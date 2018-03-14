Analyzing The Red Flags Of Activision Blizzard

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Andrew Lipka as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Video games have soared in popularity in the public sphere. Over $100 billion of revenue has been generated from video games globally in 2017, with close to $150 billion projected in 2020. The enthusiasm for gaming has resulted in high price to earnings multiples across the gaming sector. Investors believe this craze will continue and are starting to over-pay for companies in this sector. Below is a list of some of the most popular video game companies around the world along with their corresponding P/E ratios.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This article will focus on one company from this sector, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). While the rise in video-game popularity has contributed to a P/E ratio of over 60 for Activision Blizzard, the main growth catalyst for investors is due to potential growth in eSports. Even though its entrance into the eSports arena is recent, company executives believe this will be a key growth driver. In the 2016 annual report, Robert Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, compared the company’s investment in MLG, to the ESPN of videogames. He went on to say that unlike many professional sports, Activision Blizzard experiences are “broadly accessible, with competition that allows every spectator to be a competitor, and for almost anyone to be a star.” A year later, the company introduced the Overwatch league, marking the first professional eSports league with city-based teams for a major market game. The league’s launch included the sale of 12 teams for an estimated $20 million a team. Several sponsors came on board, including giants such as Toyota, T-Mobile, and Sour Patch Kids. Through eSports, investors see an opportunity for Activision Blizzard to expand their audience reach, bring in revenue from advertising and team sales, and create an entertainment asset that can lure consumers away from their smartphones and PCs.

While eSports provides several avenues for growth that could justify Activision Blizzard’s high price to earnings ratio, there are a few major risks that investors should be aware of. What this article will aim to do is to give the reader a deeper look at Activision Blizzard’s two biggest risks going forward. These include a reliance on microtransactions and loot boxes along with the potential of very slow revenue growth due to market saturation and increased competition. Careful examination of these risks will allow investors to better determine whether it is justified to pay $64.15 for every dollar of Activision Blizzard earnings.

Risk#1: Over-reliance on Pernicious Tactics

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” – St. Bernard

The most dangerous types of risks are ones that masquerade as a growth opportunity, enticing investors with extra sales but creating resentment among customers at the same time. Microtransactions and loot boxes pose such a risk. Before we begin, let’s define these two tactics:

Microtransactions allow consumers to directly purchase in-game materials. The targets of these purchases are usually extra items, lives, or characters. The price for these items is typically small but can add up to extraordinary amounts over a longer period.

Loot boxes give gamers a random chance to acquire an item they are searching for. Typically, items generated in loot boxes are not found anywhere else in the game, further incentivizing players to part with their money.

The detrimental effect of both tactics may not be clear, but it is something every investor of Activision Blizzard should take note. Microtransactions are pernicious due to their reliance on warping the subconscious impulses of consumers. One way game companies do this is by actively developing inconvenience into games and allowing consumers to purchase an escape through micro-payments. Candy Crush provides a great example of this where players must purchase extra lives or be faced with hours until they can play again. This provides an incentive for players to pay money so they can avoid being inconvenienced by the game. Another insidious component of microtransactions is the distance it provides between money spent and product purchased. By forcing players to buy virtual currency first and then spend that currency on in-game items, companies can cloak the true cost of their digital products.

Loot boxes, on the other hand, prey on the gambling and compulsion instincts of many individuals. For many consumers, opening a loot box is a giant rush. While they may not get the item they want, natural gambling instincts usually kick in, causing a deep desire to purchase more. Whether it’s getting the Hearthstone card you’ve been hoping for or the rare vehicle in Destiny, the anticipation can prove to be extremely addicting. Coupled with an unpredictable nature proven to raise dopamine levels, loot boxes can successfully tempt gamers to spend enormous sums of money on what first seemed like a free to play game.

The public outcry against these two tactics has been tremendous. Most recently, consumers around the nation took to message boards and media outlets to vent their frustration at EA’s fervent use of loot boxes in Star Wars Battlefront 2. Epic Games had to adjust their loot system when fans complained of micro-payments in Fortnite. Trion Games removed an extremely expensive loot box in Rift after fan backlash. Consumers are also targeting games that are not even on the market today. Sony has encountered countless of questions on Twitter asking if their release of God of War will entail any micro-payments. Their response will likely have an impact on sales of the game during release.

Even lawmakers are getting involved. Legislators in Hawaii, Washington and Illinois have introduced bills to either study loot boxes or restrict access to young players. Congress members have even written letters to the ESRB to examine these tactics. Internationally, the case is the same. Belgium has created legislation comparing loot boxes to gambling. Citizens around the world are noticing this troubling trend and petitioning their representatives to act.

Knowing this, the risk to Activision Blizzard begins to materialize. The company’s foray into the world of microtransactions and loot boxes is no secret. Games such as Hearthstone, Overwatch, Destiny, and all King titles make up a huge portion of ATVI’s library and frequently rely on these tactics. In fact, Activision’s exposure to mobile gaming has seen a surge in the past couple of years. Currently 30% of the company’s revenue comes from mobile games, notorious for their use of micro-payments.

Source: Activision Blizzard 2017 10-K

Having such a huge footprint in the loot box world can prove to be detrimental to long-term health. Even if no laws are passed, Activision Blizzard can lose a significant portion of their revenue stream due to consumer backlash. Worse yet, the reputation of the company can be damaged and impact the consumption of future games. The growing trend in consumer dislike for gaming companies that deploy these insidious tactics should be in the minds of Activision Blizzard investors. Revenues can very well come under attack in the years ahead.

