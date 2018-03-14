E.ON's (ENAKF) CEO Johannes Teyssen on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E.ON SE (OTCPK:ENAKF) Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Alexander Karnick – Head of Investor Relations

Johannes Teyssen – Chief Executive Officer

Marc Spieker – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Deepa Venkateswaran – Bernstein

Nick Ashworth – Morgan Stanley

Vincent Gilles – Credit Suisse

Alberto Gandolfi – Goldman Sachs

Peter Bisztyga – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Musk – RBC

Christopher Laybutt – JP Morgan

Lueder Schumacher – Societe Generale

Nathalie Casali-Deacon – Schroders

Sam Arie – UBS

Martin Brough – Deutsche Bank

Ahmed Farman – Jefferies

Operator

Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Creating the Future of Energy Acquisition of innogy via Innovative Asset Swap. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded.

[Operator Instructions] May I now hand you over to Mr. Alexander Karnick, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.

Alexander Karnick

Yes. Good morning. This is Alexander Karnick, E.ON Investor Relations. Very warm welcome on this call to everyone. Thank you for joining us on short notice. But I’m sure that the transaction we’ve announced over the weekend make it worthwhile and also apologies for the confusion that we have – or that we had to cause keeping the transaction secret. So please be reminded, there is no Capital Markets Day tomorrow. We do this on this call today.

And I also want to point out that we’ve published our detailed financial 2017 account as a very intensive slide deck on all these units, along with the transaction pack. So please have a look at this.

And with this, I would like to hand it over first to our CEO, Johannes Teyssen, and which is then followed by our CFO, Marc Spieker. Johannes, please. Thank you.

Johannes Teyssen

Yes. Good morning, investors and analysts alike. Very warm welcome from my side here at Essen. Thank you for joining us on this call on such short notice. I assume you all are busy enough in the middle of the reporting season. However, I also assume that you must be highly interested to hear about the transaction we announced over the weekend.

Before I go into details, let me say that E.ON already today is in a very strong position, which is a comfortable starting point for the new journey we are embarking on today. Over the past 2 years, we worked very hard to get to this position, and we delivered step-by-step. We completed the portfolio reset. We delivered strong financials. We achieved or overachieved our deleveraging targets faster than expected, and we raised the dividend payout ratio twice already.

With a repaired balance sheet, E.ON’s future prospects now look promising already on a stand-alone basis. E.ON is not only operationally strong, E.ON is also thought-leading when it comes to strategic decision-making. We were the first large entity in Europe to spin off the commodity business and to tailor our portfolio to the needs of the New Energy World.

Today, we take another radical step forward. We are laying the foundation for sharp acceleration of the delivery of our strategic ambitions for our Network and Customer Solutions businesses. In one go, we are to increase both our regulated asset base as well as our customer numbers by an average of more than 60%. With nearly 50 million customers and roughly €37 billion of regulated asset base, we are creating the first energy company in Europe with an exclusive downstream and customer focus. This unique footprint allows us to fully capitalize on the mega trends of the decentralized and customer-led New Energy World.

We believe that today’s transaction also means a game-changing acceleration for the strategic ambitions of our Renewables business. Under the future umbrella of RWE, they will become part of a stronger platform and a true European leader. And although we are set, we are set to say farewell to the business and its dedicated and loyal employees, we think this transaction is also in their best interest. We have entered into an agreement with RWE to acquire their 76.8% stake in innogy by means of an innovative asset exchange, and we will make an attractive cash offer to innogy’s minority shareholders.

Therewith, we intend to fully integrate innogy into the E.ON group. The transaction has significant financial benefits. Our share of EBIT from regulated networks will rise to approximately 80% on a pro forma basis, providing even higher stability and earnings predictability than before. We’ve identified a substantial synergy potential around €600 million to €800 million, which will not only create value, but will be able to overcompensate the EBIT effect from the nuclear phaseout in 2022.

E.ON is thus able to significantly enhance earnings quality and, at the same time, ensures an attractive earnings profile beyond the nuclear phaseout. This finds reflection in our dividend. For fiscal year 2018, so this fiscal year, we intend now to pay a fixed dividend of €0.43 per share and nearly 45% increase over 2017. It is, obviously, too early now to give a precise dividend outlook for the new entity.

Nevertheless, let me say that the whole board has a strong commitment to our shareholders, and we will show it. We aim to deliver an annual growth of the dividend per share going forward. And one thing is clear, the financial basis to achieve this will substantially improve with this transaction. The transaction will be EPS-accretive in the second year of the completion due to the high level of synergies that we target. The innovative structuring of this transaction displays our outstanding commitment to a strong BBB rating, and we continue to stand by our promise as we did in the past year.

I turn to Chart 3. The transaction will create 2 highly focused and substantially strengthened European energy companies headquartered here in Germany. On this chart, we’ve shown a simplified way the target structure that will be created. We will receive RWE’s stake in innogy, and RWE will receive ours and innogy’s Renewables business in addition to an equity stake in E.ON. RWE will thus become a highly focused generation company, with a very strong renewables footprint and commercial generation to provide security of supply. The new enlarged E.ON will have, in turn, a unique downstream focus on intelligent networks and state-of-the-art Customer Solutions.

Let us turn to Chart 4. We acquire RWE’s innogy stake essentially via an asset exchange with little cash impact. We also launch a voluntary takeover offer to innogy’s 23.2% of free-float shareholders. Let me explain the transaction in a bit more detail. Under the agreement with RWE, we receive their 76.8% innogy stake effectively in exchange for a number of assets and businesses.

First, RWE will receive a 16.67% stake in E.ON. E.ON will, for this, execute a 20% capital increase, which will translate into this 16.76% in the future enlarged E.ON. The capital increase will be done against contribution in kind, which means that we issue stock and receive innogy shares from RWE for it. The 20% capital increase is covered under the existing capital authorization and does not need AGM approval.

In addition, RWE will receive essentially all our Renewables activities except for 20% economic interest in our offshore wind farm, Rampion, and a very, very limited amount of onshore capacity, which we hold outside the Renewables unit, where the carve-out would have been costlier than the realized value.

We retain the economic interest in Rampion due to contractual arrangements with our co- shareholder. RWE will have an option to acquire this stake at fair value at a later point in time. RWE will also receive our minority stakes in the RWE-operated nuclear plants, Gundremmingen in Bavaria and Emsland in Lower Saxony. RWE will further receive innogy’s Renewables business with the exception of a limited amount of capacity held in innogy’s grids and retail segments; its gas storage business and innogy’s minority participation in the Austrian utility Kelag.

