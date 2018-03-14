Been around the world and I, I, I, I can't find my baby.

-Lisa Stansfield

The American banking system is a herd of lemmings, racing pell-mell toward the cliffs of Dover. The cliff will be reached in 2021 when LIBOR is no longer requested from its megabank submitters by the Bank of England. That is a big problem, since the banking system uses LIBOR to price trillions in dollar-denominated assets, and there is no viable substitute on the horizon, despite official assurances to the contrary. That matters because many, many loans are LIBOR based. Most likely, you borrow money at LIBOR.

But LIBOR is in the news, lately, for the other reason. Not new allegations of scandal or regulatory recriminations, but a sudden run-up in the level of LIBOR, as this Bloomberg article shows.

But is LIBOR real or photoshopped? That's one problem with LIBOR. There's no way to be certain that LIBOR represents the market. Now that the UK regulatory authorities have officially acknowledged that the London dollar deposit market is not liquid enough to produce a viable market yield, we know that the banks are submitting what we hope is their best guess.

Since LIBOR is a guess, it is prudent to compare LIBOR to like dollar rates before we adopt the surprisingly credulous posture of the Bloomberg article above - that this increase in LIBOR relative to Treasury rates is an economic event, not a profit-driven grab for added revenues from the trillions in loans tied to LIBOR by rapacious megabanks.

Here is the evidence of what other private costs of debt are doing from the Fed's H-15 release:

The relevant rate for comparison to Bloomberg's LIBOR (that of the ICE LIBOR administrator) is the 3-month commercial paper rate for financial companies (last row) which supports LIBOR's reported level near 2%.

The H-15 release is interesting for reasons other than validation of LIBOR. It reveals that the commercial paper yield curve for non-financial companies is flatter than that for financial firms. This provides insight into the traditional banking function of maturity transformation. The banks apparently have a relative advantage at the overnight end of the yield curve, while non-banks can raise money more cheaply at 2- and 3-month maturities. To make a living from lending, banks must "ride the curve," borrowing overnight to lend at a longer term, to pick up a profit from credit provision. (This argument may be questionable. Part of the disparity between financial and non-financial 3-month rates is likely banks' heavier use of the term market.)

But Treasury overnights don't track LIBOR

But as interest rates exploded upward during recent weeks, Treasury-based repo rates, the rates that the Fed-appointed Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) has anointed to replace LIBOR for reference purposes, have not kept pace with LIBOR, as the Bloomberg article reports.

The spread between Treasury rates and private sector debt rates has risen to nearly 45 basis points. If the Treasury repo rate were the index that determined loan yields instead of LIBOR, this change in the difference between loan yields and bank costs of money would be sufficient to make the trillions in loans based on the new index losers for the banks - a palpable threat to the profitability of the banking business, increasingly dependent on loan income following the Financial Crisis.

In short, the concern voiced by Andrew Bailey of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), that the ARRC's proposed Treasury repo-based alternative to LIBOR may be a non-starter because Treasury rates do not track bank costs of money, has been proven a threatening reality within a few weeks of his expression of concern.

But the need to check up on the banks' LIBOR submissions by comparing them to rates in related markets like term commercial paper (to see if LIBOR is being photoshopped) is another of the many reasons to dump LIBOR itself.

Because of the overwhelming evidence that LIBOR has been manipulated by bank traders, and by bank CEOs at the behest of Bank of England officials, in the past; and because the world concedes that the LIBOR market is so illiquid that the LIBOR panel is providing daily rate submissions that are little more than informed guesses; LIBOR needs a babysitter. These LIBOR panel submissions will be forever second-guessed; their bank providers subject to legal hazards. That is why the megabanks want to get out of the business of serving as LIBOR providers.

LIBOR alternatives anyone?

Thus, the state of play in the business of LIBOR proxies is a stalemate. The general drift of the FCA's latest suggestion was that a "synthetic LIBOR" be developed. Interesting. That idea may be taken a step further. Taking a cue from the corporate naming fad, acronyms that stand by themselves, the world could simply dub some other instrument LIBOR. It appears the FCA is considering this possibility, perhaps with the cooperation of the International Swaps Dealers Association (ISDA). But they had better be careful. There won't be a second chance.

Since the old referent was never based on interbank transactions and was never an offered rate, the identity of LIBOR is best described qualitatively as "that rate generally agreed to represent one-, three-, or six-month private debt yields." Thus, since the now-discredited British Bankers Association appointed itself the designator of LIBOR, there is no reason some other authoritative voice, with sufficient buy-in from market participants and regulators, and insufficient capital to invite lawsuits; might name itself the new LIBOR designator. LIBOR has always been a name, not a thing. Why not call something else LIBOR?

What not to do

But the second part of the FCA's suggestion, that a risk premium might be added (by whom?) to the Fed's choice of repo rates to make LIBOR reflective of the credit differential between Treasury risks and private debt risk, is a non-starter. The reason is that the new LIBOR will have all the problems of old LIBOR, and then some.

First, like LIBOR, a credit spread would not be the result of transactions - therefore no more transparent than old LIBOR and subject to the same legal and ethical jeopardy that old LIBOR faces. Second, the credit spread would create the same problem that the overnight indexes create - the credit spread would be calculated daily if it were added to repo rates; thus, this jerrybuilt synthetic LIBOR would be backward-looking rather than forward-looking as is LIBOR.

In short, the FCA idea of a submitted risk spread tacked onto the Fed's repo rate has both the negatives of LIBOR and the negatives of the repo rate.

What to do

There is only one alternative instrument that meets the needs of both the market and the legal/regulatory establishment. The new LIBOR must be a negotiable instrument with a market price and a tenor no less than one month. One-, three-, and six-month tenors are desirable.

It is tempting to suggest term commercial paper to replace LIBOR. But this approach would founder on the problems that killed off the only other private debt market index candidate ever developed historically - the three-month certificate of deposit futures contract. That contract died specifically because it did have a physical delivery process - a badly flawed delivery process.

There were several deadly undesirable consequences of the physical delivery of CDs. First, and inevitably for any bank liability, the instrument's value is name-dependent. If, as with other futures contracts that are deliverable, seller chooses the deliverable name; the delivered CDs will be those with the highest yields. Therefore, the futures markets will price and deliver the weakest bank name, and that bank's identity will be the subject of financial reports. To prevent the negative publicity, a weak bank will be forced to avoid issuing the deliverable instrument. That result simultaneously puts the weak bank at a funding disadvantage, on one hand; puts the second-weakest bank in the market's crosshairs, on the other. Finally, this destruction of the deliverable instrument reduces the liquidity of the CD market. The process of victimizing deliverable names inevitably kills the market. This prospect will, quite reasonably, not appeal to bank regulators or banks.

But there is a way

Thus, the LIBOR replacement must be a liquid private debt instrument without a name. Ideally, the available supply would exceed that of any specific term (such as 3-month) commercial paper. The instrument would ideally be issued in any quantity the market demands without roiling the overall interest rate market, with terms that are identical for all buyers. To be a reliable index, the rate would necessarily attract abundant volume every day at each reference maturity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.