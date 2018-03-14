Tupperware May Not Be Contained

TUP sports a decent valuation with a forward P/E of 10 and a PEG at 0.8, and with a current price near $50, it may be finding a floor.

The business model stands to benefit from a growing presence and opportunity in some of the largest emerging markets, which comprise 70% of sales and a 10% CAGR.

New CEO from inside TUP takes over in early May, replacing the person who has led the company for the last 26 years.

I’ll cover each point briefly below.

New CEO

Patricia Stitzel has been President and COO of Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) since Oct 2016. Since joining the company in 1997, she has served as Group President for the Americas, and prior to that has held leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including work in Europe. She will be taking over for Rick Goings in what appears to be a smooth transitioning plan. New leadership at the top gives the company a chance to take a fresh look at its business model, strategy, and team.

Emerging Markets

The company sees major opportunities in China, India, and Indonesia by leveraging its brand value. One example is water purifiers in China. According to the company, during the March 7 UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference in Boston, MA, Emerging Markets account for nearly 70% of sales and 10% of CAGR over 10 years on a constant currency basis. Eighty five percent (85%) of the world’s population live in emerging markets with some of the largest concentrations being in China, India, and Indonesia, which collectively have 3 billion people.

As the company further points out in its presentations, these countries face relatively weak retail infrastructures outside urban centers, and growing middle classes. These features make its direct selling model a logical entree to rural communities, while the Tupperware brand of products responds to middle class aspirations.

Valuation

Tupperware is in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Household Durables industry, and Housewares & Specialties sub-industry. TUP and its sub-industry peers’ 52-week price declines between 10 and 50% have significantly lagged the performance of the S&P 500 index fund (NYSEARCA:SPY), which has been up more than 40% over that period.

While TUP is not without risks given the softer top line performance, the combination of its favorable price-to-earnings, cash flow coverage, and leading margin ratios suggest the time may be right to start storing up on some of Tupperware’s shares. Several valuation drivers noted in the table below highlight how TUP is at or near the top among its peers.

TUP NWL CSS LBY LCUT Metric Tupperware Brands Newell Brands CSS Industries Libbey Inc. Lifetime Brands P/E (This Year Est) 9.6 10.1 16.8 14.2 13.2 PEG 0.8 1.4 3.5 3.8 n/a P/CF 8.2 6.5 8.2 3.1 5.7 2017 Reported Sale Growth 1.9% 11.1% 5.8% -1.4% 0.9% EBITD Margin (TTM) 18.5% 16.6% 6.7% 9.4% 6.7% Price Perf (52 Wk) -17% -44% -21% -49% -9%

Data from Fidelity.com, Zacks.com.

Finding A Floor

With a price in the low 50s at this writing, TUP has retreated nearly 30% from a 52-week high of $74.36 set in late April 2017, and nearly 15% from a high of $66.26 in late January 2018. While EPS has admittedly faced headwinds in recent quarters, on an adjusted basis, they have begun to show a return to growth and management is projecting a high single-digit performance for 2018. The recent share price decline is not commensurate with performance or the story for 2018, and Street EPS estimates have continued to migrate slowly northward recently.

Dividend Yield

With a yield above 5%, key questions arise around the sustainability and growth of those dividends.

The company has held steady on long-term debt and improved working capital performance during the last few quarters, which has enabled free cash flow coverage of the annual dividend on a trailing twelve months basis. While investors prefer to see excess free cash flows that set a stage for dividend growth and buyback choices, there were some one-time, unfavorable P&L and cash impacts, including restructuring/re-engineering, exiting the Beauticontrol business, as well as pension settlements, that suggest the company could realize improving earnings and cash generation performance going forward.

Combining with this view is a dividend payout ratio below 60% for the TTM, suggesting the company can continue to drive opportunities for improved shareholder returns and dividend growth. TUP’s 5-year average dividend growth rate is approximately 14% while its next highest peer is LCUT at 11%.

Attractive Target

The Housewares & Specialties sub-industry has seen recent activism at NWL. While there can be specific issues as they relate to that one company, TUP offers a potentially attractive valuation play. Strategic interest could come from a sector or industry player that is looking to leverage TUP’s products, incorporate an additional or complementary emerging market channel, and realize quick cost synergies.

Activists and private equity players could see similar underperformance as at NWL and an opportunity to drive returns coming from an external perspective by revisiting the company’s strategies (e.g. as it relates to products, channels, go-to-market approach, etc.) and leverage.

Conclusion

TUP’s current price and underlying value and growth prospects make it a compelling consideration for a patient investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.