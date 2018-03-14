A Quality REIT Yielding 9.6%

Cash flow for the business needs to rebound, which won't happen entirely this year, but that's because of the tentatively-resolved Orianna problem and the timing of investments.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is an interesting niche player in the REIT space. As the largest publicly-traded REIT for Skilled Nursing Facilities (also known as SNFs), Omega is a good prospect for investors who like the healthcare space, but who also want to benefit from the income-generating opportunities that a well-managed REIT can offer. Though the company is in a bit of a rough spot right now, industry trends, combined with cash flow figures, make it a good business for investors to take into consideration.

We’re all aging and that’s good for Omega

SNFs work by taking in and taking care of the elderly and sick who need regular health treatment and/or who need access to vital assistance from nurses or other skilled health professionals. As the Baby Boomers grow older and near retirement, the need for these kinds of services has only grown over the past several years, but just what kind of trend are we seeing among this aging population?

In the image above, you can see how different age groups, from 65 and older, are growing over time. In 2010, those aged 65 and older totaled 13.1% of the population, and those aged 75 and older accounted for 6.1%. By 2020, these numbers should grow to 16.7% and 6.8% of the population, respectively. Between 2030 and 2040, we’ll see the percentage of the population that is 65 or older peak at 19.8%, but the oldest groups will continue to grow. Those aged 75 and older will represent 9% of the population in the US in 2030 and this figure will grow to 10.5% in 2040.

But will this translate into more demand for SNFs? According to Omega, the answer is yes. In the image above, you can see how the demand for SNF services grows by 99 days, on average, from age 65 to 75, while that number for 75 to 85 is 247 days. What is really interesting (though not unexpected) is how rapidly SNF demand expands as people age. At 75 years of age, you’ll see around 1,500 days in SNF facilities per every 1,000 Medicare beneficiaries. By the time people are in their early to mid 90s, this figure jumps to over 6,000 days per 1,000 beneficiaries.

Another way to look at this is in the form of Medicare SNF Volume (as measured in days). According to the data shown in the image above, there were around 56.8 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2016. Collectively, they accounted for around 83 million days in SNFs. By 2031, we should have around 83.6 million Medicare beneficiaries, but the number of days is anticipated to grow to between 102.8 million days and 120.5 million days as that enrollment rises. The large disparity between these figures can be tied to how aggressive changes in payment methods are in reducing average time spent in SNFs.

What this suggests is that, absent any major negative changes to legislation surrounding Medicare, there will be downward pressure to the growth in demand for SNFs, but not enough to offset growth entirely. Even in the most bearish scenario looked at, you can still expect volume to expand by 24.2% between 2016 and 2031, which comes out to 1.5% per year. The most bullish scenario would result in growth of 45.1%, or 2.5% per annum.

Omega is in a great position to benefit from this kind of upside. As you can see in the image above, 83% of Omega’s investments are currently in the form of SNFs or transitional care. That compares to 17% that is in the form of senior housing, an area that is also very likely to benefit with an aging population for at least the next 20 years, if not longer.

Omega’s a quality prospect

Besides having industry trends on its side, there’s also the fact that Omega is attractive at a fundamental level. Take, for instance, the firm’s FFO (Funds from Operations). This metric is similar to operating cash flow, but is unique to REITs. One fear to hit Omega recently has been that its FFO figure has suffered. After totaling $660.1 million in 2016, this number dropped to $444.3 million last year. I do, however, take issue with this metric. In particular, I noticed when evaluating it that management added back to earnings its $99.1 million in impairments on the loss of real estate properties.

In general, I am supportive of adding back impairments, but I don’t think this goes far enough. Management did not, in their figure, add back its impairments on direct financing leases that was booked as a hit to earnings to the tune of $198.2 million. Throwing that back in and reducing a gain from a contractual settlement of $10.4 million, FFO for 2017 should be $632.1 million. This is still below 2016’s figure, but not to the degree that it’s worrisome. As a note, management gave an AFFO figure (Adjusted Funds from Operations) of $683 million for the year, down from 2016’s $688.7 million.

*Created by Author

Sticking to just FFO and throwing in my own adjustments to it, though, we arrive at the chart above. In it, you can see the trend that FFO has taken over time, as well as the mid-point of what management anticipates for this year. Similarly, in the image below, you can see FFO relative to Omega’s book value of equity for the past several years. Through 2017, we have seen a nice three years, but it’s worth mentioning that Omega’s returns are lackluster compared to the past few years leading up to 2015. For 2018’s estimate, I assumed that book value of equity would remain flat compared to the end of 2017.

*Created by Author

The downtick in both charts for 2018 may seem worrisome to some investors, but I consider it a bump in the road. Between the planned sale this year of around $300 million worth of assets, combined with when management can add to its existing assets with its proceeds, there’s a lot of uncertainty to its financial results for the year. More likely than not, the sooner sales are engaged in and the sooner cash is reinvested, the higher FFO will end up being. Bob Stephenson, Omega’s CFO, even admitted that timing will be of absolute significance this year, as you can see in the statement below.

*Taken from Omega Healthcare Investors

As you might notice, Stephenson’s statement makes reference to Orianna, also known as 4 West Holdings Inc. As of the time of this writing, Orianna leases 42 of Omega’s properties, but the company has been slammed by poor financial performance. This led to some uncertainty regarding 2018’s performance, but it appears as though that uncertainty is largely behind us. In a press release on the issue, Omega confirmed that Orianna is pursuing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In exchange for providing DIP financing of up to $30 million, Omega’s management team has struck a deal to transfer the contracts of 23 of these properties to other parties, while the remaining 19 properties are slated to be sold.

Assuming that the courts approve Omega’s plan (and I don’t see why they wouldn’t), this solidifies, more or less, what kind of risk the REIT has when it comes to exposure to Orianna. According to management, the current arrangement, as described and if approved, will allow Omega to still achieve its prior projected AFFO. This leaves only the aforementioned timing related to asset sales and purchases in the air. Even at the mid-point on FFO, though, the 15% FFO/Equity margin reported by the company looks appealing. What’s more, at its current market cap of $5.46 billion, shares look attractive at 9.5 times FFO and with a yield of 9.6%.

Takeaway

Omega makes for a really interesting prospect for investors. Despite its bump in the road, financial performance is otherwise robust. The company’s yield is remarkably high while its share price is cheap for this market (the S&P 500’s P/E Ratio, for instance, is about 26 right now). Add to this strong industry trends, and it makes sense for Omega to be on any REIT fan’s watchlist.