The total equity value for the combined transferred assets amounts to €13.5 billion. Of course, the transaction implies that we are also handing over economic net debt associated with these assets, including asset retirement obligations for renewables and nuclear, tax equity obligations in United States and pension provisions. The enterprise value – the enterprise value of the transferred assets is, therefore, higher at approximately €17 billion, of which the absolute lion’s shares represented by the Renewables businesses.

Effectively, we are selling the combined Renewables businesses at an attractive EV/EBITDA multiple of roughly 11 times. What is differently, we achieve a more than €2 billion premium relative to the broker sum of the parts consensus, which we can then instantly redeploy in a value-accretive way into the acquisition of the network and customer assets of innogy. We acquire innogy at an implicit multiple of 10 to 10.5x, depending on how you look at the value of minorities on innogy’s balance sheet.

RWE will receive the dividends from innogy for the years 2017 and 2018. Lastly, E.ON will receive a cash payment of €1.5 billion from RWE in order to balance the value of the assets we hand over with the value of the innogy stake that we receive. Overall, the transaction delivers a total value of €40 per innogy’s share to RWE, including the dividends RWE will still receive.

Now we are coming to the main cash element of the transaction, the voluntary takeover offer to the free-float shareholders of innogy. Our offer equally delivers €40 of total value to the free-float shareholders. This consists of the offer price of €36.76 plus the expected innogy dividends for the year 2017 and 2018, which we expect to be at €3.24 per share in aggregate which innogy free-float shareholders will still receive. The exact sequencing of the steps and the overall time line of the transaction I will explain to you towards the end of my presentation.

Now turning to Chart 5. E.ON is transacting on the basis of stand-alone strength achieved through the step-by-step delivery of all our target with focus and discipline. 2017 is yet another proof of this. With EBIT of €3.1 billion and adjusted net income of €1.4 billion, we delivered at the top end of the guidance range.

We achieved our deleveraging target significantly faster than originally envisaged. Our economic net debt stood at close to €19 billion at the end of 2017, a €7 billion less compared to the beginning of the year, and this is even before roughly €5 billion deleveraging measures that will still be completed in 2018, including the closure of the Uniper-Fortum deal. We have also delivered on our promises to shareholders and have raised our dividend payout ratio twice in less than a year.

Looking at our stand-alone portfolio, we expect to see a robust 3% to 4% EBIT CAGR between 2018 and 2020 at group level and even higher growth at 5% to 6% CAGR for EBIT. Amplified by refinancing benefits from our bond portfolio, we expect a strong 5% to 10% EPS CAGR over the same period.

For 2018, we intend to pay a fixed dividend of €0.43, which is an increase of about 45% compared to the prior year. And this is what we mean when we talk about a strong starting point. The intended transaction should be considered as an on-top measure for an already-convincing stand-alone strategy and attractive total shareholder return proposition. On the right-hand side of the chart, we give you a pro forma overview of what a new enlarged E.ON would look like on the basis of 2017 figures.

Group EBITDA would be in the dimension of €8 billion. This compares to E.ON’s stand-alone EBITDA of roughly €5 billion in 2017. Please note that this does not yet include any benefits from synergies.

Looking at operational KPIs, the combined regulated asset base of roughly €37 billion will be slightly more than 60% higher than E.ON’s stand-alone regulated asset base. No other of the major European players has such a strong or big position in distribution networks where the energy transition is happening and will happen in the future. And with roughly 50 million customers, the enlarged E.ON will have by far the largest customer base among European peers.

Turning to Chart 6. This shows our unique asset position across Europe. It is no surprise, the most network assets of the enlarged E.ON are located in Germany. The second most important country is Sweden. These strong positions are supplemented by further attractive positions in the CEE countries, such as Czech, Turkey, where the recent successful IPO has also crystallized the overlooked value of the business.

Most of our customers are unsurprisingly also in Germany. Furthermore, the enlarged E.ON has sizable positions in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Belgium, supplemented by our large customer portfolio in CEE and Turkey. Please note that we exclude innogy’s customers in the UK due to the pending and likely completed transaction with SSE before this transaction will close.

I move to Chart 7. Our underlying beliefs about the New Energy World and thus the robustness of our stand-alone strategy was confirmed by extensive strategy work we have done in the last months. This provides also the strong strategic rationale for the transaction. Increasing cost competitiveness continues to drive the Renewables build-out and results in rising decentralization and increasing electrification.

Smart infrastructure is, therefore, needed to connect the increasing variety of producers, consumers, installations and devices. This is, to an overwhelming extent, the role of the so-called distribution networks. Over 90% of our renewable capacities are connected here, and for e-mobility, the share will be even higher. It’s not just about laying additional copper into the ground. Digital and communication layers will be needed to allow for the management of high data volumes and the coordination of electricity flows.

Electrification and decentralization, therefore, drives digitization. And these trends are closely integrated and reinforce each other, an effect felt particularly in our Energy Networks business and that we will monetize in decades to come. Electrification, decentralization and digitization, on the other hand, also empower customers and increase their expectation for innovative digital products and services.

Our customers look for support for the use of New Energy offerings with a reliability and competence of a large partner like E.ON. It becomes clear that the New Energy World will have the greatest impact in the areas of Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. As the trends I have described just now play out, the importance of focus, scale and efficiency increases considerably in the years to come. And now by focusing on these 2 segments, we can scale up and bundle our resources with innogy in these areas and become significantly more efficient.

Our new scale will put us in the position to redefine the benchmarks in term of quality and innovation in our sector. Combining overheads and operational teams should provide for substantial cost efficiencies, which can then be levered additionally by an increasing digital process. Also, combining development and innovation efforts offers the opportunity to create and to address new markets for Customer Solution and Networks alike.

Our increased focus also means that we come – that we will become the go-to partner, not only for customers and their needs, but also for regulators and politicians, aiming to design the framework and set standards for the energy transition.

I turn over to Chart 8. E.ON today has a robust portfolio already in a stand-alone basis. And after 2 years of hard work and strong financial and operational delivery, we have restored our balance sheet, so that we are in the position to think about growth again. In our stand-alone case, this would have meant, figuratively speaking, to climb stairs step-by-step, concession-by-concession and customer-by-customer via disciplined organic investment.

It would have taken a very long and substantial time, if it was possible at all, to eventually reach the position in Energy Networks and Customer Solutions that we will now achieve in one step with this transaction. E.ON will become one of the most important players in Europe, both in terms of customer numbers and in terms of regulated asset base and in terms of customer value created. Such growth is not conceivable organically.

