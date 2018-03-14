Healthy Spreads And International Expansion Helping Braskem, But Mind The Risks

Compared to what Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was 15, 10, or even just five years ago, I think it’s fair to say that management has done a good job of improving the business. Braskem is now much less dependent upon naphtha as a feedstock and the company has made strides in diversifying beyond Brazil. The company’s involvement in the Brazilian “Car Wash” scandal was certainly a major black mark against it, but Braskem has nevertheless established itself as a major global chemical company with room for further growth and improvement.

Braskem is leveraged to an emerging recovery in Brazil as well as ongoing demand growth in markets like Mexico and the U.S., as well as other export markets. There are risks tied to a corruption investigation in Mexico that could threaten its supply of attractively-priced ethane, but the company is moving forward with greenfield growth in the U.S. and the shareholder structure may become simpler in the relatively near future. With a discount tied to uncertainties in Mexico and the ownership situation the shares look only a little undervalued, but absolution in Mexico and a cleaner shareholder structure could support a fair value in the mid-$30s even as polyolefin spreads look as though they’ll decline.

Will Mexico Turn Into Car Wash: Part Two?

The biggest near-term risk I see to Braskem is not polyolefin spreads (the difference between naphtha-based input costs and the market price for polyethylene and polypropylene), but rather rumors of corruption in the negotiation of its supply agreement with Pemex for the Ethylene XXI project in Veracruz. Braskem has a 75% stake in this 1,050mpta plant, which already generates about 15% of the company’s quarterly EBITDA.

The value of this plant is underpinned in part by a 20-year supply agreement with Pemex that guarantees an ethane supply at a price below the U.S. Mont Belvieu benchmark with penalties to Pemex if it cannot supply the contracted amounts. That has become an issue lately; due in part to past underinvestment from Pemex, the company is struggling to supply its contracted amounts. Ethylene XXI has been running below 90% capacity because of this limitation, and Pemex will be on the hook for compensation as a result.

Starting over a year ago, though, there have been accusations regarding the legitimacy and legality of this agreement between Pemex, Braskem, and Odebrecht, the Brazilian conglomerate that controls Braskem and that was behind a far-reaching corruption scandal that extended well beyond Brazil. Representatives in Mexico’s legislature have been agitating for canceling the deal and Pemex hired a legal firm to audit the contracts back in July of 2017. There haven’t been any concrete updates since then, though Mexico’s anti-corruption agency noted irregularities in a contract between Pemex and Odebrecht (for the Tula refinery, that doesn’t involve Braskem) and an official at Pemex was fired in December on a charge of engaging in corruption with Odebrecht.

It is important to note that Braskem has denied the allegations. What’s more, the negotiations for the supply agreement were public and at least relatively transparent. On the other hand, Pemex’s ethane issues mean it can’t adequately supply its own facilities and it wouldn’t surprise me if Mexican authorities are poring over the documents looking for any improperly crossed t’s and undotted i’s. Were the agreement to be rescinded, I believe Braskem could find alternative supplies, but the price differential would certainly dent the profitability of the project and likely scrub about 10% off of the fair value of the shares.

More Investment To Grow The Business

Sell-side analysts have been calling for the imminent end of this upswing in polyolefins for a little while now, but the cycle has remained stubbornly strong. Demand has surprised to the good and issues with coal-based supply in China have limited supply growth even though a lot of new capacity has come online in the U.S. to take advantage of low-cost natural gas supplies. Still, with global PE capacity expected to grow about 30% through 2020/21 and demand expected to grow around 22%, spreads seem likely to decline.

Braskem management itself has said that it expects polyethylene spreads to decline in 2018 on increased supply, though it believes that spreads for polypropylene and PVC could actually improve in 2018 on the basis of going tightness in the supply/demand balance. Into this uncertain market the company is going forward with greenfield expansion in the U.S. – building a nearly $700 million new plant that will produce 450ktpa of polypropylene starting in 2020. This plant will not only further reduce Braskem’s overall dependence upon naphtha as a feedstock but will also increase its non-Brazil revenue, as the output of this plant will go to customers in the U.S. and/or be exported from the U.S.

I’d call this decision both bold and risky – it is certainly in keeping with Braskem’s vision of itself as a company that is still growing and it advances two key management goals (reduced reliance on naphtha and increased ex-Brazil revenue). But there’s also the very real risk that Braskem will be bringing new capacity on into a declining market – a situation that almost never works out very well in the short term.

Less risky (and already complete) was the conversion/upgrade of the Camacari cracker – a move that enables Braskem to produce around 15% of its ethylene using ethane instead of naphtha, again further moving the company away from its reliance on oil-driven naphtha. From around 80% of its feedstock requirements in 2009, naphtha has declined to just over 40%, with propylene and natural gas together making up more than 50%.

