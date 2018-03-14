Stitch Fix: Amazon Will Win In The End

Headline risk surrounding the rollout and performance of Amazon investments makes Stitch Fix too dangerous of an investment over the next 6-24 months.

Despite strong earnings and continued growth, Amazon Wardrobe and Echo Look, paired with superior AI, will result in Amazon becoming the leader in the digital fashion consultant space.

Summary

Despite reporting strong earnings and impressive growth, Amazon creates too much headline risk for shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to be attractive.

Amazon is investing in this space with its Amazon Wardrobe, Amazon Echo Look, and private label offerings, and has the willpower and the funding to beat Stitch Fix at its own game. I recommend avoiding shares of Stitch Fix for the next 6-24 months.

Recent History and Earnings

Stitch Fix reported earnings on March 12, 2018. This was the second quarter that the company reported as a public company. The company reported $0.07 of EPS, beating expectations by $0.01, and reported revenue of $295.9 million, beating expectations by $4.66 million.

The company’s press release was short and to the point and can be seen below:

“We’re pleased to share strong results for our second quarter. We grew our active clients to 2.5 million, an increase of 588,000 and 31% year-over-year. We grew net revenue to $295.9 million, representing 24% year-over-year growth. This quarter also marked the fourth consecutive quarter that we grew net revenue in the range of 25% year-over-year. In addition to strong momentum across our men’s and women’s categories, we’re excited about the potential of Extras, a new capability that allows us to serve more of our client’s wardrobe, while increasing incremental revenue.” - Stitch Fix founder and CEO, Katrina Lake

The company altered its FY guidance range offering a revenue guidance range between $1.19 billion and $1.22 billion, which is roughly in line with the analyst expectation of $1.2 billion. For EBITDA, the company estimates a range between $45 million and $55 million, again roughly in line with the expectation of $51 million from analysts.

Share Price Performance

SFIX data by YCharts

Since its IPO, the company is up around 53% and has been range bound between $20 and $25 for the past four months even after relatively strong earnings this week. In the absence of a standout future earnings report, I feel that SFIX is likely to continue to trade in this range until it breaks to the downside upon increased competition from Amazon (AMZN).

Business Model and Changes Announced This Quarter

For those that don’t know, Stitch Fix is an online style and fashion company that delivers customized looks with five pieces to clients on a frequency of their choosing – ranging from every 2-3 weeks to one delivery every three months.

Source: Stitch Fix

For each delivery, users will be charged $20 and then will pay for the clothes that they choose to keep from the box of delivered clothing. The $20 is credited off of your total purchases from the box. This service is available for both men and women. When you go to sign up on the site, you go through an in-depth survey filling out sizes and style preferences in order to get the best customized boxes that will fit appropriately.

While this model has led the company to sustainable growth and profitability, during the earnings call, Stitch Fix announced a few additions to the simple model.

STYLE PASS was the first addition to the model which offers an annual membership fee option, which removes the styling fee per fix. In test trials, this option leads to more ordering and more revenue per customer. This will be particularly beneficial for higher end clients that have more wiggle room in their fashion budgets and can be enticed to purchase more items. The test trials of this option were at a $49 price point for the membership fee, and, like the styling fee, the membership fee is credited against eventual purchases.

per fix. In test trials, this option leads to more ordering and more revenue per customer. This will be particularly beneficial for higher end clients that have more wiggle room in their fashion budgets and can be enticed to purchase more items. The test trials of this option were at a $49 price point for the membership fee, and, like the styling fee, the membership fee is credited against eventual purchases. The company also announced “Extra” which allows for incremental add-ons that will be ordered without the presence of a stylist but will be delivered with the fix. These items will include socks, underwear, and bras that range in price from $10-65. The goal of this program is to increase average revenue per customer and to avoid customers going into other stores or online services (such as Amazon) to purchase those add-on items. The company’s fear is that by sending customers away to purchase these add-ons, customers will spend more money in other retail outlets.

