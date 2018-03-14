March 15 Natural Gas Storage Report: Our Expectations And Forecast

We anticipate a draw of 97 bcf, which is 42 bcf larger than a year ago, but in line with the five-year average.

Last Week and This Week

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) should report a larger change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate a draw of 97 bcf, which is 3 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index and 42 bcf larger than a year ago, but in line with the five-year average for this time of the year.

We estimate that last week the number of total degree days (TDDs) increased by 18% week over week across the U.S. Heating-degree days (HDDs) jumped 22%, while cooling-degree days (CDDs) almost halved. An increase in heating demand was especially pronounced in the northeastern and southeastern U.S. This week, the colder weather retreated, but only partially. We believe that the number of TDDs essentially stayed flat (see chart below).

Please note that in three days, the standard midterm numerical weather prediction systems will start to cover April. One should expect heating demand to subside and cooling demand to increase, purely on seasonal grounds.

Next Week

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some mixed results. The extended-range ECMWF model is projecting above-normal TDDs for the next five weeks. Even in April, the European model is still seeing some heating demand. The CFSv2 long-range model is projecting normal to slightly below normal HDDs in March and April. ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 06z Ensemble midrange models are both projecting mostly above normal HDDs over the next 15 days, although GFS is more bullish than ECMWF. Overall, our analysis shows that next week the number of TDDs will remain above the norm, but will drop some 4% week over week (see chart below).

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories - i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to the five-year average. The next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of the five-year average deficit in storage, by a total of 29 bcf and a contraction of annual deficit by a total of 13 bcf.

At this moment in time, we expect the double deficit in storage to continue expanding until May 2018, but not without temporary setbacks. Also, we believe that the annual deficit will grow faster in April, but will also contract faster in May and June due to base effects. In the short term, however, we expect both deficits to grow. Currently, we project that by March 30 the annual deficit will expand by 60 bcf, while the five-year average deficit will expand by 90 bcf over the same period.

