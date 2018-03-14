3 Medical Robotics Stocks:  A Blue Chip, A Young Growth Company And A Speculative Play

Restoration Robotics Inc. is a microcap with explosive potential that is just turning the corner to positive income.

This article provides an introductory fundamental overview and technical analysis of three stocks in the burgeoning medical robotics industry.

The field of medical robotics is one of several new disruptive fields that is dramatically improving our lives. Medical surgery has come a long, long way since the days of sick people going to the barber for a rejuvenating "bloodletting." However, even today many surgeries are much as they were hundreds of years ago: it all comes down to a surgeon wielding a scalpel. This ancient practice is suddenly changing with the invention of robotic surgical assistants.

Robotics in the medical field was initially met with reluctance, skepticism, and downright disdain, but increasingly, robotic machines are assisting physicians in minor and major surgical procedures. The results have been dramatically beneficial: smaller and more precise incisions, faster recovery times, and better end results. This article provides an introductory overview of three promising stocks in the industry: the "500 pound gorilla," Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG); the "young gun," Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR); and the highly speculative very-recent IPO, Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR).

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Source: The da Vinci Surgical System

The 500 pound gorilla in the medical robotics field is arguably Intuitive Surgical Inc. A public company since the year 2000, Intuitive's revolutionary da Vinci Surgical System has gone from a curiosity to an integral part of surgical medicine. According to company estimates, 5 million da Vinci procedures have been performed worldwide, and 875,000 procedures were performed in 2017. Remarkably, every 36 seconds, a surgeon starts a da Vinci procedure (Source: JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2018). The da Vinci Surgical System performs a multitude of different surgeries: urologic, gynecologic, transoral, cardiac, thoracic, and pediatric surgery. Via its four robotic arms and 3d HD vision system, the da Vinci machine "enables surgeons to perform delicate and complex operations through a few small incisions" (Source: The da Vinci Surgical System). For example, this amazing surgical device enables surgeons to remove the gallbladder and uterus through one small incision in the belly button.

This machine has been hugely profitable for Intuitive Surgical and generates a consistent recurring revenue stream:

(Source: JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2018)

For a large-cap company (market cap of $48.88 billion), sales growth over the last three years has been truly impressive, with revenue hitting 18% growth the last two quarters. Here's the three-year sales chart:

ISRG Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The most important metric, EPS growth, is equally impressive. Simply stated, Intuitive Surgical is making a ton of money. Hauling in $8.99 per share in 2017, it is estimated to bring in $9.73 in 2018, and a whopping $11.07 in 2019. The last two quarters, September 2017 and December 2017, showed EPS growth of 34% and 25% respectively. Below is an eight-year EPS annual growth chart (I chose annual instead of quarterly in order to show its long term growth, and because its quarterly growth has been a bit lumpy. Note that 2018 and 2019 are estimates):

With its EPS slated to hit double digits this year, the mutual funds have certainly taken notice. Over 1587 funds held shares in December of 2017, up from 1470 in March 2017. This tremendous fund involvement provides the stock with enviable stability in today's volatile market. Furthermore, the company has ZERO debt and is sitting on a pile of cash that would make Smaug the dragon jealous! The company ended the fourth quarter of 2017 with $3.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, an increase of $45 million during the quarter. (Source: 4th Quarter Press Release)

Smaug would be very jealous of Intuitive Surgical's cash position... Source: Minerva Wealth Blog

Although it does not currently offer a dividend, with EPS numbers this high and a huge hoard of cash, it would seem to be only a matter of time before Intuitive Surgical begins rewarding shareholders in this manner.

Before moving onto the next company, let's take a quick look at the technical price chart. As I consider Intuitive Surgical to be a long-term, buy and hold stock, the ten-year price chart is most relevant:

Courtesy of StockCharts.com

After forming a shallow, complex, multi-year base from 2012-2016, ISRG broke out, threw back nearly to the pivot point, and then ran up a remarkable 125+%. The 50 day average has supported the stock for the last year. There is always something to worry about with stock charts, and with this chart my concern is that the chart has undergone a "character change" over the last few months. The recent choppiness can be partially blamed on the general market's gyrations, but it also could be indicating that a near-term top is imminent, and it may be entering into a new base soon. Given its huge run-up, a well-earned rest would not be surprising. However, with such phenomenal fundamental numbers and a seemingly very bright future, I am not overly concerned; I think a base would just serve as a rest phase for the next up-leg.

(Cue sad violin music: I can hardly say the name of this stock without kicking myself in the rear, hard, as I owned $2000 worth of ISRG stock in the early 2000's. What would those shares be worth today? Don't ask!)

