Atrion Corporation 2017 Year In Review

Company has no debt on the balance sheet and access to $75MM revolving line of credit.

Business Overview

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) develops and manufactures products, primarily for medical applications. The company markets components to other equipment manufacturers for incorporation in their products and sell finished devices to physicians, hospitals, clinics and other treatment centers. Their medical products primarily serve the fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology markets.

Atrion's strategy is to provide a broad selection of products in their areas of expertise. R&D efforts are focused on improving current products and developing highly-engineered products that meet their customer needs and serve niche markets with meaningful sales potential. The company has historically generated cash from operations and has used that cash to reduce or eliminate indebtedness, to fund capital expenditures, to make investments, to repurchase stock and to pay dividends.

Their strategic objective is to further enhance our position in our served markets by:

Focusing on customer needs;

Expanding existing product lines and developing new products;

Maintaining a culture of controlling cost; and

Preserving and fostering a collaborative, entrepreneurial management structure.

Operating Segment Overview

Fluid delivery products accounted for 44% of net revenues in FY17 and 42% of net revenues for both FY16 and FY15. ATRI has developed a wide variety of proprietary valves designed to precisely fill, hold and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses on demand for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter and other applications in fields such as anesthesia and oncology. The company makes products that deliver fluids, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Cardiovascular products accounted for 33% of net revenues for both FY17 and FY16 and 32% of net revenues for FY15. At the core of our cardiovascular products is the MPS2 Myocardial Protection System, or MPS2, a proprietary technology that is the only system used in open-heart surgery that delivers to the heart essential fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs and controls temperature, pressure and other variables. ATRI also develops and manufactures other cardiovascular products such as cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels in minimally invasive surgical procedures; inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment and fluid dispensing; as well as products used in heart bypass surgery to make a precision opening in the heart for attachment of the bypass vessels.

Ophthalmic products accounted for 9%, 11% and 12% of net revenues for 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively. Atrion is considered a leading manufacturer of specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses. They also manufacture a proprietary line of balloon catheters used in the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults.

Other medical and non-medical products accounted for 14% in FY17, FY16 and FY15. One of these product lines consists of instrumentation and associated disposables used to measure the activated clotting time of blood. In addition, Atrion manufactures and sells a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. The company also produces one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications.

Sales by Geography

Net revenues from sales to customers outside the U.S. was ~37% in FY17 and FY16 and 35% in FY15. YoY decline between 2016 and 2015 was driven in large part by a customer’s decision to build a new facility in the U.S. International sales are made to various manufacturers and through distributors in over 60 countries.

Competition

No competitors are specifically named in the 10-K; however, the company explains that many of their competitors have broader product lines, larger capital spending and R&D spending. ATRI works with individual customers and designs products prior to entering into an agreement. To compete, Atrion has to offer high performance parts at competitive prices within strict timeframes.

Notable Risk Factors

Executive Officers

Mr. Emile Battat has been a director of the Company since 1987 and has served as Chairman of the Board of the Company since January 1998. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Halkey-Roberts since October 1998. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Chairman of the Board or President of all subsidiaries from October 1998 until May 2011.

Mr. David Battat has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Chairman of the Board of all subsidiaries with the exception of Halkey-Roberts, Atrion Leasing Company, LLC and AlaTenn Pipeline Company, LLC, since May 2011. He has been President of Halkey-Roberts since January 2006. He also serves as President of Atrion Leasing Company, LLC and AlaTenn Pipeline Company, LLC. He served as the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer from May 2007 until May 2011 and from February 2005 until December 2005 he served as Vice President - Business Development and General Counsel at Halkey-Roberts.

Mr. Strickland has served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of the Company since February 1, 1997 and has served as a Vice President, Secretary or Treasurer of all the Company’s subsidiaries since January 1997. Mr. Strickland was employed by the Company or their subsidiaries in various other positions from September 1983 through January 1997.

Financial Overview

Revenues were $147MM in FY17 compared with $144MM in FY16. The yoy increase in revenue is largely due to higher sales volumes.

Gross profit in 2017 was $71MM compared with $68MM in 2016. The increase in GPM in 2017 from 2016 was primarily related to increased revenues and a favorable product sales mix.

Our operating income for 2017 was $41MM compared with $39MM in 2016. OPM was 28% 2017, an increase from 27% in 2016. An increase in 2017 gross profit was partially offset by increased operating expenses and was the major contributor to the increase in operating income for 2017 as compared to the previous year.

Income tax expense in 2017 totaled $5.7MM, compared with $11.7MM in 2016. The effective tax rates for 2017, 2016 were 13.6% and 29.8%, respectively. The rate reduction enacted reduced their net deferred tax liability, including adjustments to their net state deferred tax liabilities, by $4.1 million as of December 31, 2017. Based upon this tax law enactment, ATRI recorded a corresponding benefit in our income tax provision of $4.1MM in 2017. Also, the company recorded a valuation allowance of $609M to reduce their deferred tax assets which partially offset the benefit recorded in their income tax provision from the tax law change in 2017.

Net income was $37MM, or $19.82 EPS and $19.71 diluted EPS, in FY17 compared to $28MM, or $15.12 EPS and $14.85 diluted EPS, in 2016.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At FYE17, the company has a $75MM revolving credit facility that matures on February 28, 2022. The credit facility is secured by substantially all our inventories, equipment and accounts receivable. There was no outstanding borrowings under the credit facility at FYE17 and FYE16. Company was in compliance with all covenants at FYE17.

Cash flows provided by operations of $47MM in 2017 were primarily comprised of net income plus the net effect of non-cash expenses. At FYE17, ATRI had working capital of $106MM, including $30MM in cash and $36MM in short-term investments. The $21MM increase in working capital during 2017 was primarily related to increases in cash and short-term investments. The increase in cash and short-term investments was primarily a result of operational results partially offset by purchases of property, plant and equipment and payment of dividends.

Capital expenditures totaled $10MM in 2017, compared with $11MM in 2016. These expenditures were primarily for machinery and equipment. 2018 capital expenditures, primarily machinery and equipment, are expected to be greater than the average of the levels expended during each of the past three years.

Company paid cash dividends totaling $8.3MM and $7MM during 2017 and 2016, respectively. The company purchased treasury stock totaling $1.3 million and $30.7 million during 2016 and 2015, respectively. No treasury stock was purchased in 2017.

Income Statement

Revenue growth was driven by improved volumes and favorably product mix improved gross margins yoy. Net income was supported by improved margins and a reduction in tax expense.

Balance Sheet

Total assets improved from $182MM at FYE16 to $204MM at FYE17. The improvement was largely due to the increase in cash and short-term investments.

Total liabilities increased slightly yoy. Total equity improved due to the increase in retained earnings (supported by net income).

Cash Flow from Operations

Operating cash flow increased from $37MM in 2016 to $47MM in 2017 and was largely due to the increase in net income.

Cash Flow from Investing

CapEx decreased yoy; however, management guided for capital spending to increase above the historical three-year average in 2018.

Free cash flow as defined as operating cash flow less CapEx was $37MM in 2017, compared to $27MM in 2016. The increase was due to strong operating cash flow performance in 2017 when compared to 2016.

Cash Flow from Financing



Financing activities were a cash use of $(16MM) in 2017, compared to $(9MM) in 2016, due to the seven-fold increase in the shares tendered for employees' withholding taxes on stock-based compensation.

Cash flow activities were a cash source of $10MM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.