Again, we now take the elevator, not just the stairs, to reach clearly a new dimension of our strategic ambitions for Networks and Customer Solution, and this is only the starting point of then using the stairs again and climb up further.

Turning to Chart 9. We apply the same capital discipline to the transaction as we promised our shareholders to do with any CapEx decision. The transaction will create meaningful value for our shareholders. It starts with value crystallization on Renewables. Over the past year, investors have asked us increasingly whether we should not dispose of Renewables business in order to close the gap between multiples used in the sum of the parts and the higher multiples realized in private market transaction.

What has been missing so far was a sensible idea how to reinvest the proceeds in a value-creative way. And we are now doing exactly this with Renewables. As part of the transaction, we monetize the combined Renewables businesses at an attractive 11 times multiple, and thereby, we realize more than €2 billion premium relative to broker sum of the parts.

We’ll reinvest the released capital, including the premium, instantaneously into the highly attractive Energy Networks and Customer assets, and this even at a slightly lower multiple of 10 to 10.5x for a business that arguably has much higher stability and less risk.

And in addition, we have identified a very, very significant synergy potential of €600 million to €800 million per annum, which comes on top. Economically speaking, the Renewables premium plus synergies more than compensate the premium that we pay on the innogy shares.

Turning to Chart 10. E.ON and innogy are neighbors. And in the terms of size, footprint and portfolio structure, we are similar in many respects. It is, therefore, obvious that putting these 2 companies together provides for significant synergy potential. In fact, it will be fair to say that it is probably the most synergistic transaction available amongst any major utility today. Upon full implementation, we target savings of €600 to €800 million. This is equivalent to 10% to 15% of the combined controllable cost base.

We aim to start with synergy implementation as soon as possible after closing, which we expect in the second half of 2019. We then expect to achieve the full target level by 2022, and to achieve this, we will apply the same rigorous cost focus that we have already applied today in E.ON to 0 in Phoenix and all the other programs you followed us with. This is the key element of why we expect the transaction to be EPS-accretive already in the second year of the completion. The synergies are targeted across all areas, on Corporate and IT Functions as well as in Customer Solutions and Energy Networks.

The identified synergies include staff-related items and non-staff-related items. We estimate that approximately at most 7% of the total staff of the combined group may be affected. Savings at the corporate level arise from the redundancy of many overhead functions. We also expect significant synergies from the IT integration and the absolute reduction of the number of systems in use.

In Customer Solutions, we expect savings from streamlining assets and distribution functions, marketing and branding expenses. Joining forces in terms of innovation efforts and new product developments, especially in the digital arena, should also enable synergies. In Energy Networks, we will be able to combine and reduce number of internal steering levels, rollout E.ON’s best practice efficiency standards over larger asset portfolio and realize synergies by joining forces in new offerings like smart meters.

I turn to Chart 11. As mentioned earlier, we expect closing of the transaction in 2019. It is, therefore, premature to provide specific earnings guidance for the new company. However, it is clear that the acquisition of innogy enhances the stability of our financial profile substantially. The share of EBIT from regulated networks rises to nearly 80% compared to our current 65%. In addition, the merchant exposure to nuclear renewable generation will disappear completely over the next years. Keep in mind that almost all our networks are situated in Europe, in countries mostly with AAA ratings, in very important and well-established, proven and stable regulatory regimes.

At the same time, we have a clear game plan for Customer Solutions. Innovative tariffs, attractive value propositions and focused sales channels should lead to a profitable customer growth in midterm again, while a rigid focus on costs and digitizations would help the business to regain its strengths. We also maintain the upside coming from the substantial growth potential we foresee for new solution activities over the coming years. Overall, future E.ON is thereby able to increase its earnings quality significantly. In addition, we will be able to overcompensate the fading of earnings from the nuclear phaseout with high synergies.

In other words, the transaction improves an already attractive earnings profile and makes it even more sustainable for the longer term. This, of course, means that future E.ON is able to offer highly attractive dividend profile and value proposition for shareholders, and this is reflected in our reflection in our dividend plans. For fiscal year 2018, we’ve paid €0.43. We’ve already mentioned 45% increase. Beyond 2018, the whole management team aims to deliver an annual absolute growth of the dividend per share. Keep in mind that we expect the transaction to be EPS-accretive in the second year due to the high level of synergies, as I mentioned.

Chart 12. It’s a fast one. The transaction has not only an impact on earnings quality and long-term stability of dividend growth, but, of course, also on the absolute size of the company. On a pro forma level, combined EBITDA will increase to a level of €8 billion, while EBIT would amount to a level of approximately €5 billion. Keep in mind that the pro forma figures do not yet include synergies.

Turning to Chart 13. This chart gives you an overview of the pro forma economic net debt position future E.ON would have based on 2017 numbers. On a pro forma level, future E.ON would carry approximately €35 billion of economic net debt. This includes the €1.5 billion cash payment from RWE. Yesterday, I read in some papers numbers of over €40 billion, which is obviously wrong. This number implies that we transfer approximately €3 billion of economic net debt to RWE as part of the transaction.

That includes predominantly asset retirement obligations for both Renewables and the handed-over nuclear minorities as well as tax equity, liabilities and pension provisions of innogy’s UK Renewables business. Also important to understand that the figure already implies approximately €5 billion cash out for the acquisition of the innogy minorities. Adjusted for this, the economic net debt position would be adjusted about €30 billion. Please also note that the figures do not include the deleveraging measures that E.ON should complete in a stand-alone basis in 2018, which incorporates an aggregate of €5 billion mainly for our Uniper stake and the transfer of Nord Stream one into our CTA. Against this backdrop, we have a high confidence in maintaining our strong BBB rating, and we are highly committed to this target.

Chart 14. RWE will become a meaningful shareholder in the future enlarged E.ON. We have, therefore, agreed on very clear governance rules. The most important is that RWE will act purely as a financial investor and will be granted just one seat in the supervisory board of future E.ON. And RWE is not allowed to increase its stake above the 16.67%.

I turn to Chart 15. When looking at the time line in the entire process, that we make an important point very clear right now. The biggest milestone is already achieved. Yesterday, we have signed a binding agreement that implies the acquisition of RWE’s stake in innogy for the mentioned value of €40 per share. The agreement fixes economic terms of the transaction, which implies that there is no risk of interference by a potentially interested third party and that we have immediate control over innogy once we receive the antitrust clearance.

