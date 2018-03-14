Stop Looking For Low P/E Ratio Stocks

There seems to be an obsession among the investing community with purchasing stocks that have low price-to-earnings ratios. The thought process behind this is that the stock is currently "cheap" and therefore it should only go higher over time from these cheap levels. The issue with this thinking is that quite often these stocks are cheap for a reason. Last year the S&P-500 (SPY) returned nearly 20%, but several low P/E stocks saw double-digit drops. I would personally much rather buy a stock with a P/E ratio of 1.5x the S&P-500's with earnings growth, than one with a P/E of 0.7x the S&P-500 with earnings contraction. Having said that, I tend to ignore P/E ratios altogether as they have little to no bearing on a company's future returns. This has been echoed through research by of some of the most successful money managers in the world. The most simple question I would pose to investors trading using this strategy is "Why would you expect a company or stock to increase in value if their earnings are declining or stagnant or worse, have topped"?

Before I go any further, I will make the distinction between buying companies with reasonable P/E ratios that have strong earnings growth vs. buying companies with low P/E ratios that do not have growth or are seeing a contraction in earnings. The former example would be buying a stock like Best Buy (BBY) while it's on sale for a P/E ratio of 16 and has consistent annual earnings growth. The latter example would be buying something like Newell Brands (NWL) while annual earnings have begun to contract, and it trades at the same P/E ratio. Both stocks traded at very similar P/E ratios last year, but one returned double digits and out-performed the S&P-500 and one declined by double digits and significantly underperformed the S&P-500. While buying growth stocks trading at P/E ratios below the S&P-500 is not my favorite strategy, I can see the merit in it. This article instead focuses on companies trading at P/E ratios below that of the S&P-500 that look cheap but are cheap for a very good reason.

A recent example of this would be Newell Brands that began 2017 trading at a P/E ratio of 17, below the S&P-500's P/E ratio of 23. For investors looking for value in a market that many felt was overzealous valuation wise, Newell Brands made sense at first glance. The issue was that Q1 2017 earnings changed things dramatically, and made this stock one to avoid. This did not halt the bullish articles on the stock as we heard from a few analysts that suggested the stock had both value and growth - an incorrect statement on both fronts. The stock lost 29% in 2017 vs. the S&P-500's 19% gain, and its "cheap" P/E ratio of 17 has been halved to a P/E ratio of 11 at current levels. The point behind this is that a rarely is an extremely low P/E attractive, and often it is sitting at those levels for a reason.

The issue with Q1 2017 earnings for Newell was the year-over-year drop from the previous quarter's earnings of $0.34 in EPS for Q1 2017 vs. $0.40 in EPS for Q1 2016. Q2 2017 earnings confirmed that 2017 could be a troubling year as the weak Q1 performance was barely offset by only moderate growth in Q2 ($0.87 EPS for Q2 2017 vs. $0.78 Q2 2016). Below is how annual EPS looked for Newell Brands going into the second half of 2017:

Looking at the above annual EPS table, we can see that the stock had almost no hope in beating annual EPS of $2.89 for 2016 and earnings had very likely topped in 2016 without a blow-out second half for 2017. Despite this being a glaring problem for anyone closely watching this contraction in earnings, the stock was still trading at a share price of over $50.00 and actually up for the year. For investors that had noticed this likely earnings contraction for 2017 and the likely potential that earnings had topped, this was a reason to step aside.

This didn't stop another bullish article from being released on the company in September of 2017 titled "Best Stocks for 2017: Storms Can't Keep Newell Brands Down". If September was considered stormy for the stock, then the real monsoon hit in Q4 as it shed another 40% of its value. This is an important lesson in why it is so important to be mindful of the earnings trend, especially in stocks that look inexplicably cheap. The market is always right and the market is forward-looking and a company is only as good as its last couple of quarters' earnings. While investors may say that it's not a big deal and the stock will trade back up to $50.00 at some point and to break-even, this is a massive opportunity cost vs. a market that is up 15% over the same period.