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Source: The Renaissance Guidance System

With a market cap of $6.57 billion and an IPO date of May 2013, Mazor Robotics Ltd. is a significantly smaller, younger robotic surgery company than Intuitive Surgical. Mazor's robotic instruments assist physicians in carrying out brain and spine surgical procedures, and to date, over 290,000 such procedures have been performed. Its machines are used by hundreds of doctors in the U.S., and Mazor is actively expanding worldwide, with distributors in China, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia.

Sales growth, while choppy, has been very strong; over the past 4 quarters, sales have grown 138%, 84%, 100%, and most recently 36% in the 4th quarter of 2017. Below is a graph of the revenue breakdown in 2017:

Source: Mazor Investor Presentation

Unlike Intuitive Surgical, which has been making consistent income for years, Mazor is just rounding the corner to profitability. Like many young companies, Mazor has been in "fast growth at the expense of profit" mode since inception, but in its latest quarter, December 2017, Mazor's net income was +$0.06 per share. While 2018 EPS estimates stand at -0.08, in 2019, EPS is estimated to vault to 0.28.

Mutual Funds are taking notice of the company's impressive growth and newfound profitability; the number of funds owning shares in 2017 grew from 28 during the first quarter of 2017 to 38 in the fourth quarter. Mazor has no debt, and while it does not have a Smaug-esque horde of cash, it does have $108.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. This smaller, younger medical robot company, with strong sales and earnings just burgeoning into profitability, definitely has the potential to outperform Intuitive Surgical, albeit with more volatility.

Source: The Mazor X

Since Mazor IPO'd five years ago, let's examine the 5 year chart:

Courtesy of StockCharts.com

After vaulting out of a near-perfect double-bottom with handle base that could be published in a technical analysis textbook, MZOR has been steadily stair stepping upward. It broke out of what I consider to be a 3rd stage base just a few trading days ago. Unfortunately, going long gets riskier with each base, as breakout failure rates go up. (Ideally, one tries to buy out of 1st and 2nd stage breakouts.) However, like ISRG, I believe that long-term, MZOR's strong fundamentals and the increasing adoption of robotic medicine will continue to push it upward.

Restoration Robotics Inc.

Source: The ARTAS Robotic System

The newcomer on the block is Restoration Robotics Inc., which IPO'd December 13, 2017. As the ticker (HAIR) suggests, this company utilizes robotics to transplant individual hair follicles. Here's a brief description from the company's website:

"The ARTAS Robotic System is the first and only robotic hair transplant system. Using image-guided robotics, the physician-assisted ARTAS Robotic System precisely dissects follicular units, thousands of times in a single session. Intuitive controls and intelligent algorithms select and harvest the most viable hair for transplant. A two-step dissection system produces healthy grafts while maintaining the natural appearance of the patient's donor area. Developed to extend the capabilities of the physician, the ARTAS Robotic System enables consistently better outcomes with every procedure." (Source: The Artas Robotic System)

As opposed to Mazor and Intuitive Surgical, this is a very early-stage microcap (market cap. of $169.6 million) that is focused on expansion and is not yet turning a profit. It is making progress, however, as can be seen in this chart of annual its annual EPS (Note that 2018 and 2019 are estimates):

Revenue growth is inconsistent, and I certainly would rather see stable growth of 20+% in such a small company. Here is a revenue chart of the last 5 quarters:

Mutual Funds have discovered this little robotics company, and 22 had holdings in December of 2017. I also like that management have a "skin in the game," so to speak, as they hold 2% of the shares.

The price chart, shall we say, shows promise:

Courtesy of StockCharts.com

At the moment it seems to be forming a textbook cup, and the big volume up days, circled, are a promising sign. They may indicate where the 22 mutual funds have been scooping up shares. Whether HAIR breaks out of the cup in a few months, forms a cup with handle, or languishes in a sideways move indefinitely depends on the fundamentals, and of course, the general market. The prudent investor would wait for the financials to improve and for a breakout above ten. The speculator (which includes myself) could open a very small, speculative position near the black trendline, and for protection, set a sell stop beneath the 50 day average (the blue line).

This is an unproven "story" stock, and a buy today would be based on its intriguing story and potential rather than on strong foundational fundamentals.

Final Thoughts

I am excited about the future prospects of all three of these stocks--Intuitive Surgical as a core, long-term holding and future dividend producer, Mazor as an up-and-coming young growth stock, and Restoration Robotics as a higher-risk speculative stock with explosive potential. The most successful stocks are "disrupters," and these three companies are disrupting the medical field--for the better.

Please note that this is an introductory overview of these three companies, not a deep dive analysis, and I highly recommend doing additional research before considering investing. If any of you know of other medical robotics stocks worth considering, or if you would like to share additional information regarding financial metrics, future potential, and/or personal experience with the three companies I have featured in this article, please post your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAIR, MZOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional stock analyst or money manager, and the information provided is for educational purposes only; it is not a recommendation to buy or sell a stock. Please do your own research and invest accordingly.