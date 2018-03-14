FAAMG In Risk Zone

The history of the past 19 years teaches that the local maximum beta coefficients almost always have a negative effect on the dynamics of the FAAMG stock.

The current beta coefficients of the companies on the FAAMG list are at the record highs or somewhere near them.

I represent a small study which in my opinion clearly shows that the current stock prices of the FAAMG companies are not stable.

In this article, I will analyze neither multiples nor financial indicators. We will talk about the current risk level of the FAAMG companies reflected by the beta coefficient.

Let me briefly remind you what is beta, or, as it is defined in the investment theory, a measure of the volatility or systematic risk.

Here's the scatter diagram of the daily return on S&P 500 and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) stock over the last year:

As you can see, there is a direct dependency between the indicators: the growth (drop) in S&P 500 daily return affects the growth (drop) in Alphabet daily return. If we express this dependency as a linear function, the formula will look like this:

GOOGL daily return = 1.25 * S&P 500 daily return + 0.0002147

The figure 1.25 in this formula is the beta coefficient of Alphabet's stock over a specified period of time. It says that Alphabet daily return on average equals the S&P 500 daily return multiplied by 1.25 (plus the inessential constant).

What does the high or low beta mean?

Here's my opinion:

Let's assume there is a company the shareholders of which are mostly long-term investors not prone to actively buying and selling stocks under the influence of the external market background. This stock will have a low beta and it will show a stable growth with a low volatility.

And the opposite case - let's suppose the stock generates a high speculative interest of investors who tend to actively buy stock in a positive market and quickly sell it even if the market slightly falls. This stock will have high beta and high volatility.

Thus, beta is a good indicator of speculative interest which tends to affect the volatility.

In reality, beta is not stable and prone to cyclical change reflecting the periods of high or low speculative interest in stocks. And as it turns out, these cycles coincide with the cycles in long-term dynamics of stock.

In other words, beta allows you to define the periods when the stock is overheated because of the high speculative interest which is usually followed by a period of price decline similar to a deflating bubble.

Let's move on to the practice.

I will explain the principle of the conducted study on the example of Alphabet, and then I'll examine other companies from the FAAMG list, and you'll see that the situations these companies are in are painfully similar.

Here is the dynamic of Alphabet's stock price on the chart with the logarithmic y-axis:

In its first three years on the stock exchange, Alphabet's stock demonstrated an increased volatility that is natural for many companies. But in 2010, the dynamics of Alphabet's stock reached a long-term trend which still continues. Here is this trend:

Let me clarify that the actual trend is exponential, but it looks like a straight line on the chart with the logarithmic y-axis.

And here's the chart that shows how the actual Alphabet's stock price deviated from its trend in percentage terms:

As you can see, the actual price is inclined to exceed the trend or fall below it from time to time. And probably we can predict the moment when the cycle will change.

Now let's take a look at the dynamics of the 1-year rolling beta coefficient of Alphabet's stock. Each point on the graph measures the responsiveness of the stock's price to changes in the overall stock market for the previous 270 trading days (~360 calendar days):

Let's combine the last two graphs:

Now look: not counting the current moment, starting from 2010, the beta coefficient of Alphabet reached the local peak twice - in July 2011 and October 2014. And in both cases, it was followed by a slowdown of the actual price relative to the long-term trend.

Please note that at the moment the 1-year rolling beta coefficient of Alphabet reached its historical record.

Apple

Just like in the case of Alphabet, the dynamics of Apple's (AAPL) stock price did not subordinate to any trend until 2010. However, starting from 2010, this trend has been formed, and Apple's stock has been following it up to the present day:

From time to time, Apple's stock also experienced periods of significant deviations of actual prices from the long-term trend:

Let's add the dynamics of the 1-year rolling beta coefficient of Apple's stock to the last graph:

Here's what we've got: not counting the present moment, starting from 2010, beta reached local maximum three times: at the end of 2010, in spring 2013, and in summer 2015. In the latter two cases, the periods when the actual price of Apple's stock fell significantly below its long-term trend started at those particular moments.

In February 2018, the 1-year rolling beta coefficient of Apple's stock reached its historic high of 1.3 and now stays close to this level.

Amazon

The situation of Amazon (AMZN) is particularly interesting.

The qualitative, long-term trend in the stock dynamics of Amazon has been observed already from 2009:

It is interesting to note that the current stock price of Amazon exceeds its long-term trend by almost 30%. Such a deviation was not witnessed in the last 19 years.

Let's add the 1-year rolling beta coefficient to the last graph:

And we see a similar situation. In July 2011, Amazon's 1-year rolling beta reached the local maximum and then there was a period when the company's shares dropped below the long-term trend. In September 2014, Amazon's 1-year rolling beta exceeded 1.5 and although at that point the actual stock price was already below the trend level, the negative gap between the actual price and the trend reached a record 50% within the next three months.

Starting from November 2017, Amazon's 1-year rolling beta has stayed above 1.1. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the trend towards the reduction of this indicator is being formed.

Microsoft

The situation of Microsoft (MSFT) is less expressive than those of the already examined companies, but in general, a similar pattern also exists.

Here is the long-term price trend of Microsoft's stock:

Here is the deviation of the actual price from the trend:

And here is the 1-year rolling beta coefficient:

The situation at the end of 2014 and in early 2015 when the company's beta reached its historical maximum for that moment is worth mentioning. Then came the period when the actual price declined below the trend level.

Microsoft's 1-year rolling beta is now at the absolute historical peak, and at the same time, the actual price of its stock is by more than 20% higher than its long-term trend.

Facebook

Facebook (FB) is the youngest company from the listed ones. But you can see that it also follows the identified trend.

Here is the long-term trend of dynamics of Facebook's stock:

Here is the deviation of the actual price from the trend:

Here is the graph of the 1-year rolling beta coefficient of Facebook's stock:

In October 2014, Facebook's beta reached the record 1.5. At that moment, the actual price was more than 15% higher than the trend line. Then the period of gradual decrease of the gap between the actual price and the trend line started. By the end of 2016, the actual price of Facebook was already 20% lower than the trend line.

As we can see here, the record beta also served as a harbinger of the slowing dynamics of the actual Facebook's price relative to the long-term trend.

Now Facebook's beta stays higher than 1.2. But here, the situation is softened by the fact that the actual price of Facebook's stock is already 10% below the trend. And, thus, the potential for further deterioration of the situation is not strong.

Here's what I think about all this.

Firstly.

Beta is not an abstract figure. It's a strictly calculated value, and in case of the listed companies, it is now at the record or near-record historic highs. We should simply accept this.

Secondly.

What raises concerns is that high beta coefficient is now inherent in the shares of all the companies on the FAAMG list. This means that in case of the market fall, the decrease of the FAAMG's stock price will be more substantial.

Thirdly.

History shows that the high beta does not promise anything good for the stock. As the FAAMG history over the past 19 years shows, in eight out of nine cases when a company's beta reached a local peak, it was then followed by a period of decline in stock price relative to the long-term trend.

Fourthly.

In my opinion, Amazon and Microsoft are exposed to the highest risk among the FAAMG companies, because the high beta of these companies is combined with a record exceedance of the actual stock price above the long-term trend. I believe that, in case of the second wave of the U.S. stock market correction, the decrease of quotations in these stocks will be most visible among the FAAMG.

P.S. I calculated the beta coefficient independently using the R programming language. The data is attached - beta_vs._trend.xlsx.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.