The next step will now be to engage with innogy and give them comfort with respect to how we intend to work with them on the future integration and during the transition period. I’ve already been in short contact with Mr. Tigges, who is my counterpart there, and have every intention to develop a constructive process with him on jointly shaping the exciting new company. But clearly, we remain competitive until antitrust clearance will have been received. The next milestone then is the voluntary public takeover of innogy’s free-float shareholder.

Allowance of the takeover offer is expected to happen in the next week, likely in April on this year. After we receive the relevant antitrust approval, that will be the first closing for the transaction. We will own RWE’s 76.8% stake as well as the innogy’s shares tendered by free-float shareholders, and it’s expected to happen in the middle of 2019. We’ll then be the controlling shareholder of innogy. Also, in 2019, RWE will receive the 16% – 16.7% stake in E.ON by means of the discussed capital increase.

The transfer of both the Renewable businesses as well as innogy’s gas storage business and the stake in Kelag will then take place as soon as possible thereafter, which could happen by the end of 2019. E.ON aims to implement the full legal integration of innogy as soon as possible after the first closing. It is very important to understand in this respect that our shareholding of at least 76.8% allows us to implement integration irrespective of the acceptance rate of minority shareholders in the takeover offer. And there are various ways to be tested, in which this can be implemented and will be implemented.

Chart 16. The proposed transaction is a unique opportunity for E.ON. It will enable us to shape, chart the accelerated delivery of our strategic ambitions for Energy Networks and Customer Solutions in one go. We are starting from a stand-alone position of strength. From an already focused three- pillar strategy, we are reaching the next level of focus, with a unique downstream position of the regulated asset base of close to €37 billion, roughly 50 million customers. We create shareholder value by crystallizing the full value of our Renewable business, and through the realization of synergies, this will be EPS-accretive in the second year.

Synergies will offset fading nuclear earnings and support an attractive dividend profile. The already attractive earnings profile stand- alone becomes even more attractive in the long term, which will be reflected in our dividend to be expected. For fiscal year 2018, we promise to pay a fixed dividend of €0.43. We aim to deliver absolute growth of the dividend per share beyond that. At the same time, we expect to maintain our solid capital structure, and we are highly committed to our strong BBB credit rating. We’ve recognized that today, everyone’s interest is primarily on the transaction we have just announced. Nevertheless, E.ON’s performance and outlook on a stand-alone base on the backdrop of which this transaction is built. Let me, therefore, now briefly talk about strategic and financial outlook for E.ON in its current status quo.

In the Appendix, we provide further helpful details on strategy, economics and finances for E.ON as a stand-alone. Already today, E.ON is strategically extremely well positioned and delivers excellent performance. We have a clear strategic road map in which we have delivered and in which the enlarged E.ON will continue to deliver after the integration of innogy. The principles that guide our thinking and actions today will also apply to the bigger scale of the enlarged E.ON.

On Chart 18, let me start with a brief recap of important strategic and operational achievements of 2017 and early 2018. The portfolio reset is completed. Nuclear de-risking was achieved in the summer of last year, and we accepted Fortum’s offer for remaining stake in early January. We’ve also IPOed the downstream operations of our Turkish joint venture, Enerjisa, in February and could successfully crystalize value of a highly attractive business. Operationally, I would like to highlight the continued success of our tailor-made Energy Solutions for B2B customers.

During last year, we increased the newly signed total contract value by more than 60%, reaching almost €1 billion and are confident to continue to grow the business in this segment. When it comes to innovation and digitization, we’re also making significant progress. One good example is E.ON’s SolarCloud, a product that allows solar power producers to store self-produced electricity in a virtual electricity account and then draw on it anytime they like. Another example of our partnership is Google and the Sunroof platform, which allows to calculate the sun yield by typing in your address and to order our solar PV products online.

Another example of operational excellence I would like to mention is a turnaround in customer numbers that we’ve achieved in our main market UK and Germany in the last quarter of 2017. Despite intensive, fierce competition and apart heavy regulatory interference, we succeeded to increase customer numbers by 130,000. And this performance is continuing in the first months of 2018. Operational performance also includes rigorous cost focus, whether it’s €400 million savings under Phoenix that we’ll deliver until the end of this year or the €600 million savings in nuclear decommissioning. All these efforts eventually support the bottom line.

Chart 19. After a decade of deleveraging, our group has turned into growth mode again, however, in a very focused and disciplined way. Our entrepreneurial answer to the shut-in in the commodity sales business is a radical change in the way we do business. Digitization of customer journeys and internal processes were playing a decisive role to create innovative tariffs, attractive value propositions for our customers. We are confident that we will achieve profitable net customer growth even in the most competitive markets like Germany and UK

The strong turnaround that I mentioned in Q4 of last year is an early confirmation. Rigid focus on costs in form of substantial restructuring programs of our sales divisions in the UK and Germany as well as the digitization of the radical reduction of the cost to serve should help the business to regain its strength. We also maintain the upside coming from the substantial growth potential we foresee for our new solution activities over the coming years. Particularly, it was a scale-up in the B2B and heat area. We had to limit our Energy Networks investments to technical necessities of connecting new customers and maintaining the quality level for balance sheet reasons over the past couple of years.

Going forward, the mindset will be much more growth oriented to fully seize the opportunities from all the earlier mentioned megatrends that significantly strengthen the role, especially of power distribution networks. Until 2020, we expect the power asset base will grow by an aggregate 10% to 15%. In our stand-alone case for Renewables, our strategy was to grow at scale and onshore and to mainly exploit our U.S. pipeline. We have earmarked a sizable CapEx budget for this in line with the other asset transfers covered by the arrangement that RWE will transfer the Renewables business with economic effect from 1st of January 2018, and therefore, the associated CapEx spend will no longer be on our account. At the same time, we are certain that growth of the business can substantially accelerate under new future rules.

Chart 20. The growth prospects of E.ON’s portfolio are already attractive on a stand-alone basis. Stand-alone, we expect a 3% to 4% EBIT growth year-on-year of 2018 to 2020. On EPS level, it will be even more attractive in the range of 5% to 10%. For the 2018 dividend, we plan to propose €0.43, an increase of the mentioned 45% compared to 2017 level. We aim to deliver absolute yearly growth in the dividend in the years thereafter. The attractive financial profile together with the expected strong operational developments are ingredients to what we call a position of strength on which we start our proposed transaction. With the next and last chart, I come to the end of my presentation before Marc Spieker will provide you with some more details on our financial results of 2017.