The Competition

Stitch Fix is the clear market leader in this space with the most visibility and recognition; however, it will always be in a fight for dominance. There are numerous competitors for curated styles delivered in a box to your door at home for both men and women. Some of these competitors include the Trunk Club (through Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)), Urbanebox, Dia & Co. Styling Box (for larger sizes), Tog + Porter (which includes a 1 on 1 digital styling session), Twirl Trunk (which offers tiered discounts based on the number of items you keep), Le Tote (which is a clothing rental/purchasing service), and the list goes on and on. However, this is to be expected in a business that has little to no economic moat.

However, the company has two competitive advantages over these competitors:

Stitch Fix has relationships high profile fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Levi's, Tahari and Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, and Nike (NYSE: NKE ) (which is set to start including pieces in fixes this spring).

The other competitive advantage is its algorithms, which are always learning from one of the largest user bases in the field. The company also has algos that have been designed to successfully design clothes to fit customers’ needs.

After reading through several reviews by women who have been using multiple services, it seems that the most effective and respected of the “non-premium” (i.e. Rent the Runway or Le Tote) brands are Stitch Fix and Trunk Club through Nordstrom. Interestingly, users respected the fashion choices of both brands and liked the fact that with Trunk Club, you could preview what was in your trunk and make alterations before it is sent out to you.

Stitch Fix’s use of data will likely only continue to improve and become more efficient as it invests more money in development and gain more data from its customers' preferences; however, the same can be said of its competitors, and with the right backing (i.e. Nordstrom’s purchase of Trunk Club), those different companies can meaningfully challenge Stitch Fix.

No Defense Against Amazon

However, in the world of data-driven shopping businesses, the biggest threat will always be Amazon (AMZN). Amazon is an apparel juggernaut that is dominating online apparel shopping. Research firm CPC Strategy found that 52% of users that shopped for clothing online shopped with Amazon and CPC found that the company currently owns 6.6% of apparel purchases (June 2017 Business Insider).

The company has also pushed into creating its own lines with 29 apparel private labels that are called out on Amazon as “our brand”.

Speaking specially about the thread of Amazon, Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake shared her thoughts on why the company is able to compete. She emphasized that Amazon is great at finding the cheapest things and finding the fastest delivery, and she pointed out that the most successful brands on Amazon (from her perspective) are the Amazon essentials line, Hanes, and Fruit of the Loom. These are staples lines in which people know what they want – they are not looking for style. She went on to explain her company’s competitive edge:

“But if you say, ‘Let me find a yellow dress. I’m going to a wedding in Mexico. I have a vision of myself wearing a flowy, yellow dress that’s kind of fitted on the top but looser on the bottom.’ You can imagine these things that you would want to buy, and the tools that are available to you in e-commerce today - it’s very hard to find those things that would be right for you and your body. We’re focused on a very different value proposition, which is not, what’s the cheapest and fastest? It’s, how do I get the things that are right for me and my style and my body?” (Barron’s)

However, this statement, made in 2018 is naïve. Amazon is investing with the intent to use data to take apparel retailing to a whole new level. Consider Amazon’s two main fashion initiatives: Amazon Wardrobe and Echo Look, both of which are still in trial modes.

Amazon Wardrobe

Amazon Wardrobe is the company’s entry into the Stitch Fix world, but there is no curation. The user is in complete control and can purchase as many items as they want (as long as they meet the minimum of 3). Like Stitch Fix, you only pay for the items that you keep after the 7-day try-on period and then return the items you don’t want with free shipping. While this is still in a beta testing mode, it is a safe assumption that Amazon will be using the data about what you buy and what you send back to recommend more items to you for your next shipment – much like Stitch Fix does with the survey that you fill out online after the shipment of each “fix.”

