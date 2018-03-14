Nike: Ahead Of Earnings, Is There A Better Alternative?

While not an avid NKE cheerleader, I question if there are better names to bet on in the sports apparel space.

Nike (NKE) did not impress investors much when it reported fiscal 2Q18 results in December. Following the all-around beat, the stock was down 3% that same day. It is now "take two" for the Oregon-based sports apparel giant, as holiday season earnings looms on the horizon.

The Street is expecting revenues of $8.85 billion to top the prior year's number by 5%, a growth rate that is aligned with the average of the past six quarters and sits only an inch above management's more subdued expectations. EPS estimates are for $0.53, a sixteen-cent pullback from around the time Nike unveiled its fiscal 2Q18 results that I believe may be de-risked enough to account for the expected margin pressures.

I remain convinced that robust consumer spending will support sales during the important shopping season. Although I was proven a bit too optimistic about the results of sports retailer Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) earlier this week, I believe Nike has access to a direct-to-consumer channel and an increasing non-U.S. market that is more likely to benefit the apparel maker. On the international side, the upcoming FIFA 2018 World Cup might start to show signs of even better sales in Asia and Europe as a result of Nike's strong football/soccer roots.

On profitability, I expect nothing less than YoY deterioration, the most important topic of discussion being the extent of the margin contraction and whether it will lag or exceed expectations. Last quarter, FX headwinds were blamed for part of the 120-bp gross margin dip, a factor that does not concern me much as it speaks little to the part of Nike's core operations that is under the company's control.

However, continued investments in the direct channel and rich sports marketing and advertising expenses are unlikely to reverse course. Last quarter, I believe reinforced expectations for higher costs is what prevented the stock from climbing higher in the few weeks that followed fiscal 2Q18 earnings release.

On the Nike stock

If Seeking Alpha can be a good predictor of stock performance, and maybe it can, this might be the time to hop off NKE. The last four reports issued by contributors on the platform have been less-than-bullish on the name, calling the stock anything from "risky" to "overvalued."

The caution might be justified, following the 24% share price run of the past six months and noted resilience through the mini-bear of January-February 2018. And while I will not challenge the bearish stance head on, I will ask: what are the better alternatives in the space?

When it comes to sports apparel retailing, I have a hard time finding a more enticing name to invest in than NKE - remember that the company not only makes its products, but has been pushing hard to sell directly to the consumer or through e-commerce platforms like Amazon (AMZN). In the comparison against key peer Under Armour (UA)(UAA), I continue to think that the former is a better pick, even if the latter has been given a nod of approval from investors in February - which I have called overly optimistic. And I think betting on third-party re-sellers like Dick's Sporting Goods or Foot Locker (FL) is likely to produce mixed results at best, given the well-known brick-and-mortar headwinds.

In summary, I would not necessarily argue that buying NKE is a slam dunk at current levels. The company continues to face enough of its own challenges, particularly in the U.S. and specifically in footwear (Converse included) as players like Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) continue to perform better than many had originally predicted. But relative to other names in the sector, I continue to find NKE one of the most interesting plays to consider, possibly alongside Lululemon (LULU).

A more bullish case for NKE could be developed, however, if the company delivers a robust holiday quarter next week and puts to rest some of the concerns over margin pressures.