Chart 21 shows the guiding principles for thinking and actions. These apply to our stand-alone base, but they will also extend to the enlarged E.ON. Our shareholders are on top of our minds. The points: value creation, attractive dividend payout and sustainable and resilient EPS growth are of paramount importance to us and, as you know, the incentive and compensation scheme from my management team and myself are closely aligned with your interest via our share ownership guidelines as well as EPS targets that we need to achieve and which form the basis of the dividends. Sorry for being so long, but the transaction is big, and I wanted to make sure that everything is understood. With this, I hand over to Marc. Thank you very much for your attention.

Marc Spieker

Thank you very much, Johannes. Ladies and gentlemen, also, a warm welcome from my side to this extraordinary event. The transaction is overwhelming everything today for sure. However, today and in the future, operational and financial delivery will be at the heart of what E.ON stands for. Johannes has laid out that it will also take time until the enlarged future E.ON will actually start to exist. In the meantime, you are still able to invest in E.ON stand-alone, and we continue to report as E.ON stand-alone. Therefore, it makes every sense to look at the 2017 results, our 2018 guidance and the midterm also.

Moving to the next chart. 2017 was an excellent year, and we delivered again strongly on our targets. We have reached the upper end of our guidance for both EBIT and adjusted net income and thus repeated what we had achieved already in 2016. Compared to prior year, adjusted EBIT was broadly stable at €3.1 billion. All segments continued their development of the first three quarters. EBIT in Energy Networks was up 16% year-on-year mainly due to the higher regulated revenues in Germany and Central Eastern Europe as well as tariff increases in Sweden. In contrast, EBIT in Customer Solutions declined 35% year-on-year, impacted by the competitive dynamics in key markets like UK, but also a sizable negative one-off effect in Germany, which we booked in the fourth quarter. Finally, the EBIT in Renewables increased 6% year-on-year, even though our last year’s figure included a mid-double- digit booking. EBIT, in particular in Q4, benefited mainly from better wind conditions.

Adjusted net income was up 58%, driven by the strong improvement in the interest accretion of nuclear provisions and by a lower tax rate of 26%. Economic net debt declined by €7 billion to €19.2 billion, a further improvement over the €19.7 billion shown after nine months in 2017. Better-than-expected working capital developments and slightly lower than planned CapEx in the fourth quarter were the reasons behind this development. Turning to the next chart. The significant improvement of our economic net debt position was mainly driven by the refund of the nuclear-fuel tax plus interest in June of last year.

Nuclear decommissioning cost savings and non-core disposals added another broadly €2 billion. In August, we already canceled the originally planned issue of a hybrid bond due to the strong progress in our deleveraging plan. For the same reason, we are now also canceling the scrip dividend. Our debt sector declined from 5.3 times at the end of 2016 to 3.9 times at the end of 2017. We achieved our deleveraging target of four times EBITDA, thus, significantly faster than expected. And this is even before we received the proceeds from the monetization of our Uniper stake of €3.8 billion which we expect for mid-2018 and the transfer of our stake in Nord Stream 1 into our CTA. Post finalization of all these measures, we will have a debt sector of roughly three times and thus will have created a sizable balance sheet headroom.

Against this backdrop, the chapter of deleveraging is closed, and we can’t switch gears into a mode of focused and highly disciplined growth. Capital discipline, operational excellence and rigorous cost focus have been our guiding principles and will be in the future. This holds true for E.ON’s stand-alone, and to make this very clear, to expect the same degree also for the future enlarged E.ON. With respect to how we deploy our balance sheet headroom, we have given you already quite a big answer with the transaction announcement. However, I also want to take the opportunity discuss our stand-alone CapEx plan that will be effective until the legal integration of innogy into E.ON. Against the backdrop of our plan to complete the transaction in 2020, the outer years may not be relevant anymore. However, it also means E.ON will deliver against its stand-alone outlook for as long as the integration is not completed.

While previous three-year CapEx plan envisaged a total net CapEx of roughly €8 billion for the years 2017 to 2019, with a sharply declining profile in the outer years. Despite that, we promise to keep our EBIT and our EPS rather flat over the period. We also promise that if we were to increase CapEx, that this would go along with increasing earnings. Our new three-year stand-alone CapEx plan for the period 2018 to 2020 is roughly 20% higher and amounts to a net figure of €9.5 billion post assumed capital rotational measures in the Renewable segment. We expect this to translate into a very solid EBIT growth at a CAGR of 3% to 4% per annum from 2018 to 2020. We expect EBIT from our core business to grow even stronger, an expected CAGR of 5% to 6% per annum over the same period.

Looking at the CapEx split for 2018, you see that Energy Networks continues to account for the largest share of the budget even on a stand-alone basis. Important to note is that we will gradually step-up the network’s CapEx over the years to a new normal level of €1.7 billion to €1.8 billion beyond 2020 versus the €1.5 billion in 2018. As we indicated to you many times over the last month, this reflects essentially an increase in replacement CapEx, which leads to a direct reflection in the regulated asset base and thus immediately to EBIT growth. It is not based on any optimistic growth assumptions with respect to the rollout of e-mobility and/or Renewables. These will come on top and provide for additional multi-year growth opportunities.

In the Appendix of today’s presentation, you’ll find much more details with charts on this topic. The budget for Customer Solutions looks high compared to the recent past. This is, to a certain extent, driven by more temporary sectors like the smart meter rollout in the UK and investments into the improvement of our IT landscape. We intend to roll out our so-called digital attacker platform over the coming years, by which we target to lower our cost to serve drastically to be able to return to historic profitability and cash flow level. It is also important to understand that we have asset-intense B2B and heating operations in our Customer Solutions segment. For example, we will earmark roughly €260 million of CapEx just below 10% of the CapEx budget for Customer Solutions.

For the large Hogbytorp in Sweden, especially Stockholm, which has a ROCE above 10% and is backed by a long-term contract. The Renewables budget is mainly driven by the completion of our two offshore wind farms Rampion and Arkona as well as by our onshore pipeline in the U.S. I would like to take the opportunity to again highlight our strict adherence to capital discipline. All projects must contribute in a sensible time frame to our group ROCE target of 8% to 10%. The general mindset is that the segments must compete for capital against other users of cash.

Operational excellence in the sense of a sustainable performance culture is another of our guiding principles and increasingly enshrined in our DNA. This is demonstrated by the successful delivery of our performance program, Phoenix, which is by now fully implemented. Its overall contribution is roughly €400 million. Due to the swift implementation of many measures, we have already achieved around €130 million out of the €400 million by the end of 2017. The remaining €270 million will be effective in 2018.

