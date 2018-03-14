Wood Pellet Producer Enviva Partners' Sell-Off Creates Buying Opportunity

Worldwide demand for wood pellets is forecasted to grow at an 18% CAGR through 2021 and identified worldwide supply is not expected to keep up with demand.

Enviva Partners is an MLP that has traded down to its 52-week lows and now trades at a ~9.6% forward yield.

Company Overview:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is the world’s largest supplier by production capacity of utility-grade wood pellets to major power generators. The partnership owns and operates two types of assets, production plants and storage facilities/terminals. All of which are in the Southeastern/Mid-Atlantic United States. Enviva owns 6 production plants with capacity of approximately 3mm metric tons per year (MTPY). It also owns 2 storage and terminal assets, located in the Port of Chesapeake and the Port of Wilmington and operates 2 additional ports under 3rd party agreements.

Enviva is structured as an MLP and its sponsor is majority owned by Riverstone Partners. Riverstone is one of the largest energy-related private equity firms in the world, with ~$38.5 billion in energy/private power investment under management. Riverstone owns approximately 55-60% of the equity in Enviva Partners through 11.9mm subordinated units and its approximately 9% ownership of the common units outstanding. Riverstone also owns 100% of the GP, which is entitled to IDRs.

The sponsor develops and acquires production plants and terminals that it drops down to the partnership. Enviva's sponsor has formed two JVs with Hancock Natural Resources Group, which is one of the world’s largest timberland investment managers. The JVs play an important role in the financing, development, construction, and commissioning of projects to drop down into the partnership.

EVA’s business model is very similar to those of conventional MLPs. The main difference is that its raw materials are wood fiber as opposed to fossil fuels. The company procures wood fiber from a large number of suppliers, including timberland owners and loggers. After removing the moisture from the wood and pressing it into pellets, EVA then transports the pellets to the storage/shipping terminals so that they can be shipped to customers for use.

Enviva Investor Presentation, February 2018

Investment Thesis:

Enviva Partners’ stock has been trading down near its 52 week lows. The stock was down 6.3% in February and is down 4.7% year to date. This comes after the company posted strong Q4 earnings, met its distribution guidance, and guided to a 7.2% increase in distributions per share in 2018. As a result, we believe the recent stock performance has created a buying opportunity as the stock now trades at a ~9.1x EV to Forward EBITDA, which is back to the range that the stock traded at in September of 2016.

Going forward, management is focused on returning capital to shareholders through distributions and growing those distributions through increasing the partnership’s distributable cash flow (DCF). We believe Enviva’s DCF and distribution per share can grow at 11.2% and 7.3% CAGRs, respectively from 2017 to 2020.

The wood pellet industry’s supply/demand dynamics, the partnership’s contract portfolio, and its durable competitive advantages should drive DCF growth over the next several years. We believe EVA is an attractive buy at current levels with an upside potential of 30%, and a limited downside of ~10%, (excluding dividends) over the next 12 to 24 months.

Industry Overview:

The demand for wood pellets has resulted from what is known as the “energy trilemma.” Governments around the world challenged with how to meet renewable energy and carbon reduction targets in a manner that is affordable and ensures the security of their country’s electrical system. The European Union’s renewable energy mandates for 2020 and the outlook for mandates in 2030 are causing countries to face shortages when it comes to their baseload generation capacity. Many countries must make significant progress in order to meet their 2020 mandates.

Using Wood Pellets as a source of energy can fill the gap because they are an economic and renewable substitute for coal. Coal fired power plants can be relatively quickly converted to use wood pellets as fuel (around 2-3 years) or they can be converted into co-generation facilities to help meet carbon emission reduction targets. The chart below illustrates how wood pellets have a competitive median heat content versus coal, while having significantly less moisture, ash, and sulfur content.

Enviva Investor Presentation, February 2018

Due to these challenges, demand for wood pellets is forecasted to grow at an 18% CAGR through 2021. Research by Hawkins Wright shows that identified worldwide supply cannot keep up and there is expected to be a gap of 4.7 MTPY per year in 2021.

Enviva Investor Presentation, February 2018

Outlook By Geography:

Europe:

In Europe, the EU instituted a binding 2020 renewable energy mandate in which many countries are still far below their targets. The mandate requires EU members to have 20% of all energy supplied to the final consumer coming from renewable energy sources.

