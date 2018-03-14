Archer Daniels Midland: Interesting DGI Play

Introduction

For a very long time, I had a very heavy exposure to the consumer staples sector. After allocating funds to other sectors, I finally managed to balance my sector allocation. Personally, I allocate 20% of my portfolio to the consumer staples sector. I have some room left right now, and I would like to analyze several candidates that can suit my needs in this sector.

Having a diversified portfolio means that I need to diversify even within the sectors. For example, if I allocate the whole 20% to the tobacco sub-sector, I won't be really diversified. Therefore, I want to own companies in many sub-sectors such as beverages, retail, tobacco, and more. Right now, I have no direct exposure to agriculture. I have some exposure through investments in Caterpillar (CAT), but that's an indirect exposure.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) has been on my watchlist for a very long time. It is a dividend aristocrat that managed to grow its dividends for over four decades. Moreover, it is a leader in its industry. Now, that I have some room for a consumer staples company in my portfolio, I will analyze the company. I will use the chart that I created and I am sure you are familiar with.

Archer Daniels Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients. The company's Agricultural Services segment offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. Its Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose, alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients. It offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries.

Fundamentals

I am a little bit worried about the fundamentals of the company. Look at the revenues. Over the past decade, the company practically kept the revenues flat. All the initiatives the management came with were not successful in growing the top line. The company is trying to acquire Bunge (NYSE:BG), one of its competitors, in a move that will boost the top line and, hopefully, the bottom line as well. I am worried that despite all the opportunities that this management claims the market holds for the company, it still cannot show organic growth.

ADM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The bottom line is not too encouraging as well. Over the past decade, the company's bottom line grew at less than 2% annually. This growth rate is very disappointing, and it's below the rate of inflation. ADM didn't manage to bring real growth over the past decade, and its investors suffered from a lost decade. Going forward, analysts expect annual growth of roughly 6% for the medium term. If ADM acquires Bunge, it will probably contribute more to the bottom line significantly.

ADM Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

The only bright side is the dividend policy, but now, it is not so bright either. ADM increased its dividend by over 150% in the past, but it was done by expanding the payout ratio. The management explained that expanding the payout ratio is part of its new dividend policy, and it is targeting a 30-40% payout ratio. Now it has reached, so investors should expect modest raises like the last one of less than 5%. Obviously, the company must grow its bottom line to bring healthy dividend growth and payout ratio, and the lack of growth should keep every investor concerned.

ADM Dividend data by YCharts

Over the past decade, ADM initiated several buyback programs. They totaled in a reduction of a little over 13% in the number of shares outstanding. That's how the company managed to show bottom-line growth. Without the buybacks, ADM would have suffered from declining earnings per share. I am in favor of buybacks, especially when the share price is relatively low. However, ADM can't show real growth, and it won't be able to support the dividend growth and the buybacks. The key for ADM is the growth opportunities, and the valuation that should fit a company with relatively weak fundamentals.

ADM Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Valuation

As the fundamentals are not very strong, I will look for an attractive valuation that fits a company with no growth. The current P/E ratio and the forward P/E ratio are almost identical. Over the past year, both ratios declined significantly, making ADM more attractive than it was in the beginning of 2017. However, forward P/E of almost 16 for a company that grows so slowly is not too attractive. We can find companies in the utilities sector that offer similar growth and better valuation. Moreover, other metrics like the price to sales ratio haven't improved much.

ADM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

A look at this graph from FastGraphs gives us an even better understanding. Over the past decade, ADM's lost decade, the average P/E ratio was 14.4, so the company trades for a price which is roughly 10% higher than its average price, according to the historical P/E. In my opinion, with such poor execution over the past several years, this premium is unjustified. I believe that investors who believe that ADM will acquire Bunge drove the stock price higher.

My conclusion is that ADM is not expensive. However, it is not attractive either at the current valuation. 11 years ago, the company earned almost the same amount of money on a per share basis, and the price was lower. The payout ratio was also not as stretched, so I find it hard to justify the current valuation and stock price.

Opportunities

While ADM still struggles to grow financially, the demand for its products keeps growing. The world population is still growing rapidly, and there are plenty of mouths to feed. Moreover, ADM feeds not only humans but also farm animals such as poultry. The company believes that the growth in poultry consumption is a major catalyst. The forecasts are that the demand for poultry will keep growing.

Another advantage that ADM has is its fantastic balance sheet. Over the past five years, the company managed to lower its debt burden and grow its cash position. The company raised the dividends as well over the same period. The strong liquidity allows ADM to be more flexible in the future. It will make it easier to acquire Bunge or any other peer if the management decides. It may also allow it to initiate a buyback program by borrowing more money. This flexibility is crucial, especially when we expect more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

One of the best growth opportunities for the company is global expansion. Over the last decade, the company built six plants in China. China is the most populous nation on earth, and as its population becomes richer, it consumes more meat. ADM is investing its capital in corn processing factories on the Chinese mainland. This measure can have a positive effect in the medium and long term.

ADM is in talks to acquire Bunge. This is one of its major competitors. It will drive the top and bottom line forward with higher sales and cost synergies. Bunge operates in more than 40 countries. The acquisition would help it grow in South America where Bunge is a major agricultural force. The acquisition is still far from being certain, and the regulator may also intervene to block it.

Risks

One major risk is the poor execution by the management team. Investors suffered from a lost decade. Over the past decade, the management had several plans that should have propelled growth. However, none of them really had any significant effect. The expansion to China or the acquisition of Bunge may be just another futile attempt to find growth with no real achievement.

The lost decade means that investors who bought the shares in 2007 own the same number of shares at roughly the same price. The dividend isn't like the one offered by some of the highest yielding aristocrats such as AT&T (NYSE:T). Therefore, investors should be very disappointed. The competition is fiercer, the management isn't delivering, and the stock price has significantly lagged the major indices.

At the same time, the company became less flexible. Sure, it repaid some debt and increased its cash position. However, the payout ratio has significantly expanded to a level which is higher than the management's target. Again, the management couldn't meet its goals. As larger part of the free cash flow is devoted to the dividend, and the company cannot bring growth to the top and bottom line, investors should be concerned.

Another risk is the little margin of safety that we get from this investment. With relatively weak fundamentals, and all the risks above you may expect a very attractive valuation. This is not the case here. The valuation today is higher than the average valuation over the past decade. It is similar to the P/E ratio that ADM offered in 2007, and therefore, I don't see adequate margin of safety.

Conclusions

ADM is company that struggles now. It's a company that is looking for its new path towards growth. While it does have its share of problems, it also has several growth opportunities, and a long track record which cannot be ignored. ADM is a company that I would love to have, because I believe it will be able to cope with the hardships. However, the price must be right.

I would like to initiate a position when the price will be $35-40. This price will represent a more attractive valuation with the forward P/E ratio at roughly 13. This is the right price in my opinion for company with these fundamentals, growth opportunities, and risks. I am sure that this price is achievable in the short term.

In the meantime, investors should consider selling put options for January 2019. The put options with strike price of $40 or $35 may offer a way to achieve some additional income while you wait for the right price. Another strategy may be to buy a small position in the company and add at any dips. Personally, I love selling put options for stocks that I'd like to buy.