As you know, the Phoenix program has been primarily focused on central overhead and support functions. Of course, we do not stop here, and we have already embarked to the next performance programs. Already last year, we have initiated two programs in Customer Solutions segment, more specifically in energy sales: one in Germany, which is called Fokus; and the other one in the UK, which is called SWAT.

These two programs are quite far reaching. It is about making these businesses future-proof. We will achieve this by massively reducing the inherited internal complexity, among others, by the strict application of zero-based budgeting approaches. Furthermore, we will make extensive use of digitization. The German program has the target to achieve savings of €120 million. The UK program targets the similar amount of £100 million.

The two programs will gain full momentum in 2018. The costs for implementing these programs will burden 2018 results and will fade out over the midterm period. Please note, we treat these restructuring costs as part of our adjusted EBIT. I will discuss this in the context of the 2018 guidance in a few minutes.

We expect to realize the first savings in 2019 and have a clear target to offset the margin pressure in commodity sales with these programs. For 2018, we expect EBIT to remain broadly stable and guide for a range of between €2.8 billion and €3 billion. We expect to achieve adjusted net income of between €1.3 billion to €1.8 billion.

Our operating guidance includes restructuring costs at the business unit level. This is designed to sharpen the focus on performance and costs, as every unit must earn their restructuring costs as part of their operating budget delivery. So it is not only about getting more efficient, but also to have tight control on the cost to get there. This makes sense when we talk about restructuring costs in ongoing operations. I would like to highlight that the cost to implement the synergies of the innogy integration will not be included in our adjusted EBIT and net income, i.e. those restructuring costs, we will treat them as non-operating earnings

In 2018, we will book approximately €100 million for the mentioned restructuring programs in Customer Solutions, and these will hence burden our EBIT in 2018. Please bear this in mind, when you compare 2018 with 2017, when all restructuring costs were still recorded as part of our non-operating earnings, i.e. outside of our adjusted EBIT.

Getting onto the segment guidance. Before we discuss the segment drivers in 2018, I need to explain some reclassifications that will occur in 2018 and which lead us to restate the segment accounts for 2017 on a pro forma level. Please note that this is a pure reclassification and allocation topic. Group profit figures remain unaffected. Let me now go through these changes for 2017.

After the split in the IPO, we will report the upstream activities of our Turkish joint venture Enerjisa in our non-core segment going forward. The downstream activities remain in the Networks segment. Considering the losses of upstream in 2017, this reclassification increases the EBIT of Networks slightly and reduces the EBIT of our non-core segment. Overall magnitude of this effect is roughly €100 million.

The second effect is, ultimately, driven by our Phoenix program. It was not only about reducing overhead costs, but also to allocate costs better to where they arise to have a clear cost responsibility and enhance budget control. Therefore, we have moved costs for certain activities that have so far been booked in Corporate Functions to the respective operative units in the Customer Solutions segment. We are talking about a mid-double-digit million euro amount, which, for rounding reasons, does not even appear on the chart. After these more technical remarks, let me have a look at the outlook for the segment. EBIT in Energy Networks will be below the prior year. Continuous improvements in Sweden due to the ongoing tariff catch-up from the last regulatory period are not expected to compensate for the loss of the gas concession in Hamburg and the absence of the by now, hopefully, well-known positive regulatory effects in Germany in 2017.

EBIT in Customer Solutions should be also below last year. However, this is mainly driven by the already mentioned restructuring charges, which will be reported in our EBIT this year. The magnitude of this effect is approximately €100 million. In addition, competitive pressure and regulatory effects in the UK will take a toll on the UK results. However, in Germany, we will benefit from the nonreoccurrings of the already mentioned negative one-off effect, which we recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Earnings in our Renewables unit will benefit from capacity additions in both on-and offshore. This will be, to some extent, offset by the end of the subsidy period in the onshore portfolio. The non-core segment is impacted by lower achieved power prices at PreussenElektra, while the Corporate Functions/Other line benefits significantly from the full implementation of the Phoenix program. With low EBIT, we are going to benefit from a further improvement in our financial results due to further maturities in our bond portfolio. Tax rate should be broadly stable of around 25%. On this basis, we expect an adjusted net income for 2018 of between €1.3 billion and €1.5 billion.

Group EBIT for E.ON stand-alone will, as I said, increase on average by 3% to 4% per annum. The higher growth in our core EBIT of 5% to 6% CAGR is partially offset by declining earnings in our nuclear business. The mentioned refinancing benefits of up to €200 million over the midterm period should boost EPS growth to a level of 5% to 10% on average per year. And as in the past, you can rest and trust on us that we are setting more ambitions that we are able to achieve them. We commit already today to our dividends for 2018.

As Johannes already said, we intend to propose a fixed dividend of €0.43 per share for fiscal year 2018, which represents a significant increase compared to prior year’s dividend. For the years beyond this, we continuously aim to deliver absolute growth in the dividend per share. This holds true for the stand-alone case as well as the transaction case. And one thing is clear. The financial basis to achieve this will substantially improve with this transactions. Let us finally move to our E.ON-focused framework. It is a one-page summary of the financial target I explained to you earlier. Please be reminded that this framework stands for the current year. We foresee a solid outlook already on a stand-alone basis. 3% to 4% EBIT growth will translate into 5% to 10% EPS growth.

For 2018, we propose a fixed dividend of €0.43, which is nearly a 45% increase over prior year and aim for absolute growth in EPS every year thereafter. The previous targets for ROCE of 8% to 10% and a cash conversion of at least 18% remains unchanged. We have delivered on our commitment to a strong BBB rating in the past 12 months, and we continue to be fully committed to a strong BBB also in the transaction case.

I would like to summarize with the following messages. E.ON has entered a new phase. From deleveraging we are switching into a highly focused and disciplined growth mode. We expect to deliver sustainable earnings per share and EBIT growth, and strive for an absolute growth of the dividends every year. E.ON’s management team has a strong focus on shareholder value and its interests are closely aligned with those of investors via the E.ON-focused framework. We adhere to our strict capital discipline and our high-performance culture is underlined by the additional performance programs, which we have kicked off. All these statements describe our principal mindset and apply in the stand-alone as well as in the transaction case. Thank you very much for your attention. And I will hand back to Alex for the Q&A.

Alexander Karnick

Yes. Thank you very much, Johannes. Thank you very much, Marc. Operator, back to you, please, for the Q&A. Please limit yourself to two questions. Thank you. So we’ll take now the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Ms. Deepa Venkateswaran. Your line is now open.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. And congratulations on this deal. Two questions from my side. So obviously the deal is going to take almost two years to close. So in the meantime, how do you ensure that the innogy employees, specifically in the customer-facing retail business are motivated to serve customers well? There are no operational issues, customer losses, et cetera? Equally the same could be with your Renewables business. How do you make sure that your projects are built on time, et cetera?