As a result, European demand for wood pellets is expected to grow to 19mm tons by 2021, making up a significant portion of the forecasted global demand (Enviva February Investor Presentation: Hawkins Wright Research)

Asia:

Demand for wood pellets in Asia is expected to grow to approximately 10mm tons by 2021, representing a 31% annual growth rate. The two countries that are really in play in Asia are South Korea and Japan. (Enviva February Investor Presentation: Hawkins Wright Research)

South Korean demand for wood pellets is expected to be ~6mm MTPY, which is well in excess of expected domestic supply. Historically the country has supplied its biomass powered plants with short-term tenders, but that trend has the potential to shift because of the large imbalance in domestic supply and demand.

Japan is another area of significant demand growth for wood pellets. According to Bloomberg NEF, Japan is targeting 6.0 to 7.5 GWs of biomass-fired capacity by 2030, which represents demand for approximately 15mm to 20mm MTPY of biomass. This is the result of Japan facing significant baseload energy problems due to the reluctance to turn back on the nuclear power plants after the Fukushima Daiichi incident. The country recently approved ~3.2 GWs of biomass-fired capacity through its feed-in tariff (FiT) program.

Enviva is well positioned to benefit from increasing global demand. The partnership is a competitive producer due to the location of its assets and the fragmented ownership of the timberlands that supply the company's raw materials. There are also only a few competitors who have the capacity in place to be able to support long-term supply contracts to major utilities. If you combine this with the fact that Enviva has a strong development pipeline, we believe the partnership is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand.

Stable And Predictable Cash Flow Profile:

Enviva’s stable, growing and predictable cash flow profile is the result of the partnership’s strategy of contracting essentially all of its production capacity. All of Enviva’s contracts are “take-or-pay” contracts with make-whole and market-based damages provisions. Additionally all of EVA’s contracts have a base price subject to annual inflation escalators and most of the contracted volume is denominated in USD.

Contracts also have cost-pass through provisions related to stumpage (the price paid to the underlying timber resource owner for raw material), fuel or transportation costs and price adjustments for actual product specifications. As of 2/15/18 the weighted average life of its contract portfolio is 9.5 years, with a backlog of $5.8bln. (Enviva Investor Presentation, February 2018)

Contracts With Customers:

The company has agreements to supply wood pellets to a dozen or so customers. However Drax, Orsted, Lynemouth Power, and ENGIE will represent essentially all of Enviva’s sales volume in 2018.

From 2018 through 2022 the company has a little over 3 million MTPY in Firm Off-take contracts. Below is a summary of the partnership’s significant LT contracts from their 2017 10-K:

DRAX- 1mm MTPY until 2022 and an additional 500k MTPY until 2025

Orsted- 200k MTPY through 2021, 420k MTPY through 2026

Lynemouth (UK)- 800k MTPY through 2027 (160k MTPY denominated in GBP)

ENGIE (Belgium)- Will deliver 90k MT in 2018; 585k MTPY 2019-2023

RWE- Uses terminal locations to purchase 720k MT from RWE in British Columbia and sell the 720k MT in Europe from 2020 to 2021.

MGT (UK)- commences in 2019, ramping to full volume of 470k MTPY in 2021 through 2034 (GBP)

Although customer concentration presents a risk to the business, it is important to not overlook the creditworthiness of these customers. All but one of Enviva’s customers have investment grade credit ratings. The one customer without an investment grade credit rating is Drax. However, Drax plays a significant role in the UK power market, making up ~7% of the UK’s electricity needs and 16% of the UK’s total renewable electricity in 2016.

In an effort to encourage low carbon technology in the UK, the government created an entity, which enters a type of contract called a “Contract for Difference” (CFD) with companies that produce electricity using renewable technologies. These contracts guarantee an index-linked price for the power the company produces through 2027. This mechanism adds a significant margin of safety to the counterparty risk related to the Drax contracts. (Sources: Contracts for Difference & Drax Preliminary Annual)

Management has focused on increasing the number of customers it has contracts with. In total the company is a supplier to approximately a dozen or so customers. In February, the partnership announced that it converted a memorandum of understanding with a trading house in Japan in which Enviva along with the second Hancock JV will supply 630k MTPY of wood pellets beginning in 2022.

180k of MTPY is contracted directly with EVA, while the remaining 450k MTPY is contracted with the JV. Enviva also signed a firm LT contract with Marubeni Corporation to supply 100k MTPY of wood pellets for 10 years commencing in 2022. Based on the outlook in Asia we expect to see the company sign more contracts in the region as projects are developed.

Wood Fiber Procurement:

One of the strongest competitive advantages Enviva has is related to where it sources wood fiber from. Being strategically set up in one of the largest and low cost fiber baskets in the world allows EVA to be a low cost producer of wood pellets with minimal supply concerns.

