Is Tencent A Buy Ahead Of Q4 Earnings?

In November 2017, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) became Asia's first tech company to hit a $500 billion valuation. Since the Chinese tech giant went public in 2014, its stock price is up over 11,000%. No, that's not a typo. As the fifth largest Internet company in the world, the Tencent is a seemingly unstoppable force.

On Wednesday 21 March 2018, Tencent will release its Q4 and annual results. With its stock price skyrocketing 115% in 2017, EPS growth figure estimates reaching 65%, and sales figures estimated to hit $10 billion, there is plenty to be excited about.

However, can 2018 figures really top 2017's? To answer this, we need to evaluate exactly what Tencent does.

Fortune's Adam Lashinsky described the company's billion user multi- purpose app WeChat as "a mixture of WhatsApp, Google News, Uber and Deliveroo". As well as WeChat, the company's subsidiaries also expand into payment systems, e-commerce, property, advertising and gaming.

Let's first focus on the heart of the company - WeChat. In a similar way to how everyone using a smartphone has an email address, every smartphone user in China has a WeChat account. In the west, communication through mobile devices is spread across platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook (FB) Messenger, iMessage and even Instagram Messenger and Snapchat. In China, it's just WeChat.

Whether it's talking nonsense with your friends or holding professional business conversations, WeChat is the staple of mobile device communication in China. Pony Ma described WeChat group messages as similar to the email CC system with the added benefit of it being so quick that it's like a messenger.

However, we haven't even reached the good part yet. Whereas WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc. are used only to send text, pictures, videos and audio, WeChat allows you to send money.

In China, giving relatives red packets containing money during Chinese New Year is an auspicious tradition that dates back to the Qin Dynasty. WeChat brought this tradition to its app by allowing people to send money to each other in the form of digital red packets.

What began as a novelty quickly became a quick and reliable way of transferring money. Now, WeChat pay is ubiquitous in China. From purchasing televisions to buying food from street vendors, WeChat Pay eliminates the need to carry around cash. Customers need not worry about whether street vendors can break their 100 yuan notes for their 4 yuan noodles and street vendors need not bother carrying bags of change for this purpose.

When I first heard about WeChat Pay, I questioned whether street vendors and market stalls would accept entertain the concept considering its technological requirements. However, many of my friends in China tell me that even some of the smallest markets in urban China use WeChat Pay.

This means that individuals and communities in China are becoming increasingly dependent on WeChat to make transactions. Just as MasterCard (NYSE:MC) and Visa (NYSE:V) benefit from every transaction, WeChat and Tencent can certainly enjoy facilitating a cashless China. Interestingly, WeChat Pay seems to be a popular choice even over physical card payments.

Over 800 million people are currently using WeChat Pay and that number will only increase over time. Competitors Alibaba's AliPay might provide an excellent online monetary exchange service but WeChat is monopolizing offline, real world payments.

On a macro level, as China's wealth increases, its middle class is expanding rapidly. Currently, China's middle class is 430 million - larger than the entire population of the United States. By the mid 2020s, that number is expected to reach 780 million. This means more people using mobile devices and more people spending money.

Outside of WeChat, Tencent is the largest and most valuable gaming company in the world. Its most popular game Honour of Kings has over 200 million monthly players. The gaming industry has proven itself to be lucrative and the growth of e-sports is profound. Buying the majority stake in Clash of Clan's Supercell in 2016 and partnering with Nintendo last year, Tencent has only recently tapped into western gaming market exposure. Consider this - Tencent is the world's most valuable gaming company but has not even explored the western market fully yet.

Finally, no company should be considered for investment without examining its CEO. Fortunately for Tencent, Pony Ma is an extraordinary visionary and his innovative outlook should give shareholders confidence. Ma's vision of a future dominated by tech companies is reflected in Tencent's portfolio of other companies. Electric car giant Tesla (TSLA), video game publisher Activision (ATVI), music streaming service Spotify, chat apps Snapchat (SNAP) and Kik, India's Hike and South Korea's Kakao are all backed by Tencent. Furthermore, in 2015 Tencent launched China's first online only bank WeBank and signed a $700 million deal with the NBA to stream basketball games in China. If you own a part of Tencent, you'll own a part of all of these innovative companies.

Even if you're bearish on Spotify's upcoming unconventional IPO and Snapchat's questionable approach to customer feedback, you should applaud Tencent's diverse portfolio.

So yes, Tencent is certainly a buy. If the company achieves its Q4 estimates set by analysts, the stock will undoubtedly soar. If it fails to reach these numbers, you'll have a bargain on your hands next week. Either way, you need this company in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HKG: 0700 over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.