And a second question more to do with your stand-alone business plans, the CapEx of €9.5 billion. You mentioned that, that includes some assumptions on recycling. Could you just also mention how much of recycling is included in your CapEx? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yes, Deepa. Hello, and first of all, I have to express how puzzled I am that it’s not Vincent being the first in the line for questions. This is a premier for me at least and Vincent how to speak to you as well during this Q&A. But now Deepa to your questions on more serious notes. With regard to innogy business continuity, we are convinced that innogy management will do their utmost to run the company in an orderly fashion. And beyond that, there are clear contractual arrangements also with RWE and that’s with the rights they have ensure that the business will be run in ordinary course. Beyond that, I would say there are the usual clauses included, for example, material that was changes for the target, which we arranged. So contractually and from the overall government setup we think that this is a robust setup we need to cover a period of 12 to 18 months.

For your second question, stand-alone, the capital recycling, this is predominantly relating to CapEx, which we earmarked for the solar business, where we foresee a strict build and sell approach i.e. all solar investments would not be done on our account but for the account of third-parties. And this is towards the end of a three-year period getting to a level of €300 million to €400 million.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have received another question from Mr. Nick Ashworth, Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Nick Ashworth

Hi, good morning everybody. Thanks for taking the questions. Again two from me, if I may. Firstly, just on the synergy side. I think you mentioned during the presentation that synergies need to come through by 2022 to offset the dilution. Firstly, have I understood that correctly? But also, within the synergies I see that the chart that you put assumes that about third of it comes from networks. Could some of those synergies, therefore, be called back by the regulator in time?

And then secondly, just on change of control as this deal progresses. And are there any clause, which we were aware of around change of control and some of the concessions on the grids as they move from innogy to E.ON? And also how do you think about moving the nuclear provisions, liabilities across to RWE? Will you still have ultimate recourse of that if anything would happen to RWE? Thanks.

Marc Spieker

Nick, welcome. This is Marc, again. On the synergy question, first of all, let me stress one thing, again, and while, we have also therefore today provided quite some transparency in our stand-alone planning. In all of our restrictions around these transactions, our stand-alone plan, it clearly is the benchmark and the hurdle which we need to meet. The first message is that anything which this transaction delivers will beat the outlook which we have given for the stand-alone plan. And against that background and at this early stage, you can imagine that the timing of the synergy implementation can only be a rough estimate. At this stage, from a rough top-down prudent assessment, we expect that synergies will then provide for an accretion compared to our stand-alone plan, which already includes the commitment to growing 5% to 10% earnings per share per year in the second year latest, then this transaction will be accretive.

Johannes Teyssen

On the nuclear side, yes, we pass over the nuclear liabilities here alongside these two minority participations. And yes, it’s also to – we are – if RWE would run into fatal problems, we are the ultimate guarantor for the ones passed over. But on the way to that, RWE signed an obligation to hold us free from any liability of that. So it’s a very theoretical risk, the same one you might have in E&P offshore business. But we see it as a very theoretical risk that anything could come back to us.

Marc Spieker

On change of control, Nick, maybe just to round up and I will complement with one topic on the synergies. On the change of control, we only expect minor and really minor things to be – if we can only guess like in Germany, with regard to synergy, as you also ask for the possibility of clawback, our expectation is that the buy part of the synergies will not be related to regulated Networks businesses. Where synergies are related through regulated networks, according to the regulatory scheme, we can keep them for 7 years, when realized in 2022.

Nick Ashworth

And so to be clear, that – the pie chart that you showed the split between corporate IT networks and Customer Solutions. It’s sort of bullish as 3/3, 3/3, 3/3, that’s not the reality of the synergy makeup?

Johannes Teyssen

It’s a much small-ish pie of that, that could be subject to some clawback in very later years.

Marc Spieker

Be reminded that some of the synergies – or an amount of the synergies in Networks will not to have do with those elements, which are part of the regulated asset base and subject to regulated tariffs. But management layers on top of that and so on so. There are a number of opportunities, where we can streamline and become more effective without touching the regulated tariffs.

Nick Ashworth

Okay. Are you going to give any more granularity on the splits of the synergies?

Johannes Teyssen

Later, much later because we have not talked to innogy in a meaningful sense. We are not allowed yet, and also the call – I referred to in my speech was a courtesy call. It’s the first day now. It’s absolutely not possible yet to talk, and it would be not fair to innogy to ask for any of that. It’s a competitor until the final day. Therefore, you need to wait for real breakdowns. It’s indication. We work very hard with our own team. But for more details, you will have to wait.

Nick Ashworth

Understood thank you very much.

Operator

We have received another question from Mr. Vincent Gilles, Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Vincent Gilles

Two questions. The first one is on Slide 13, 1-3. We have an artist impression of the future E.ON debt. Could you help us understand what makes up this €35 billion? I mean, we have sort of rough proportions here. But were these going to come from the new assets, let’s call it this way? How much is going to go out of your balance sheet through the transaction? I mean, you’re already you mentioned the nuclear liabilities.

So anything on that would be fantastically helpful. And the second thing is more strategic question is, I guess, it was never a question in your mind to get rid of the regulated networks. So it was probably something between Customer Solutions and Renewables? How did you decide in favor of Customer Solutions? Should we understand that you think there is bigger upside or better upside or however you want to quantify it? Or are you concerned about the future returns of Renewables in the current context of increased competition?

Johannes Teyssen

I think Vincent, that’s – it’s a misunderstanding of our work. We have worked roughly 6 months, very hard and very detailed on a 3-division strategy. And we believe also in the future of the Renewables and only late in our strategic work the opportunity on innogy arose. And then we had to take a decision. And that obviously also had to match the desires of the potential counterpart. Therefore, you should not interpret this as any deeper belief or disbelief in any of our divisions. We believe in the opportunities in all of them. Now we just doubled down on 1, and we need to give up on one, because it’s the only chance to get to that point. Everything else is a wrong interpretation.

Marc Spieker

Vincent, this is Marc here. Hello. With regard to the economic net debt, I think the easiest bridge which I can provide you is that you just start with innogy’s and E.ON’s stand-alone in 2017 year-end and balance sheet and the economic net debt definitions on that basis. If you just add those 2 up, you get to €35 billion of economic net debt, approximately. And then there is a bridge, which means that ultimately it’ll also be roughly €35 billion.