One of my criteria when selecting stocks has always been to look for stocks with P/E ratios that are at 1.0x - 2.5x that of the general market, but I am open to buying stocks trading at P/E ratios that are up to 10x the general market in special situations. While these stocks may seem expensive, they are expensive for a reason. At the same time that some analysts and investors were lining up to buy Newell Brands last year, I was starting a new position in NMI Holdings (NMIH) at $13.10, a company providing private mortgage insurance. The stock was trading at a P/E ratio that exceeded that of the market (29 vs. 23), but this moderately expensive P/E ratio was more than justified. This is how the company's annual EPS looked for the past five years:

As we can see from the above table, the company had swung to a profit finally in 2016 and Q1/Q2 2017 saw cumulative EPS of $0.19, nearly doubled what the stock had reported in full-year 2016 EPS. Even if the company managed to completely bomb their second half 2017 earnings, the stock was set to see earnings double or better for 2017. This is almost the complete opposite of what we saw in the Newell Brands example above. It isn't much surprise that the stock gained 40% over the next 6 months while Newell Brands fell nearly 50%. One company was seeing earnings grow in a big way and signaling a huge turn-around for NMI Holdings, the other company was seeing earnings top and a very likely contraction in earnings.

I could go over several examples of companies with contracting earnings or stagnating earnings and low P/E ratios that have continued much lower, and many companies with strong earnings and very high P/E ratios that have continued much higher. I don't feel there's any need to bore you with examples. The point of this article is that if one is going to go shopping for stocks at low P/E ratios, it is absolutely essential to assess the health of the earnings trend.

A company with a P/E ratio of 16 that is losing market share and has seen earnings top out is unlikely the bargain that it looks to be. While the company may be trading at the low end of its range for its P/E ratio over the past decade, this is meaningless if earnings are contracting and have potentially topped. This is especially true if the stock was growing earnings over that whole 10-year period. A company that is seeing annual EPS grow may have a reliable range for its P/E ratio and one may make money buying at the low end of this range over several occasions. The issue is that when the uptrend in annual EPS hits the top of the cliff, this is no longer as viable a strategy. This is displayed in the image below and this is what many stock charts look like after earnings per share finally tops after a multi-year advance.

As William O'Neil put it "The reality is, the lowest P/E usually belongs to the company with the most ghastly earnings". I could not agree more with this statement in the majority of cases, and it is why in at least 90% of my new long positions, I want stocks that are seeing increases in annual EPS at the bare minimum. O'Neil points out that Google had a P/E ratio of nearly 100 in 2004, and it has seen a 2000% advance since. By avoiding the stock because it was trading at a high P/E ratio, investors would have overlooked one of the largest winners of the past 20 years.

If I would have no interest in buying a business that was losing money as an investment in the "real world", it would make no sense to buy a company with the same profile in the stock market.

Let's pretend for a moment that we inherited $1 million dollars and knew nothing about the stock market or real estate and instead wanted to take a stab at being a business owner. Would we buy the grocery store down the street with an extremely successful business model and 25% earnings growth year over year for the past five years that was priced at 20x earnings, or would we buy the decrepit and unsightly laundromat that never had anyone in there, had seen earnings contract for the past two years and was trading at 6x earnings? While the price tag for the dry cleaner would be much less and the multiple would be more appealing, this cheaper price tag would also carry with it much higher risk. The risk would be the business not seeing any meaningful growth and being headed down the drain potentially. I believe it makes sense to use the exact same methodology in the stock market and pass up the low-priced and poorly managed laundromat for the higher priced grocery store.

In closing, while some investors may find P/E ratios to be valuable, I have found them to do more harm than good. High P/E ratios can deter investors and traders from looking at certain stocks and miss great opportunities. In the majority of cases, if there is strong earnings on the table, these high P/E ratios are completely justified. On the flip side of the coin, stocks with low P/E ratios are quite often value traps and are sitting at depressed P/E ratios for a reason. I believe investors and traders should be more open-minded to high P/E stocks when the growth is there and be more mindful of properly assessing the earnings trend of low P/E ratio stocks if they are going to shop around using low P/E's as their main investment criteria.