Source: Amazon

This service by itself is meant to make Amazon a more competitive player in the fashion world as it allows consumers more freedom to try things on at home (a key point is that it allows you to order multiple sizes since you only keep what you want). Through this service, I believe that Amazon will capture more of the retail spend and gain valuable data about what customers want.

Amazon Echo Look

While Amazon Wardrobe is Amazon’s attempt to increase apparel volume, Echo Look is clearly a data play. The Amazon Echo Look (“Look”) is an Echo device that is a vertical camera that takes hands-free pictures and videos for your reference and collects them into a digital wardrobe feature on the Echo Look app.

Source: Amazon

While that feature in itself is a useful data mining opportunity to see what consumers are wearing, it is fairly clear that Amazon will eventually use the handy collection of pictures of you wearing different clothing to make recommendations to you based on your every-day style and occasion styles (that you organize for in the app).

While this is what’s on the horizon, the company is already offering style advice with its “Style Check” offering which looks at two different options and recommends which outfit you should wear. These recommendations come from a combination of AI and style consultants. If this combination sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the same secret sauce that Stitch Fix is using.

With pictures of your current wardrobe, data about what you’re buying, the ability to communicate with you through Alexa, and vast amounts of cloud computing power - Amazon can easily replicate the curation model that Stitch Fix has by bringing in/redirecting current fashion consultants until the point that the AI is completely able to replace the human element.

A Deadly Combination

Let’s re-visit what the two key competitive advantages are for Stitch Fix: data and proprietary algorithms and its relationships with key fashion partners. Well, in the grand scheme of things, Amazon has larger and more entrenched relationships with many more fashion brands and is the master of using data to predict customer wants and behaviors as is proven by almost every single arm of Amazon’s business.

While both Look and Wardrobe are in testing modes, shortly after they are rolled out to a broader audience, they can be brought together in a way that will make it hard for other subscription boxes to compete.

Once there is somewhat widespread distribution of Echo Look or camera-enabled Echos, Amazon will be able to look through your Look Book (the name for the pictures of outfits on the app) as well as previous Amazon orders and put together outfits that fit a customer’s styles for different occasions. It will then be able to use its knowledge of what works in the subscription model and what doesn’t and steal the best feature from Trunk Club and allow users to look at Amazon recommendations and make changes before the box is sent out. The cycle will then continue, and it will be able to gain more and more data which suits its purposes. As followers of Amazon will know, Amazon always wants more data, and the subscription box model provides a great deal of it, making this an attractive corner for Amazon to attack.

When considering all this, the headline risk for Stitch Fix is incredible. While it is not a secret to the market that Amazon is working on the Amazon Wardrobe option, I feel that once the offering is taken out of beta testing and investors begin to see demand levels, Stitch Fix will experience sentiment shocks, and it will again be hit once Amazon inevitably begins to use data from the Look to recommend outfits in a widespread manner (it is already Beta-testing this).

Don’t Forget About the Lockup

While it is my belief that Amazon is the single greatest risk to the stock, the company will also be affected by shares that are coming out of lockup. As of 3/14/2018, around 33% of the shares outstanding will be coming out of lockup.

Source: JP Morgan Research Report – “Latest Thoughts Into Earnings; 2QFY18 Preview…” March 7, 2018

The price triggered shares that were locked up until after the blackout period are becoming unlocked today (3.14.2018), which will result in some selling over the next week.

Reasons to Be Optimistic

Despite the fact that I am not a buyer of the stock at these levels, there are reasons to be somewhat optimistic about the stock with positive catalysts moving ahead that are a risk to my long-term downside thesis:

The addition of “Extra” has the potential to increase revenue in the LSD fairly quickly as that is rolled out to all consumers.

The company is strong and growing and will likely continue to be until Amazon reaches a point of development that it is happy with and begins to roll out Look and Wardrobe to the general public.

Stitch Fix could be an attractive acquisition target for a retailer looking to modernize themselves or for a company like Amazon or eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY ) that wants to acquire this model and the talent/algos associated with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.