Apple Faces The 'Unpredictable Trump' Risk

In the last few days, Trump’s protectionist drive has gained strength. Next up in his agenda, is the intent to punish China for its IP-infringement ways. The way Trump is set to do this, is by applying further tariffs to products emanating from China and ballooning the U.S. trade deficit figures.

From this drive, a serious risk emerges for Apple (AAPL). Why is that so? This article will explain it.

Where Trump Is Rumored To Be Acting

First of all, the recent indications are that Trump is set to focus tariffs on the technology and telecommunications sector.

This is easy to understand, because:

Telecommunications equipment is the single largest contributor to the US trade deficit with China. This segment showed a $94 billion deficit during 2017, rising from $2 billion in exports and $96 billion in imports. That’s around 25% of the 2017 trade deficit with China and around 16.6% of the trade deficit with the entire world.

Technology and telecommunications equipment sounds like something you can make in the U.S. It sounds like something you want to make in the U.S. That’s unlike, say, textiles and footwear, which together accounted for a ~$35 billion deficit with China.

Hence, the rumors are that Trump is getting ready to push tariffs on $60 billion of Chinese exports, and that these will hit mostly on this huge juicy low-hanging telecommunications equipment fruit.

Therein Lies The Problem

Here’s a funny thing. You most probably know that every iPhone is built in China. But do you know how these goods are accounted for in international trade?

You see, each iPhone takes components from many places, including Korea, the US, Taiwan, etc. All those tiny bits (memory, storage, CPU, display) come from all kinds of places instead of China itself. All those tiny bits are imported into China. Then the iPhones are assembled from those bits, in China, for a low fee per device (let’s call it $10).

Then, after the iPhones are assembled, a very large number of them are shipped to the U.S. In the U.S., they sell to the tune of some 42.5 million devices per year.

Each of those iPhones sold in the U.S. came from China. It was exported from China and imported into the U.S. The value of those imports was set as an wholesale value, not the value added in China. So if you take the average price of an iPhone, now nearing $800 (but hovering below $700 previously), the value considered for the exports/imports will be like 60-65% of that. That would be, say, $420 per imported iPhone on average (using 60% and $700).

So here’s the thing, 42.5 million iPhones times $420 gets you to… $17.85 billion. And these are all “telecommunications equipment.” As a result, the iPhone likely contributes to ~19% of the supposed “telecommunications equipment” deficit shown above. And that’s before considering other things like iPads, which might also be classified in the same segment (Macs are likely “office equipment”).

Therein, thus, lies the risk. Any broad-based tax on “telecommunications equipment” can easily hit Apple if it hits the iPhone. And it could get weirder still, since Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) can quickly shift any Chinese-originated US-bound Galaxy smartphones from China to Vietnam, since it already builds 50% of its smartphones in Vietnam.

Mitigation And Likelihood

Apple can’t quickly shift its iPhone production out of China. However, it can shift it over time. Thus, any possible impact from such a tariff would be temporary (until Apple shifted production). It would impact Apple margins over 1-2 years at most. Possibly even less than 1 year if a shift was made urgently.

Also, it’s very likely that someone will have brains within the Trump administration. Thus, someone will see the very obvious problem represented by punishing Apple iPhones due to a quirk on how trade statistics are put together, and somehow stop it. Of note, it isn't all that easy to stop the impact on some U.S./Western corporations, as nearly anyone selling physical product will be similarly importing it from China. Plus trade law cannot be made to insulate specific brands. Plus making an exception specifically for smartphones would already remove a very large chunk of the addressable deficit within that segment.

However, Trump’s penchant for quick headline-grabbing executive orders cannot be fully underestimated. We should remember how engineers working for some of America’s most leading, profitable and advanced tech companies were barred at the border due to the hasty immigration bans. It’s quite possible that Apple would be an unintended victim of something put together in haste. Indeed, for Apple it would perhaps pay to preemptively warn the Presidency of these implications.

Conclusion

Apple now has some headline risk from being the possible unintended victim of a Trump action that’s set to happen within days or weeks at most.

The iPhone is a large part of the optically very large “telecommunications equipment” segment that’s about to be hit with tariffs. These tariffs stand to be material (even 10-20% is material).