Risk#2: Zero Future Growth in the Company’s Gaming Business

“Growth is never by mere chance; it is the result of forces working together.” – James Penny

The lack of organic growth in Activision Blizzard's gaming businesses has been mentioned extensively in articles, both at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. Here I will attempt to make the case why there is a risk of that trend continuing. Before we begin, let's take a quick look at revenues for both Activision and Blizzard, along with monthly average user data for King:

Source: 2016-2017 Activision Blizzard 10-Ks

For both Activision and Blizzard, revenue has gone in an almost horizontal line over the past 4 years. Furthermore, King's user engagement has decreased substantially in only a 2-year period. The risk for investors in Activision Blizzard is that this anemic growth in their gaming business will continue. The two factors that could make this a reality are market saturation and a business model that can be easily replicated.

Market Saturation

There was an interesting nugget found in the segment description section of Activision Blizzard’s latest two 10-Ks. In 2017, the company stated that “Call of Duty has been the number one console franchise globally for eight years,” whereas the 2016 report claimed the game has been number one for the 8th year in a row. Putting clever distractions efforts aside, the truth is that 2017 was the first year in 9 years that Call of Duty was not the leading global console franchise. As a disclaimer, this is not an attack on the success of Call of Duty games. The franchise has performed remarkably for almost a decade and still managed to break certain sales records in 2017. The point here is to show that in a year that saw gaming sales rise to new heights, Call of Duty was not able to maintain its spot as the number one global seller.

The reasons for this are debatable, but the one that stands out is market saturation. To better explain this thesis, let's look at a chart that displays all time unit sales worldwide of the most popular Call of Duty games as of January 2018:

Source: Call of Duty sales: all time unit sales 2018 | Statista

After a few years following the game's launch, Call of Duty titles cap at around $30 million unit sales. A trend like this is best explained through market saturation. The Call of Duty franchise has a devoted player base that will buy each release on a yearly basis. The problem lies in the failure of Activision attracting new players into the community. Whether it is the appeal to a younger male audience, or the competitive nature of its community, the bottom line remains that Activision's leading franchise may have already reached its peak when it comes to number of players. This has been evident in the lack of growth for Activision's bottom line and poses the risk of stagnant growth in the future.

Market saturation isn't strictly a Call of Duty problem. Many of Activision Blizzard's other titles face or have faced this same issue. We saw this play out with the growth of Blizzard's top game, World of Warcraft:

Source: MMO Champion

Regardless of the attempts by the game developers or the marketing team, World of Warcraft has never been able to match its subscriber peak in 2010-2011. There was simply a cap to the amount of people interested in playing such a game. Blizzard’s story-telling and their design of a unique and eventful world kept players coming back year after year. The issue became attracting new players and the company was never able to diversify their content enough to avoid the market saturation demon.

Activision Blizzard never faced a shortage of loyal fans. On the other hand, there has always been some type of factor that has capped the user base for each of their games. Below is a quick-list of some of the most popular titles in ATVI's library and the factor that has allowed market saturation to creep in:

Source: Personal opinion

Having a ceiling on the number of users is an issue that executives will have to address and provides an avenue for limited growth in the years ahead.

Ease of Replication

The second factor that explains ATVI’s anemic growth and poses a risk for that trend to continue is the company’s increasing reliance on a business model that can be easily replicated. The mobile gaming craze of the past decade has caused a shift in the game development of many companies. With microtransactions leading the way, companies are now focusing on creating simpler games that rely on taking advantage of the dopamine response system in the brain to get consumers to spend money. Activision Blizzard is no exception. The acquisition of King cemented this shift and we now see a library of games that are very simple in nature. Titles such as Hearthstone, Candy Crush, Farmville, and Bubble Witch rely on straightforward but addictive mechanics. They do not have the immense world and rich story of World of Warcraft, the strategy and tactics of StarCraft, or the consumer loyalty of Call of Duty.

This shift allows competitors an easy avenue for replication. We can see this playing out in the marketplace. From 2013 to 2016, the growth in video game industry expansion in the most popular states was anywhere from 28.57% to upwards of 150%:

Source: Entertainment Software Association 2016 video game industry analysis

Every metropolitan state is seeing an increase in game developers and video game companies. Also, many of these new companies are focused on creating these simple, addicting games. 91.4% of American video game companies employ 30 people or less. The main part of this surge in game developers is due to the simplicity of replicating the current formula of major video game companies such as Activision Blizzard. Designing games that generate profits is a much easier process than before. Developers realize they no longer need to devote thousands of hours to craft a vast world, unique story, or clever strategy infrastructure. This naturally leads to increased competition and creates a negative outlook for future growth in Activision Blizzard.

Conclusion

Activision Blizzard’s growth opportunities have been detailed very well in past articles on this site. The company has invested heavily into eSports, allowing it to be a first-mover in a field that many analysts view as a disruptor to traditional sporting and entertainment arenas. This can provide the company with the untapped revenue opportunities of team sales and media advertising. Having said that, the risks of consumer rebellion towards microtransactions and the potential for zero gaming revenue growth in the future cannot be understated. Investors considering buying Activision Blizzard’s stock at current high price to earnings multiples need to keep both risks in mind. Monitoring Activision Blizzard’s use of the micro-payment model and seeing management’s response to market saturation and increased competition will allow investors to view the full picture of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.