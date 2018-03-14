Mexico In The Mire

Mexico has weathered a few storms in recent times, many of which came from the direction of the US. Just last week it looks to have avoided President Trump's proposed steel and aluminium tariffs. The termination of NAFTA has also been an ongoing concern, but since Trump is now talking about renegotiated agreements, we can assume it will remain intact.

For the iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWW) to hold steady during bad news shows a degree of strength, but in the medium term it is going nowhere. In fact, rather fittingly, it is still trading in the range set on the day of Trump's election.

Actually the broader range of $43-$54 was set much before the US elections and although price has spiked in both directions, it has settled right back where it is happiest. EWW currently trades at $51.86, and we can see from histogram on the below chart this is the price where most volume has traded over the last three years.

This indicates a balanced market. There has been no real trend for over three years and the fundamental drivers either cancel each other out or are not strong enough to ignite directional trading.

In the longer term EWW is actually in a downtrend.

So what could force a break of the range and the downtrend above $54? This can only really come from a stronger Mexican Peso / US dollar exchange rate, which dictates the major EWW moves.

I'd be suspicious of any move higher if not accompanied by MXNUSD.

A further collapse in the US dollar (UUP) would therefore help EWW, as would of course a strengthening in the MXN. However, the MXN seems more likely to stall here than break out. Rates were raised to 7.5% on the 8th February, after an earlier raise in December.

It's unlikely the central bank will raise again when it appears inflation is turning lower.

Trying to anticipate the catalyst for a break-out is incredibly hard, which is why I mostly rely on price to be my guide. For now it looks like EWW will remain in a $43-$54 range and spend most of its time around the $51 high volume level. This is fine if you are content with the 2.1% dividend yield, but if it's yield you are after, the Mexico Closed End Fund (MXF) offers a better yield of 3.6%.

source: cefconnect

It of course uses leverage to achieve this yield, but the fund basically tracks EWW with a 99% correlation over the last 200 days.

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

A 3.6% yield in a reasonably stable range would please some people, but no two investors are the same. Personally I would rather wait for an EWW break out of the down channel at around $54-56 and buy when I am more certain of a steady uptrend and capital appreciation.

Conclusions

EWW is trading in a stable range, more or less in lockstep with MXNUSD. Recent trade tensions and politics have limited the upside, while a weaker US dollar, and rising Mexican rates / inflation have supported the downside.

Eventually the range will break, but anticipating the direction of the break and what the catalyst will be is guesswork. Either you must be content and patient with holding through a period of sideways, or wait for a break.