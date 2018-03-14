With a dividend yield of over 6% and a PE ratio of 3, Trinity Mirror is a worthy addition to any dividend portfolio.

Revenues have remained stable/growing, and the dividend distribution has grown y/y for the past 4 years.

The market has priced Trinity Mirror as though its demise is inevitable.

The Stock

Trinity Mirror plc (OTC:TNMRF) owns a portfolio of newspapers, websites and digital products, and is one of the UK's largest multimedia companies. The 'Death of Print Media' has had a huge impact on the company's valuation, however, revenue has remained relatively stable over the past 5 years. Its 6% dividend yield and PE ratio of 2 shows it is a screaming buy.

With such a low valuation, the market has essentially priced Trinity Mirror as though a collapse is inevitable, meaning any decline in revenue creates huge panic or false confirmation from the market of a worst-case scenario confirmation:

The first half of the 2018 financial year resulted in group revenue falling by 12.6%, to £623.2 million. On a like for like basis, revenue fell by 8.8% as income was impacted by the weak print trading environment. However, effective cost management during the period enabled adjusted operating margin to increase by 0.7% to 20.0%, delivering an adjusted operating profit of £124.7 million. Statutory operating profit increased by 4.7% to £97.9 million.

Over the last 4 years, revenue (and profit) has been growing or stable:

A 'canary in the coalmine' for doomed companies/industries is high executive turnover, indicating the CEO's/Finance director's low confidence in the businesses' future existence. However, Trinity Mirror's executive staff turnover is low, with CEO Simon Fox in place since 2012 and group finance director Vijay Vaghela remaining since 2003.

Appointed Director Position 10 Sep 2012 Simon Richard Fox Chief Executive 01 May 2003 Vijay Lakhman Vaghela Group Finance Director 01 Jan 2012 David John Grigson Non-Executive Chairman 02 Feb 2018 Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Non-Executive Chairman 15 Jan 2016 Olivia Streatfeild Non-Executive Director 01 Dec 2015 Steven Thomas Hatch Non-Executive Director 01 Jan 2014 Lee Dale Ginsberg Non-Executive Director 01 Dec 2014 Dr David Thomas Kelly Non-Executive Director 01 Jan 2014 Helen Claire Stevenson Non-Executive Director

In November 2017 Trinity Mirror also recently completed the £10 million share buyback program that was announced in August 2016. The group acquired a total of 10,017,620 shares, displaying disciplined capital management even during a period of (forced) diversification.

Future Growth



A large part of the future growth for Trinity Mirror will come from continued diversification into the digital sector as print media readership reduces:

Continued growth in digital revenue like for like publishing digital revenue grew by 7.0% to £83.9 million with digital display and transactional revenue growing by 18.2% partially offset by digital classified revenue, which is substantially upsold from print, falling by 25.1%.

Trinity Mirror's pension deficit fell by £88.4 million to £377.6 million (£311.4 million net of deferred tax). The Group paid £38.7 million into the defined benefit pension schemes in the year (including £2.5 million in relation to the share buyback program).

Readership/Viewership

In order to maintain/grow revenue, Trinity Mirror must increase its digital presence. Management has recognized this, over the last 2 years Trinity Mirror's digital offerings have increased both in quality and quantity, with large increases in video streaming numbers and a steady increase in page views:

- Average monthly page views grew by 7% to 682 million with two thirds of these page views now on mobile

- With 33.4 million unique UK browsers in December 2017, Trinity Mirror had more monthly unique browsers in the UK than any other commercial news brand

- We delivered marginally under 600 million video streams in the year, up 27% year on year

- Like for like digital display and transactional revenue growth of 18.2% year on year

-Mobile page views were some two thirds of the page views and grew by 19% while desktop pages views fell by 15%. Three quarters of page views were UK page views which grew by 11% while non UK page views fell by 3%. Page view growth rates have been impacted by the removal of Streamo and Live Event page views as this functionality reduced the viewability of ads served due to the speed at which the pages were viewed by users.

While investments in their digital offerings will continue to secure Trinity Mirror's future, print continues to be an important part of the group's offerings:

- Secured a five year print and distribution contract for the Guardian and Observer newspapers

- Renewed a five year print and distribution contract for the Racing Post

- Extended the print and distribution contract for the i as well as the Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday for a further three years

- Sport Media secured match day programme and tournament magazine publishing contract for FIFA 2018

- Structural cost savings (including synergy savings from the integration of Local World) of £20 million

- For 2018, we have targeted a further £15 million of structural cost savings

Phone Hacking Litigation

Management has been preparing adequately for any penalties arising from Trinity Mirror's phone hacking scandal:

The costs associated with the settlement of civil claims in relation to phone hacking have been higher than expected, in particular the legal fees of the claimant’s lawyers and the general court process. Therefore, we have increased the provision for settling these historical claims by £10.5 million during the year. £10.7 million of the provision remains outstanding at the year end. Although there remains uncertainty as to how these matters will progress, the Board remains confident that the exposures arising from these historical events are manageable and do not undermine the delivery of the Group’s strategy.

As such, despite the costs associated with the scandal, management believes these costs do not represent a material risk to the future of the company.

Capital Management/Dividend Distribution

Trinity Mirror's dividend has been increasing y/y for the past 4 years, providing a relatively high yield of over 6%:

Type Ex-date Pay-Date Net Dividend Total for Year H2 Dividend 10 May 2018 08 Jun 2018 3.55 5.80 H1 Dividend 07 Sep 2017 29 Sep 2017 2.25 H2 Dividend 11 May 2017 09 Jun 2017 3.35 5.45 H1 Dividend 03 Nov 2016 25 Nov 2016 2.10 H2 Dividend 12 May 2016 10 Jun 2016 3.15 5.15 H1 Dividend 01 Oct 2015 30 Nov 2015 2.00 H2 Dividend 07 May 2015 04 Jun 2015 3.00 3.00

The group maintains financial flexibility with net debt of only £9.0 million at the end of the year and adjusted EBITDA for the year of £145.1 million. During the year, the Group fully repaid an outstanding £68.3 million loan.

Risks

Trinity Mirror's balance sheet is healthy for a company priced at level it currently is, and management has made strides in reducing both the group's pension liabilities (currently at £377.6 million) and general debt. While the pension liabilities are at uncomfortable levels, the group will continue being able to manage its liabilities if revenues remain stable, which I believe they will due to managements continued investment into the digital media space and the increase in audience numbers y/y that has created.

Conclusion

The market has priced Trinity Mirror as though its demise is inevitable, despite stable/growing revenues. Its dividend distribution has grown consistently for the past 4 years, with a yield of over 6%. As such, Trinity Mirror is a worthy addition to any diversified dividend portfolio.

