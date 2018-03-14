Assessing Cirrus Logic's Last Quarter And Flat Guidance

The Headline Numbers

On February 3, Cirrus Logic (CRUS) announced its third quarter FY18 results. The headline revenue of 482M missed estimates (approximately 525M) for the quarter driven by significantly less than stellar results from Apple (AAPL), in particular iPhone unit sales. Apple's headline number for iPhone sales doesn't seem negative with Apple's headline iPhone number at 77.3M. But the underneath number according to a Seeking Alpha piece was much lower, a number more important to Cirrus than Apple's headline. The Tech Optimist wrote, "While Apple reported iPhone unit shipments of 77.3 million (a 1.3% year-over-year decrease), if you read through the commentary provided by management on its earnings call, the actual "sell-through" was likely around 73.2 million (a 5.1% year-over-year decrease)." We had been expecting a iPhone unit sale north of 80M not 73M. With an average $5.25 ASP, revenue would have been at least $40M more, the approximate difference between analysts and actual revenue.

A recent survey from Piper-Jaffray on iPhone X lack of sales describes consumer sentiment: Approximately 10% want bigger phones, 30% claim it's too expensive and 45% like their current phone (some of this actually reflected as too expensive). The consumer failed to take a bite primarily because of price. No matter how Apple chooses to spin last quarter's iPhone sales, it approached being a bust.

Cirrus confirmed the weak iPhone revenue: "As a result of our meaningful concentration and the tendency of the investment community to draw conclusions about our largest customer from our results, we chose to wait to announce our results until after our largest customer's earnings. While our design position with key customers remain strong, revenue for the quarter reflects unanticipated weakness in the smartphone demand that materialized in late December."

Fourth Quarter Guidance and Full Fiscal Year

The company provided fourth quarter guidance ranging between $310-$340M with this comment: "Although sales in Q3 and our Q4 outlook are disappointing, the company remains focused on delivering a robust portfolio of compelling components in a timely manner and maintaining our strong relationship with key customers, which we expect will fuel future growth opportunities." Some analysts recently lowered iPhone sales for the March quarter to 52M units. The total iPhone sales drops from our 230M target to less than 215M units or approximately 100M in revenue ($0.55 per share).

Another charge not anticipated in previous articles was the extra $10M or $0.12 experienced by Cirrus in the December quarter due to an extra pay week, a once in a six-year event.

The two numbers, extra salary costs and low iPhone sales add to $0.70 of lost profit for the year. Analysts now estimate Cirrus' FY-18 earnings at $4.40 with a medium revenue for the fourth quarter of $320M. Adding $0.70 to the earnings estimate of $4.40, Cirrus would have made just over $5.00. An additional $30M of revenue in March ($10M above the high guidance, a result that often happens) adds approximately $0.20. Our belief is that Cirrus will now earn $4.5 plus for FY18 significantly lower than our $5.50-$6.00 range offered last year. Even with these lower earnings, we expect Cirrus to generate a significant amount of cash at approximately $4.5 times 65.5M shares equaling +$300M. We included the primary differences in the earnings evaluation above. In our view, Apple failed to spark a super cycle - it spawned more of a super dud cycle.

Cirrus Expects FY19 Revenue Flat YOY

Perhaps the most important statement made by the company for fiscal year 2019 was "based on our current visibility, we expect revenue for FY19 to be relatively flat year over year." The company added significant detail into its meaning of a flat revenue year. In the question and answer portion of the call and from the shareholder letter, the company made it clear the non-Apple (AAPL) business, in particular the Android business, would grow. From the question and answer transcript: "I mean, nothing wrong with the rest of the community either, but the things we're talking about are probably particularly exciting for the Android - in the Android space."

In the January 2017 question and answer portion of the call, Cirrus defined then its meaning for statements about future revenue prediction. When describing single-digit growth, Jason Rhode, Cirrus' CEO, commented, "Assuming the products and markets we serve remain relatively stable, which again is not something we're predicting one way or the other, but is a reasonable place to base assumptions probably." We believe that the same concept is true with Cirrus' belief for FY19 revenue, the iPhone unit sale being the key product. In our view, the iPhone unit sales must be greater than 212M.

The Dongle

Unlike the last January shareholder letter, this January's letter did not include a statement concerning the headset business similar to this: "So it's something we definitely expect to grow our market share over the course of the year. It's a big, big market for us." We expect the dongle included in-the-box with Apple iPhone 7 or later to be discontinued at least in part. We have discussed this loss in several other Seeking Alpha articles being no more than $100M for four consecutive quarters once it begins. It will probably be less than $80M.

The Changing Business in 2018



From the shareholder letter, the company offered this statement about business growth in FY19, "Cirrus Logic has successfully introduced a wide range of flagship and mid-tier smart codecs, boosted amplifiers, high-fidelity DACs and MEMS microphones that address the growing demand for compelling audio and voice functionality across the smartphone, digital headset and smart home markets. We expect design activity for these components to continue to accelerate and new devices utilizing these innovative products to be launched throughout the year."

