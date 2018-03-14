Apple: Trillion Dollar Time?

As the chart below shows, technology giant Apple (AAPL) has done quite well in recent years, helping to send the NASDAQ to new record highs. At this point, the company is only a stone's throw away from being valued at $1 trillion, which is likely to create a big circus in the business media. Unfortunately, it's not really that big of a deal, and the situation could actually be quite misleading depending on the timeline of how things play out.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

I'm sure CNBC and other media outlets will all race to be the first to announce that Apple hit this milestone. Unfortunately, hitting that number could be a matter of opinion. If you look across the internet at various financial sites, you might find several different values for the company's market cap. A lot of this has to do with the number of shares outstanding, primarily due in part to Apple's buyback, which has reduced the share count as seen below.

(Source: Apple quarterly filings page)

Ending with fiscal Q1 2018, Apple had just over 5.08 billion shares outstanding. That number was down almost 174 million in the past year, or 3.31%, but that was actually the smallest yearly decline we've seen in a while. This is mostly because of the surge in share price, so Apple doesn't get back as much for a given buyback level as it used to. Also, a rise in share based compensation expense can limit any buyback's power.

So in the past year, Apple has averaged a decline of about 43 million shares outstanding per quarter. Given that we are about 2.5 months through Q1 already, a straight line reduction would be a little more than 36 million shares at this point, putting us around 5.045 million. That's just speculation at this point, given the last official update was as of January 19th, seen below.

(Source: Apple 10-Q filing for Q1 2018 fiscal period)

Over the past five quarters, Apple has spent at least $4 billion per quarter for open market share repurchases. Over time, the company has also executed a number of accelerated share buybacks. Unless a new number is spilled in some SEC filing, we likely won't get the official share count for the end of March period (as well as a mid or late April update like the one for January shown above), until the April/May earnings report. Obviously, the lower the share count goes, the higher the share price needed to hit one trillion, as detailed below.

Based on that January 19th number, Apple needs to hit $197.08 to be valued at a trillion dollars. But with the company repatriating a ton of funds and trying to become cash neutral in the future, it wouldn't surprise me if buybacks accelerated in the near term. That likely means a share count under 5 billion in the next couple of months, meaning Apple has to top $200 at least to hit the magic mark.

Obviously, the next earnings report will have a lot to do with whether or not Apple gets there, but if it doesn't get there buy the start of June, it likely gets harder to do so. On Tuesday, Apple announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference ("WWDC") will be held June 4-8. Why is that a big deal? Well, as I've detailed in the chart below, shares of Apple have declined every WWDC week since 2001 if you exclude the 2014 event that was right before the split that I believe heavily contributed to shares rising that particular week.

*Apple split 7 for 1 on June 9th, 2014.

The important part here for investors is not when or if Apple hits this market cap level, but the reasons why we are here now. The company over the past few decades has built several high quality products, while also surrounding them with a strong ecosystem, enabling premium pricing. Revenues have surged, with strong profits and cash flow driving a massive capital return plan in recent years. If you are buying the stock today, it's probably not because the market cap could reach a trillion, it is likely because you believe there is more growth to come and that shareholders will benefit moving forward.

In the end, we could just be a matter of time before Apple becomes a trillion dollar market cap company. While this certainly will be a celebration for the first company to do so, will it really matter a couple of years from now? Outside of being a trivia question answer, probably not. While there likely will be a big media circus involved, when the stock hits that mark is up for interpretation given the unknown actual daily share count. I'm sure Apple would like to beat Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), and others to the magic mark, but are you really investing in Apple because of this? I highly doubt it. Assuming Apple becomes the first trillion dollar company, when do you think it will get there? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.