Bond Market Dilemma: Who Is Right, Inflation Hawks Or Inflation Doves?

What if the economic policies recently generated in Washington produce little change in economic growth and little pickup in inflation?

There are others, however, who do not feel that consumer price inflation will really come on that strong because the money being generated by Washington is going elsewhere.

The January numbers on the inflation rate disappointed many, especially those investors in the bond market who were expecting a pickup in inflation in the near future.

“Inflation Cooled in February.”

So reads the headline in the Wall Street Journal.

But inflation is not supposed to cool.

Elsewhere in the Wall Street Journal, we read that five weeks ago.

“investors (in the bond market) piled into bets that prices were primed to rise. Many anticipated that a $1.5 trillion tax-cut package and a budget agreement expected to increase spending by roughly $300 billion would help lift prices and could cause the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of interest-rate increases.”

In fact, the inflationary expectations built into the yield of the 10-year US Treasury note have risen quite steadily since late November 2017, just before the tax cut package was passed.

In late November, last year, the expected rate of inflation built into the 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.80 percent.

Since the middle of February 2018, inflationary expectations, measured as the difference between the yield on the 10-year Treasury note and the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (OTC:TIPS) were in the 2.10 percent to 2.15 percent yield.

The inflation data for February, released yesterday, showed that, year over year, the inflation rate for the Consumer Price Index was 2.2 percent, slightly lower than “the 2.3 percent estimated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.”

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, increased, year over year by 1.8 percent. Analysts were quoted as indicating that the performance of actual inflation “had not lived up to expectations.”

The strength of inflation was seen as a good sign by those individuals that want to see the Federal Reserve increase its policy rate of interest four times this year. Some economists have expressed the belief that if the US economy does not start posting higher numbers, and if inflation does not indicate that it is picking up speed, the Federal Reserve will have a hard time justifying so many increases in rates.

So, what is going on here? What should we be thinking about the state of the US economy and the future of inflation?

Yesterday, my post concerned this dilemma. As I explained in the post, the difference in the outlook for inflation comes from two different ways of looking at how the economy works and how economic policy should be conducted.

The two ways of looking at the economy have been divided into those people who focus on the demand-side of the economy and those that focus on the supply side.

Those investors in the bond market, mentioned above, that “piled into bets that prices were primed to rise” basically viewed the Trump tax cut package and budget agreement as a “demand-side” stimulus that would increase the aggregate demand in the economy and would put pressures on goods markets and labor markets that were already fully employed. Consequently, these individuals believed that the increased demand would put pressure on wages and on consumer prices. Therefore, they believed that inflationary expectations should be higher - and this resulted in longer term bond yields rising.

However, the Trump team has been looking at the tax cut package and the budget agreement as working on the supply-side of the economy. Consequently, its expectations were for a bump-up in economic growth with little or no increases in inflation.

Herein lies the dilemma. Who is correct? Stay tuned!

Personally, I am not expecting a major boost in economic growth over the next year or two. This is because the economy is near full employment, and the economic policies that have been enacted do little or nothing to help spur on faster growth in labor productivity.

In terms of achieving faster inflation, I believe that the Trump policies will gain further increases in asset prices but will not have the impact on consumer price inflation that many see - or hope for.

Over the past 40 years or so, businesses and sophisticated investors have become very skilled in financial engineering as the government’s credit inflation programs have created an environment that supports and encourages financial engineering.

That is, the government “pumps” money and programs into the economy, hoping to spur on productive business capital investment that will result in hiring more people and jump-starting the growth of labor productivity.

Unfortunately, these efforts just end up in the financial circuit of the economy, boosting asset prices. One sees this result in the major decline in the velocity of circulation of the money stock which has dropped steadily - and significantly - over the past two or three decades.

In terms of the current government policy efforts, one can turn to the survey recently taken by Morgan Stanley. This is a quote from the New York Times:

"Morgan Stanley analysts estimated that 43 percent of corporate tax savings would go to buybacks and dividends and nearly 19 percent would help pay for mergers and acquisitions. Just 17 percent would be used for capital investment, and even a smaller share, 13 percent, would go toward bonuses and raises. Other Wall Street analysts have issued similar reports. If more evidence was needed, Axios reported that just nine pharmaceutical companies have announced $50 billion in buybacks since the tax law was passed."

This behavior may produce increases in asset prices, but it will do very little to increase consumer price inflation.

It has been noted in many places that one of the reasons we are having such a difficult time in understanding our economy and what needs to be done about our economy is that our economic models are out of date and, hence, not as useful as they once were. This may not be a bad place to start.