The latest call and shareholder letter adds depth to Cirrus' thinking with additional revenue coming from amplifiers, codecs and active noise canceling (ANC) devices. Referring to the Android markets, Rhode answered, "We've made great progress on the amplifiers. We're continuing to rack up base hits, and I expect that this will be another good year on that front. The new 55-nanometer amp with integrated DSP has received that kind of reception in the customer space that is really, really strong, strong demand... we expect calendar - fiscal, this coming fiscal year to be more base hits and setting the stage." During the conference call, the company noted that Cirrus will benefit from a trend away from the use of "power management ICs with integrated amplifiers" in some mid-tier markets. We note this comment for historical reasons. A few years ago, analysts peppered Rhode in conference calls about how Cirrus would defend its amplifier business from being integrated into power management ICs. He always answered no one so far has developed a competitive product. Time is proving this true.

The shareholder letter also offered depth for 55 nm amplifiers in Android mid-tier and flagship phones: "We expect to begin production in both smartphone segments with multiple customers in the first half of calendar 2018."

Again, in the recent shareholder letter, we noticed a statement similar to one from a few years ago referring to amplifiers: "OEMs continue to push the envelope with thinner industrial designs while expanding the usable screen area, resulting in constrained board size and the need for compact, more sophisticated boosted amplifiers to drive smaller speakers with less air volume." When a similar statement showed up a few years ago, Cirrus was referring mainly to new business with Apple. Other significantly larger markets are now demanding the same.



More products will experience some level of growth in FY19 - smart home customers primarily with Amazon Alexa Voice Services and additional digital headsets plus adaptors utilizing Cirrus components.

The iPhone Factor

Recent rumors offer us a window into Apple's plans for new iPhones coming in 2018 claiming three new phones to replace the X, a large 6.5" screen, a lower cost version of the X "and a budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on the features." Without the dongle, Cirrus' ASP with Apple will average near $5. Each 10M iPhone units sold equal $50M and approximately $0.30 in earnings. If Apple's new approach once again spurs iPhone sales, Cirrus will benefit significantly perhaps by $0.50 or more.

Predicting FY19 Earnings

Predicting earnings for FY19 based on a flat revenue prediction requires evaluating several factors, increasing R&D costs, positive interest income, lower taxes and possibility a lower share count. When asked the question about costs for FY19, Rhode instructed the analysts for next years costs: "It's difficult to guide and have it be useful, but I know you all need something for your models at this point. I'd pick something in the 8% to 10% OpEx growth range." We are taking the liberty to remove the OpEx costs for the extra week in last December's quarter of $10M. With the first three quarters non-GAAP OpEx costs of $290M (minus $10M for the extra week) plus an estimate of $105M for the fourth quarter, the total is $395M. Adding 8% costs higher for next year of $31M, total OpEx costs for FY19 might reach $425M or $20M higher than our cost estimate for FY18.

Cirrus will net approximately $3M worth of interest during FY18. Estimating with an average of $500M cash and slightly higher interest rates (1.5%), Cirrus would generate $5M-$7M in FY19. This would add $3M-$4M of additional revenue.

Cirrus guided for lower tax rates YOY. "We estimate that our worldwide non-GAAP effective tax rate in FY18 will range from 20 percent to 22 percent. In FY19, we estimate that our worldwide non-GAAP effective tax rate will likely range from 17 percent to 19 percent." Beginning with our estimate of $300M in non-GAAP for FY18 and an average tax rate of 21%, the total non-GAAP before tax earnings for FY18 is approximately $370M. From the $370M, FY19 (constant margin and constant revenue) can be roughly estimated by subtracting additional OpEx costs and adding back interest. The total FY19 non-GAAP earnings before taxes is $370M minus $20M plus $4M which equals $354M. Using Cirrus' mid-range tax rate estimate of 18%, the after tax earnings is $290M roughly $10M lower than in FY18.

Cirrus added $200M to its buyout program with still $60M left. This signals its intent to buy stock at prices the company believes is extremely inexpensive. Buying an additional 5% of its shares at $45 costs (0.05 times 65.5M times $45) $150M. We suspect that Cirrus will buy 3%-5% during the year, increasing earnings on average by roughly 2%-3%. In essence at constant revenue, Cirrus earnings will virtually be the same. The actual earnings during FY19 will be highly dependent upon Apple iPhone sales. Will iPhone sales remain dormant or will it come alive?

Apple Dependence

With Cirrus' projection of flat revenue and our belief that the dongle DAC will be eliminated, Apple dependency will decrease by a small amount. For each $100M swing in revenue, Apple's business percentage drops approximately 7%. We expect a reasonable 5% drop or more during the next fiscal year.

In Other News

Apple released its home speaker a few weeks ago. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) won the amplifiers that we thought Cirrus would win. The new Apple speaker is not battery powered, therefore Cirrus' low power usage advantage is of no advantage. Analog is a premium supplier of amplifiers.

A recent article valued Cirrus at $76 even after its recent results.

For us, Cirrus' third and fourth quarters will disappoint due to Apple's failure to create an iPhone super cycle. FY18 was about Apple.