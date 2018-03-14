Wheeler REIT: Crisis Mode

At this time last year, Wheeler REIT (WHLR) was in the process of performing a reverse split and had grand plans of covering their dividend. I warned investors that the dividend was not likely to be covered.

One thing should be clear: The current portfolio of WHLR is not sufficient to support their current dividend. It is only capable of covering it if everything goes perfectly, and in the real world, things NEVER go perfectly. WHLR can chase their current portfolio, plugging the holes when tenants leave, juggling the creditors and trying to squeeze out a few dollars in additional revenue. However, they are starting from a point where the dividend is not covered and as a general rule, portfolios decline with time. Over time, tenants move or default, buildings get older, and capital is needed to repair, replace or renovate.

Sure enough, the dividend was cut within a couple of months. Throughout the year, WHLR continued to chase their portfolio, as one problem after another cropped up. The final scorecard is that average base rent dropped from $9.66 to $9.53/sq ft.

The start of 2018 brought the firing of Jon Wheeler, the elimination of the common dividend and more promises. In the conference call, Mr. Kelly was asked if WHLR was in "crisis mode", naturally, no CEO is going to agree to such terminology on a conference call. Can new management dig WHLR out of this hole?

Sea Turtle Marketplace

The latest crisis is the termination of the management contract for the Sea Turtle development at Hilton Head, as well as a $5.3 million impairment charge on a second lien mortgage on the development owed to WHLR.

Sea Turtle Marketplace was being developed by Jon Wheeler. It had been experiencing delays due to finance issues in 2016 when Jon worked out a financing deal involving WHLR. Essentially, WHLR loaned Jon $12 million, in exchange for a 12% interest rate and a management contract.

It is unclear how the termination came about, but the entire project seems questionable. A news report from The Island Packet suggests that Sandcastle, the contractor, was going to reevaluate their relationship with Wheeler.

Regardless of how the failure came about, it is clear that WHLR will no longer have any involvement in the project. Additionally, there was no optimism in the conference call that there was a chance that the lien would be paid. Some comments suggested there might be legal action, but for a company that is already strapped for cash, that route is not particularly appealing. Especially with no guarantee that any judgement could be recovered.

Upcoming Debt

When WHLR declared that they had hired a "third-party adviser" to offer suggestions to their company, I was confused. It seemed to me that WHLR needed every penny they had. The conference call greatly cleared up that issue in my head when it was revealed that the adviser was Keybank, the holders of their revolving line of credit which is currently overdrawn.

I would not consider Keybank a "third-party" since they have $74 million in financial interest. Obviously, their "advice" is going to be first and foremost concerned with making sure they get their capital back. I suspect that this deal was at least somewhat of a condition for the numerous extensions they have granted.

Reading between the lines, the strategy appears to be selling properties to deleverage. WHLR management has referred to vacant land parcels; however, they do not have a ton of those. In my most recent article, I detailed the 7 parcels that they own. Using loopnet to check on asking prices and estimating value when it was not provided, I estimated such sales could provide up to $7 million in cash.

WHLR has just under $40 million in debt maturing this year. With an estimated $9 million in savings from suspending the dividend, WHLR needs significantly more to make a material difference on their balance sheet.

That means WHLR will be selling off income producing properties some time this year.

Preferred Shares

Preferred shares are selling at a significant discount to par value. If an investor believes that the value will be recovered, either by WHLR eventually redeeming them or in a bankruptcy proceeding, they make an intriguing high dividend play.

WHLR has experienced decreasing assets and increasing liabilities. The cushion that currently exists to secure preferred shares is decreasing. Ironically, preferred shareholders would probably be best off if bankruptcy were declared tomorrow.

That is not going to happen. WHLR can, and likely will, drag on for years. As WHLR sells properties, this dynamic is likely to get worse.

We will know much more when WHLR starts selling properties, and we see what kind of prices they are capable of getting. That should give us a better idea of how closely the "investment properties, net" line matches up with actual value. I strongly suspect the most of their portfolio is not worth what they paid for it just 2 years ago.

As WHLR sells properties, their revenue will obviously drop. Their expenses probably will not change considerably as they lose economies of scale. WHLR will have to walk a very fine line to see actual cash flow gains, and this is an organization that has not demonstrated any ability for walking straight.

Also, remember that the adviser who is going to be recommending changes is Keybank. They might not have the best interest of preferred shareholders at heart.

The preferred shares are not guaranteed money. As the asset base shrinks, a larger portion is going to be eaten up by expenses. By the time the lenders are done, there might not be as much meat on the bone as current preferred investors hope.

There Will Be More

The likely bankruptcy of SE Grocers was not discussed in the call due to ongoing negotiations. SE Grocers accounts for over 13% of WHLR's base rent. They will almost certainly seek bankruptcy protection this year and it is very likely that they will close at least some of the stores they have at WHLR properties.

Until it actually occurs, it is impossible to predict whether the leases will be rejected and how many of the stores will close. It is fair to say that the impact to WHLR will be negative to some extent and any BI-LO closures are likely to be filled by tenants that pay lower rent.

Perhaps the most negative impact is that the uncertainty makes it virtually impossible for WHLR to sell any of their centers that has a BI-LO or Winn Dixie.

Given WHLR's recent history, we can expect they will have other tenant issues cropping up throughout the year. Almost any tenant issue can be solved with enough cash, but WHLR does not have a lot of cash on hand.

Conclusion

Mr. Kelly has inherited a mess. Eliminating the common dividend is an unpopular, but necessary move, that should have been done a year ago (or more). It is apparent that creditors are getting nervous, and continued blows like the loss of Sea Turtle Marketplace and the eventual SE Grocers bankruptcy does not help.

With few vacant parcels, the company is going to be forced to start cannibalizing their income producing properties. Lenders will be happier as they are paid off, but preferred shareholders relying on those assets as the backstop protecting their investment should be concerned.

Common shareholders face an even larger problem, and I think it is safe to say that the only value in common shares is if somehow WHLR finds a way to become a sustainable operation. It is probably safer to invest in lottery tickets.