Enviva doesn’t have significant supply constraints because it sources its wood fiber from hundreds of suppliers and interestingly enough the amount of wood fiber available in the Southeastern US has increased over time. The video in this link goes into Enviva’s wood fiber procurement processes as well as the sustainability initiatives Enviva has in place when it comes sourcing wood fiber.

The chart below illustrates how wood fiber prices have historically been very stable (2% CAGR over the last 20 years)

Enviva Investor Presentation, January 2018

Enviva Investor Presentation, February 2018

Growth Strategy:

One of the most attractive aspects of Enviva Partners is that it has a clear growth strategy that management has proven it can execute. Management has laid out a growth strategy that includes organically growing the company’s EBITDA, drop-down acquisitions from their sponsor as well as third-party acquisition opportunities.

Organic Growth:

John Keppler on the 4th quarter call said he “believe[‘s] [the partnership] can organically grow adjusted EBITDA from the $105 million level last year at a 7-10% rate on a compound basis going forward.” The way they can achieve this growth is through increased efficiencies, delivering higher volumes, and benefiting from the price escalators in their contracts. According to the partnership’s February investor presentation, Enviva increased their production capacity at the 6 plants they operate by 5% in 2017 over 2016, and reduced their delivered fiber costs approximately 5% in 2017 from 2016.

This strategy has not changed from what management has done historically. The partnership has reiterated since it went public that it can achieve 1 to 2% annual productivity increases. Long-term contracts with price escalators have always been a part of the partnerships business strategy. The evidence for the efficiency improvements can be seen by the upward trending adjusted gross margin per metric ton over time.

Year-over-year growth in the 4th quarter of 2017 was 10.4% on the back of higher sales volume and lower costs, and as the company continues to increase its capacity and the volume it delivers, we expect this number to grow over time and contribute to the 7 to 10% organic EBITDA growth management says it can achieve.

Data from Enviva’s February 2018 Investor Presentation Appendix

Drop-Downs:

The second pillar of growth for Enviva is drop-down acquisitions from the partnership’s sponsor. Since the IPO, Enviva has completed 3 drop-downs, the Southampton and Sampson production plants, as well as the Wilmington terminal. These drop-downs are set up where the sponsor will organically develop the production plants at a ~5x EBITDA multiple and then drop down the assets in the range of 6.5x to 7.5x. Ports, which management considers to be a vital asset within the industry supply chain, are dropped down in the 9x to 11x range.

Enviva acquired the Port of Wilmington from the first Hancock JV for ~10x EBITDA at full capacity. The transaction had a total purchase price of $130mm dollars, of which the partnership was required to pay $55mm. Enviva will have to pay the remaining $73mm upon the first delivery of a production plant that the Hancock JV is currently constructing in Hamlet, NC.

The current development pipeline for Enviva includes the Hamlet plant, which is currently owned by the first Hancock JV and is expected to come online in early 2019. Another asset that the Second Hancock JV acquired is a production plant located in Greenwood, South Carolina. Both plants will deliver their wood pellets to the Wilmington terminal once they begin operations.

In addition to the Greenwood Plant and the Hamlet Plant, Enviva’s sponsor currently has 2 to 3mm MTPY of capacity in its development pipeline. The second Hancock JV has executed an agreement that granted it the option to build and operate a marine export terminal in Mississippi to serve nearby plants.

Model/Valuation:

We forecast that Enviva will grow its EBITDA at a 20.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2020. This is based on expectation that management will achieve ~7% organic EBITDA growth, make the remaining payment for the Wilmington Terminal in early 2019, and will acquire 2 production plants (as guided) through drop down transactions, 1 in 2019 and 1 in 2020.

The total amount paid for these drop-downs should equate to ~$213mm in 2019 and ~$140mm in 2020.



We assumed that payments for drop-downs will be financed with 50% equity and 50% debt. In 2020 We expect for EVA to refinance its debt at a ~6.6%. Management has guided to $33.5mm of interest expense in 2018. After the refinancing, we’ve modeled for cash interest expense to increase to ~38mm in 2020.



We assume that the company can raise the equity at around where the stock is trading today ($26-$27), which results in an additional ~4mm shares issued in 2019 and ~2.6mm issued in 2020.

We assume maintenance capex to be approximately $1mm per plant per annum and $500k per port per annum. Management guided to $5mm per year in 2018 and we assume that with the drop downs in 2019 and 2020 the company will incur maintenance capex of $8mm and $9mm respectively.

Comps:

The most comparable publicly traded company is Pinnacle Renewable Holdings, a pellet producer and terminal owner based out of Canada (PL CN). EVA and Pinnacle have similar operating metrics. The company just went public and the anticipated dividend yield is only ~4.5% versus Enviva’s 9.6%.