Simplification Would Be Good, Less Odebrecht Would Be Better; A Buyout Would Be Best

Like many Brazilian companies, Braskem has a somewhat complicated and convoluted shareholder structure that doesn’t really benefit regular investors. Odebrecht owns more than 50% of the voting shares (and 38% of the total shares) and it exercises effective control over the company – it nominates 7 of the 11 directors, it controls the executive appointments, and it has sole authority to approve the business plan. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) owns 47% of the voting shares and 36% of the total shares and gets to nominate 4 directors. Regular shareholders own the remaining non-voting (preferred) shares and get to peer in through the windows.



The following image illustrates the current structure:



Odebrecht’s involvement has been a mixed blessing at best. To be fair, Braskem has outperformed the chemicals sector over the last five and 15 years (underperforming at the 10-year mark) and management has done well with its efforts to diversify its feedstocks and revenue streams. On the other hand, the Odebrecht Car Wash scandal was huge and it will cost Braskem over BRL 3.1 billion in a settlement related to the company’s involvement in the bribery scandals.

Moreover, an M&A move in early 2017 has me worried about the quality of shareholder governance. Braskem bought a 64% stake in Cetrel from Odebrecht Utilities for BRL 610 million (12x trailing EBITDA). Cetrel is a water utility that supplies and treats the water going into and coming out of the Camacari petrochemical complex (including Braskem’s operations). This is a non-core business for Braskem and one that Braskem actually sold to Odebrecht about five years ago. Odebrecht certainly needed the cash at the time and this sort of transaction is why I’m not thrilled with Odebrecht’s ongoing involvement.

Complicating matters further, Petrobras has repeatedly said that it wants to divest, but the timing and means of the divestiture is unknown. An idea has been floated of unifying all the shares into a single class as part of Petrobras’s exit; management commented on the news in January (of 2018) but said little more than that Odebrecht and Petrobras told them they were talking about it.

The Petrobras sale has been hanging over the shares for a while, and I don’t really consider it “new news”. Likewise, while it once seemed that Odebrecht might have to divest its stake in Braskem to fund its other obligations (including legal settlements), it seems like that’s not going to happen – a development which I consider regrettable at this point.

Now, let’s add another aspect into the mix – that of M&A interest in Braskem. Rumors came out in October of 2017 that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was considering bidding for Braskem. Such a move would make some sense; cost synergies from a combination wouldn’t necessarily be huge, but would likely be at least worthwhile, and Braskem would definitely give LYB leverage and sales channels into new markets like Brazil, other Latin American countries, and beyond. With much of the recent North American capacity additions targeting the export market, these sales channels would be very valuable to LYB. LYB could pay below the historical multiples of other emerging market chemical companies like Alpek and Mexichem and still generate a good return on the deal, while Braskem shareholders would enjoy a solid takeout premium.

The Opportunity

Braskem’s polyolefins are essential basic building blocks for a range of plastics used across the board in a range of industries. With that, it’s a play on global growth – whether it’s in autos, consumer goods and appliances, construction materials, electronics, food packaging or what have you. Braskem should benefit from Brazil’s recovery in the near term, as well as the stubborn price premium it earns in Brazil due to protective tariffs. Braskem should also benefit from the growth in its Mexican operations and the U.S., though I do expect that spreads are going to start contracting as naphtha-based suppliers get squeezed. While naphtha-based producers are price-setters right now, the growth in gas-based supply is going to eventually filter through into pricing.

I’m expecting over 4% long-term revenue growth from Braskem as I believe the company can and will continue to outgrow the market through greenfield expansion outside of Brazil and ongoing demand in its domestic market. I believe FCF margins will improve over time as growth-capex becomes a smaller proportionate drag, and I believe the company will see healthy FCF growth despite the price risk in polyolefins.

As far as valuation goes, the resolution of the Car Wash matter leads me to use a higher multiple of 6x more in line with Braskem’s past experience before the scandal and the downturn in Brazil’s economy (5.5x to 6.5x). This is still below other emerging market comparables like Alpek and Mexichem, as well as below developed market comps. The resulting $30/ADR fair value doesn’t offer much upside, but I’m still assigning a partial penalty for the risk in the ongoing investigations in Mexico; if Braskem is absolved, I believe a fair value of $34-$35 comes into play and an acquisition could bring a price close to $40.

The Bottom Line

Braskem has already quadrupled off its five-year lows, so the easy money is well in hand. I’m not terribly inclined to stretch for these shares given my expectation of lower polyolefin spreads, but I’ll openly admit this cycle has been longer and stronger than I’d expected. Moreover, while I don’t like the shareholder/ownership situation, I think the odds are that it will improve and the possibility of a takeout is real. All told, I’d call this more of a hold than a buy, but I won’t say all the potential upside is gone.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.