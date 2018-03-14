A Fabian Formula Look At The Dow Industrials

With the tech and financial sectors already having established bottoms and forging ahead, investors are still waiting for the Dow Industrials to do the same. In today's commentary we'll discuss a historically reliable system for discerning when a bottom for the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been made and its current message. While there is still a little more work to be done in the way of confirming a bottom for the large cap industrial stocks, the outlook is promising for a confirmation in the coming weeks.

Leading the way out of the February "tariff tantrum" was the broker/dealers with the semiconductors and other tech sector stocks not far behind. While the NASDAQ Composite has already made a new high, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hasn't done so yet. As can be seen in the graph below, the Dow remains in a lateral consolidation pattern even as the NASDAQ has established a pattern of higher highs and higher lows.

Source: BigCharts

One of the most important considerations for stocks after the market has experienced a significant decline is how well the three major Dow averages - the Industrials, Transports, and Utilities - sync up in the aftermath. That's the method used with great success by legendary fund trader Richard Fabian. For many decades Fabian beat the market using a simple method which has become known as the Fabian Formula for timing mutual funds and the stock market. His system has proven to be consistently reliable for confirming when the broad market has established a major bottom going all the way back to 1929.

Fabian's rules for timing mutual funds are simple. He advocated buying an actively traded fund when the fund closes for the week above a 39-week moving average of the fund's weekly closes, and either the Dow Industrials or Utilities have also closed above their 39-week moving average. His rules advise selling when the fund's weekly close is below the 39-week MA, and either the Industrials or Utilities have also closed under their 39-week MAs.

His rules for timing a market bottom are elegant in their simplicity. He advocated buying stocks when the Dow Industrials close 2 percent above the lowest point of the market decline, and the Dow Transports are 4 percent above the lowest point of the decline, and the Dow Utilities are 8 percent above the lowest point of the decline.

With those rules in mind, let's evaluate the current market and see how much progress Dow Jones stocks have made in the weeks since the February low. It's clear enough that the Dow Industrials have already closed 2 percent above the lowest point of the February decline. This was accomplished on Feb. 12 when the Industrials closed above 24,500.

The next consideration is the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). The Transports closed at 10,136 on Feb. 9, which was the correction low. The Transports then rose just over 4 percent above this level on Feb. 15 when it closed at 10,556. Thus, the DJTA established its low from a Fabian Formula perspective.

Source: BigCharts

The final element of our Fabian Formula analysis of the Dow Jones market averages is the Utilities. The Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) hit its lowest point during the market decline on Feb. 8 when it closed at 647.90. Since that time the Utilities have shown some progress, though not as much as the other two Dow averages. To confirm a Fabian Formula bottom, the DJUA must close at 699.73. That's not too far away from where the Utilities currently sit at 677.62 (as of Mar. 13). Once the Utilities reach this level on a closing basis we'll have a confirmed buy signal for all three Dow Jones sectors. Based on the historical performance of this formula, a confirmed Fabian buy signal should produce a meaningful advance in all three averages with the Dow Industrials presumably leading the charge.

Source: BigCharts

For now the work of consolidation continues in the NYSE broad market with the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) continues its sideways trend of alternating between the 12,400 and 13,000 levels. NYSE internals have shown significant progress however with the advance-decline (A-D) line already back up to its former high from January. This clear sign of improving breadth should pave the way for the NYSE Composite Index to eventually follow suit and recovery its former high.

Source: WSJ

Meanwhile, and most importantly, new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE continue to improve, albeit in a halting fashion. New 52-week lows have been less than 40 in the last two trading sessions. If this trend continues a few more days it will be a clear sign that the internal selling pressure that has plagued the market since January has completely abated. It's also important that the daily average ratio of new highs-to-lows remains at least 3:1 or higher. On Monday this ratio was 6:1 but for Tuesday the ratio was only 2:1. Clearly there is more work to be done in the way of improving incremental demand for equities.

On a strategic note, the tech ETF which I recommended last month continues to outperform the major averages. I mentioned in my Feb. 24 commentary that speculators could do some nibbling in the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). HACK has been among the few actively traded ETFs to make new highs in recent days as it continues to benefit from a superior relative strength and momentum position versus the broad market. I recommend using the 33.72 level as the stop loss on this trading position.

Another way of participating in the relative strength of the stock market's strongest performing industries is the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV), which I profiled in my Mar. 7 commentary. The Focus 5 ETF includes five of the top-performing market segments at any given time, which now includes the banks, Internet stocks, industrials, and producer durables. As can be seen in the following graph, FV is also one of the few actively traded ETFs which have made new highs this week. I recommend using a level slightly under the 28.30 level as the initial stop loss for long positions in this ETF.

Meanwhile, conservative investors should continue to wait for additional improvement in the NYSE new 52-week highs-lows before establishing major new long positions among NYSE-listed stocks while focusing on NASDAQ-listed stocks. Long-term investors can maintain their core long-term positions since the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK, FV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.