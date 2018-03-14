Protalix: It's Time To Sell

If partnerships are not secured, dilution risks are most likely to fund further operations.

Protalix announced the results of their phase 2 open label trial of OPRX-106 for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis on March 13.

OPRX-106

Protalix (PLX) reported results of their phase 2, open label trial of OPRX-106 for treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) on March 13, 2018.

Here are the highlights of the announcement:

The phase II clinical trial is a randomized, open label, 2-arm study of OPRX-106. A total of 24 patients with active mild to moderate ulcerative colitis were enrolled in the study. Patients were randomized to receive 2 mg or 8 mg of OPRX-106, administered orally, once daily, for 8 weeks. The average base line Mayo score was 7.1 for the 18 patients who completed the study with 89% of those patients having a Mayo score of between 6 and 9, which meets the criteria of moderate disease activity. The key efficacy endpoints of the study were met: 67% of patients experienced a clinical response; and

28% of patients experienced a clinical remission. Clinical response at week 8 is defined as a decrease in the Mayo score of at least 3 points and either a decrease in the sub-score for rectal bleeding of at least 1 point from baseline, or rectal bleeding sub-score of 0 or 1. Clinical remission at week 8 is defined as clinically symptom free, a Mayo score ≤ 2, with no individual sub-score exceeding 1 point after treatment.

Protalix reported the interim results of this trial earlier, on Jan 2, 2018. The key efficacy results were as follows:

Data generated from the first 14 patients who completed the study demonstrates that 57% of the patients achieved clinical response and 36% achieved clinical remission at week 8.

Only looking at the key efficacy data, these are the results from this trial:

Interim data n=14 Final data n=18 patients experienced a clinical response 57% (n=8) 67% (n=12) patients experienced a clinical remission

36% (n=5) 28% (n=5)

As the trial is a small, open label trial, it is not meaningful to compare these data with data from the much larger placebo-controlled, doubly blinded phase 3 trials of the approved UC drug (Humira).

However, it should be noted that in Humira's pivotal trials, clinical remission is the primary efficacy end point and clinical response is the secondary efficacy end point (i.e. clinical remission is the more important end point).

It is observed that in PLX's full results, no further patients experienced a clinical remission as compared it to the interim data. The last 4 patients are however, all reported to have experienced a clinical response.

Furthermore, there is a noticeable omission in both announcements. That is the six (out of 24 enrolled) patients, i.e. 25%, who did not complete the trial. Since there is absolutely no mention, nor any reason given, there is no way of knowing why.

Six patients, which is a greater number than those who experienced a clinical remission (n=5), did not complete the trial, and the company did not choose to mention or comment on this. One should note that the phase 2 trial is primarily on safety with exploratory efficacy end points.

I find this omission concerning to say the least, and certainly raises a red flag.

Drug Pipeline

Protalix has 3 drug candidates in the pipeline at the moment, besides OPRX-106 for UC discussed above. These are:

PRX-102 for Fabry, which is in three ongoing phase 3 trials.

PRX-110 for Cystic Fibrosis which completed a small phase 2 trial last year. Similar to the trial of OPRX-106 discussed above, PRX-110's trial was a small, open label, proof of concept trial, with early evidence of safety and efficacy, but no statistically significant data.

Protalix has applied and is waiting for a possible grant from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for their CF program, similarly to Corbus' recent news.

Other than for PRX-102 in the non-US market with Chiesi, Protalix has no partners for development of its pipeline.

The Management

On Nov. 26, 2017, it was reported that Protalix will lay off 50 of its 248 employees (20%). It was stated that 'the layoffs will enable Protalix to cut its expenses and reach its [debt] repayment date in a stronger position.'

However, in the Notice of Annual Meeting of the Shareholders, according to its latest SEC forms (March 2018), the company stated as on the agenda of the said meeting, to be held on April 15, 2018 (purpose 4):

"To approve an amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of shares of our common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized for issuance from 250,000,000 to 350,000,000."

In other words, the company seeks to increase the ceiling of the amount of the common shares they can issue by an additional 100M.

On page 21 of the same document, it was reported that Moshe Manor, the CEO, and others have all had their total remuneration raised significantly. The CEO had the biggest increase in 2017, of 37% (see below)

Cash Position

On December 31, 2017, the company had $51.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $63.3 million at December 31, 2016, which is projected to fund operations into 2020. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had outstanding $5.9 million of its 4.5% convertible notes due September 2018 and $59.1 million of its 7.5% senior secured convertible notes due November 2021.

Protalix is a SELL

Although OPRX-106 reported positive results, these data are early. It is concerning that the company did not choose to report or explain why a significant number (25%) of patients did not complete the trial.

Like PRX-110 for Cystic Fibrosis, OPRX-106 for UC will need to be further studied by larger trials.

It is not certain whether or not the data generated so far from these small trials will be sufficient to secure partnerships or licensing deals with larger companies for both 110 and 106, or for 102 in the US market.

If no partnership is forthcoming, Protalix will need to raise money by debt or equity offering. Both are likely to adversely affect the stock price and keep it low for some time to come.

For me personally, I cannot get over the decision to cut costs by laying off 50 employees (20% of the entire workforce), while simultaneously increasing the remuneration of the CEO by an incredible 37%.

It is a NO in my book and it's why I am no longer a PLX investor.

Additional Disclaimer: This article is not a financial recommendation and I am not a financial adviser. Investors should conduct their own Due Diligence before taking any investment decision.