Pinnacle trades at around 9.2x EV to 2018 EBITDA. Although these stocks trade in about the same range, we believe that when you consider the prospects for and quality of these businesses that both of these companies are cheap. We prefer Enviva over Pinnacle because we would rather protect our downside with the 9.6% distribution yield and Pinnacle trades on very low volumes.

Other comps to consider would be the growth MLPs and YieldCos such as ANDX, VLP, PEGI, & NYLD. These stocks trade in the 9x to 12x EV/EBITDA range. The DCF/Shr and EBITDA numbers in the table below are taken from management’s guidance (if available), otherwise the rest of the numbers were obtained from Bloomberg.

Upside/Downside:

We believe that the stock could trade up to 11x EV/EBITDA over the next 12 to 24 months, which represents a return of ~30%. Without distributions we believe the stock has a downside of ~10% from this level. Since EVA yields 9.6% on the 2018 guided distribution per share of $2.53, we believe that much of your downside is protected.

Risks To Investment:

Customer concentration risk:

4 Customers make up essentially 100% of Enviva’s revenues in 2018. Any issues with one of Enviva’s customers could have a significant impact on their business. Moving forward, the contract portfolio should continue to diversify outside of Europe as growth prospects in Asia for wood pellet demand create a significant opportunity for the company to mitigate this risk.

There’s no guarantee that Enviva’s sponsor is going to drop-down assets into the partnership:

Drop-downs from Enviva’s sponsor are a significant part of the company’s growth plan. Although management is confident that the drops downs in 2019 and 2020 are going to happen there is no guarantee that they will happen. Enviva has a rights of first offering with its sponsor and the 2 Hancock JVs for any assets related to EVA’s operations that it intends to sell through May of 2020. However, since Enviva is a private equity investment and the economics of the drop-downs are favorable for the developers it would be odd for the assets not to be dropped down into the partnership.

There is a potential for competition to grow significantly:

If the growth in global demand for wood pellets rises at the rates it is expected to, there’s the potential for more competitors to enter the industry and increase competition. This risk is partially mitigated by the fact that Enviva is the market leader in the space currently and its assets are in one of the greatest fiber wood baskets in the world.

The company’s distribution coverage is tighter than the company targets:

Distribution coverage in 2017 was 1.04x as reported and 1.08x if you exclude the Wilmington Drop-down prior to the acquisition date. There is seasonality within the business where the first quarter is typically the weakest, which may throw off some investors if the distribution coverage is tight or uncovered. Guidance from management on the 4th quarter call was for 2018 coverage to be between 1.12x to 1.18x, which represents a midpoint of the company's long-term target of 1.15x coverage.

Debt to EBITDA currently is above the company’s LT target of 3x:

Enviva’s management has a long-term target of 3x Debt/EBITDA. There have been some financial data services count the $73mm due to the Hancock JV when the Hamlet plant makes its first delivery to the Wilmington Terminal as debt. This makes enterprise value and leverage look higher. Also, if you look at debt to EBITDA on current numbers, 2017 Debt to EBITDA was ~3.9x. On a phone call with IR, we were told that management takes a forward looking view towards leverage.

If you consider the organic growth in EBITDA this year and you consider that the Wilmington Terminal EBITDA is not fully ramped up, then leverage is closer to 3.1x to 3.3x. This is not clear when you run a screen on the company or without taking a deeper look into the company. This is one area we would like to see management communicate better about in press releases and presentation as an important part of the company’s growth comes from the ability to finance drop down acquisitions without taking on too much leverage.

Q1 Accounting changes and recent fire at the Chesapeake Terminal:

On the 4th quarter conference call management spoke about a recent change in how the company recognizes revenue. Although there is no affect on the timing of the revenue, there is a change in how the company presents certain purchase and sale transactions, which could cause some kind of headline miss or knee jerk reaction in the stock.

Enviva also reported a fire at its Chesapeake Terminal, which analyst will likely have a tough time estimating the impact of, creating the potential for a headline Q1 miss.

However, these are short term risks, which are possible explanations for the recent performance in the stock. At the end of the day they cause no actual changes in the underlying economics or the long-term prospects of the business.

Summary:

Enviva is an attractive buy given the company’s predictable and strong cash flow profile and focus on returning capital to shareholdings in the form of distributions. EVA is at the forefront of an industry that has a great supply/demand picture, and when you consider this with the assets the partnership owns, we believe the current price of the stock offers a great entry point.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVA, NYLD, PEGI, ANDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.