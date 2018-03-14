The Crapo Bill Would Be A Catalyst For U.S. Regional Banks

We believe that the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is a good way to play ‘the Crapo bill’ theme.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.

U.S. regional banks would benefit from the so-called Crapo bill due to more favorable capital requirements, stronger loan growth and lower regulatory expenses.

Mike Crapo, the Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, has proposed several legislative changes aimed to provide some regulatory relief for regional banks.

On March 5th, Mike Crapo, the Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, officially published The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act (the S.2155 bill). The so-called Crapo bill is a complex document, but its key goal is to provide some regulatory relief for regional banks and smaller community banks. For instance, the bill would increase the $50B threshold for the SIFI (systemically important financial institutions) status. It would also lessen lending standards and lower regulatory expenses for smaller banks.

Section 401 – Enhanced prudential standards for certain bank holding companies Raises the asset threshold for automatic application of Dodd-Frank enhanced prudential standards from $50 billion to $250 billion and gives the Federal Reserve the authority to tailor regulations to a bank’s business model and risk profile. The Federal Reserve would also be required to conduct periodic supervisory stress tests on banks with between $100 billion and $250 billion in total assets. Raises the threshold for required annual company-run stress tests for midsized banks from $10 billion to $250 billion and adjusts other stress-testing requirements. Maintains the Federal Reserve’s authority to apply any enhanced prudential standard to any bank with total assets of more than $100 billion as necessary to mitigate risks to financial stability or promote safety and soundness. … Section 101 – Minimum standards for residential mortgage loans Treats certain mortgages originated and retained by banks or credit unions with less than $10 billion in total assets as “qualified mortgages.” Financial institutions face reduced regulatory and liability burdens when issuing qualified mortgages. This adds loans that are held in eligible financial institutions’ portfolio and meet certain underwriting and structural requirements to the definition of qualified mortgage.

Source

The Senate is expected to vote on the S.2155 act this week. Importantly, the Crapo bill is a bipartisan effort as it is supported by both Senate Republicans and several Democrats.

The Crapo bill is currently a hotly-debated topic among the global investor community. JPMorgan Research Team has recently sent a note to its clients, recommending getting exposure in regional banks via options risk reversals to play the S.2155 act. They suggested selling the 95 puts and buying the 105 calls.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

We believe that the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is a good way to play ‘the Crapo bill’ theme.

Source: Bloomberg

The table below shows the Top 15 holdings of the ETF.

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

As shown below, regional banks are trading at a premium to G-SIBs (global systemically important banks)/mega banks.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

However, it is important to note that regional banks have more stable and predictable revenue streams, Historically, U.S. regional banking stocks have been less volatile than mega-cap banks. As shown below, KRE has a 5-year historical beta of 1.1x.

Source: Bloomberg

For comparison, Bank of America (BAC), the most traded banking stock in the U.S., has a 5-year beta of 1.35x.

Source: Bloomberg

Such a notable difference in market betas suggests that BAC is much more volatile than the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Without a doubt, that is not surprising, given that G-SIB banks, such as BAC, JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) generate a significant share of their revenues from capital markets and investment banking activity, which are less predictable and more volatile compared to traditional banking. As a result, G-SIBs have a higher cost of equity.

To summarize, while regional banks look optically expensive compared to G-SIBs, this valuation premium is well justified by their more conservative business models.

Final thoughts

We believe the Crapo Bill would be a significant catalyst for U.S. regional banks. Importantly, it could further increase their valuation multiples. In our view, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is a good way to play ‘the Crapo bill’ theme. The ETF is well-diversified, has good trading volumes and relatively low fees.

If you would like to receive our articles as soon as they are published, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.