recent ralliers like Twilio are already generating positive free cash flow on an intermittent basis.

On the bright side, MongoDB's pro forma EPS of -$0.40 did beat analyst expectations of -$0.37, but with losses this steep to begin with, a bottom-line beat is probably just noise, with revenue beats and margin improvements being the better data points to read at this juncture.

Key takeaways

The main sound bite for investors: MongoDB is still growing like a weed, but its growth does come at huge costs. The company's nearly $300 million of balance sheet cash does still support years of burn (in FY18, MongoDB burned through just -$47 million of free cash flow, versus a GAAP net loss twice that size). But regardless of MongoDB's liquidity lifeline, if the markets crunch in the near term, investors typically flock to safer haven stocks.

With a strong earnings quarter under its belt and the only near-term catalyst being the April 17 lockup expiration, investors should be careful of a classic "buy the rumor, sell the news" play after earnings. MongoDB's recent run has certainly made short-term traders a lot of money in the year to date, and you couldn't blame them for taking profits on a stock that has reached 8x forward revenues.

Long-term investors are probably still okay to hold the name - NoSQL is a rapidly gaining trend and MongoDB has essentially become the name-brand of that space - but in the short term, MongoDB seems to be reaching a ceiling. Stay cautious on this name.