Why is that? Because the agreement with RWE foresees a payment from RWE to us in the amount of €1.5 billion. And then overall, our Renewables business and the nuclear asset retirement obligations add up for approximately EUR3 billion of economic net debt. So this means €4.5 billion, let’s say, improvement from an economic net debt perspective from E.ON. Then there is minor positive occasional business transfer, which can be neglected, I think, in the grand scheme. And then, against this, is the assumption of a 100% take-up in the a takeover offer, which would add up to roughly €5 billion and under the assumption of 100% acceptance, you would end for a combined entity and it would roughly end up at €35 billion.

Vincent Gilles

Thank you.

Operator

We have received another question from Alberto Gandolfi, Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Alberto Gandolfi

I have 2 as well, if I may. The first one is on costs. Could you perhaps be a little bit more specific on how much of the synergies would make it to the bottom line? And am I right in saying that, this is just pure integration synergies? You are not talking about here the cost-saving potential that innogy announced €400 million on Monday.

I lost track of time, sorry. And on cost, I mean, it looks like the tip of the iceberg, perhaps. You’re talking about 70,000 combined employees and an EBITDA of €8 billion. There is a competitor of yours beyond the out – beyond the Alps that has like effectively €16 billion EBITDA and 74,000 employees. And you are talking about digitalization.

So maybe – could you elaborate on the really long-term potential for the synergies to go to the bottom line and costs to be exceeding really the expectations you just discussed now? And the second question is about growth. And you talked about 5% to 6% EBIT CAGR for stand-alone, which clearly includes Renewables that you’re going to transfer. So Renewables should be growing more than the grid.

Could you perhaps elaborate on what you think is your RAB growth, midterm? So let’s just walk away from the regulatory review and the returns that you said. Maybe, if you can elaborate on asset growth and maybe your commitments to remain in gas versus power, because you talk about electric mobility, renewables? You seem to deemphasize gas distribution. And I was just trying to see if there is any second derivative to what you’re saying?

Marc Spieker

Okay. Alberto, it’s quite a number of questions and I will start to take them. And let me start with the synergies. So at this stage, as Johannes said, you need to understand that we cannot provide for more detailed transparency around the nature of the synergies. What I can say is that those synergies are predominantly to a great degree, predominantly cost synergies. So we do not assume in this number any significant market synergies, although we expect that they exist.

But as a prudence, net of prudency, we have not included those in this number. Secondly, with regard to the bottom line impact, you really assume them then – just we multiply what the tax rate is, you get the bottom line impact relative now to what innogy announced. I think it’s now, for us, impossible to reconcile our synergy assumptions with what they have published yesterday.

I think a fair assumption, which you could take is that with the – your average broker expectations on the development of innogy and during the last weeks and months, but after the December announcement, that our expectation is that we are able to deliver those synergies against such – on such a background.

And whether there is an overlap between what innogy announced yesterday, I’d say we can’t reconcile, and don’t expect us now going forward to reconcile that. But start from the – your expectations, which you probably had up until yesterday. With regard to growth in the Renewables business versus the other businesses, we do see growth from all segments.

Actually in the Networks business, we do have the special issue in 2017. There’s more than €100 million one-off effect in Germany, so that mentally, this obviously needs to be ignored. If we do this, then there is strong basis for growth in the Networks business from a regulated asset base perspective. Johannes said that 10% to 16% in the midterm in aggregate is realistic.

And this then overall and we discussed this in the past as large returns need to be expected to be part – to be reduced across the markets, but still, against this background, we are confident that we can descend the profitability and even slightly grow earnings even in such times.

And so that at the end, the notion that with the Renewables business kind of the only growth engine would be meaning I would strictly correct all of our segments as that for robust organic growth.

Johannes Teyssen

And the last one, the real growth opportunity will rather be on the electrical side. But we don’t undervalue also the gas side. Our gas distribution grids and our gas opportunities are existing. We will support them. But the real big growth item will be power. The economy will be electrified over time and that’s what we’re talking.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you.

Operator

We have received another question from Peter Bisztyga, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Peter Bisztyga

Two questions, if I may. First one just a clarification on what you’re saying regarding EPS accretion. You’re suggesting the deal’s only accretive in 2022, if I understand correctly. Does that mean, you are expecting it to be diluted in 2021, despite close to €400 million of synergies already being delivered? So if you could clarify that, please?

And then secondly, antitrust is obviously a sort of big issue that’s being discussed around this deal. Do you expect antitrust approvals have to come at EU level or German level or both? And where do you see the biggest potential issues? I mean, I would guess sort of Customer Solutions you’ll have close to 40% market share in Germany and that strikes me as a bit high.

Johannes Teyssen

I’ll take the antitrust. We have roughly 40% exposure to the German distributions of the network system, which is a regulated asset. On the customer side, we are closer to 25%, which in line with very active and fierce competition should not be a problem of concern. There were also public statements of the number of high-level experts yesterday that said that there’s been rather great benefits for consumers and which should not be a problem in German antitrust.

But the overall approval needs to come from Brussels. Obviously, several nations could apply for reallocation of the case to their local authorities, Brussels will grant it subject to anybody’s knowledge. And there could be some issues obviously also in some of the Central Eastern European nations with market shares. But I think we can master those. And we have calculated them into our cases. Therefore, we don’t expect major surprises. But it’s impossible to say today how long the case will take. I expect it to rest in Brussels.

Marc Spieker

Peter, then from my side on the EPS accretion. So just to be clear on what concept we talk about from a cash EPS accretion. The deal in any respect is highly accretive in any of the years. Then we have this concept of purchase price allocation upon the integration of innogy into our books. And at this stage, it is highly uncertain.

As you can imagine that the calculation of purchase price allocation upon the integration of innogy into our books. And at this stage, it is highly uncertain. As you can imagine that the calculation of purchase price allocation step-up effects has impact on depreciation, which have been all noncash, but, in fact, we reported earnings per share numbers. It cannot be in this business.

This is why we are a bit prudent with regard to the post-PPA effects, and would at this stage rather guide for a slight dilution. Remember that in 2019, we will also then see with the closing and the execution of the 20% capital increase in kind.

This would increase in the number of shares by €440 million, and this is driving then the expectation of a slight dilutive effect in the beginning. But then after 2 years, even then on a post-PPA basis, there will be a meaningful accretion.

Peter Bisztyga

That’s clear thank you.

Operator

We have another question from Mr. John Musk, RBC. Your line is now open.

John Musk

Two questions as well. The first question very simple, just wanting to check that your commitment on the dividend is on a dividend per share basis and not the absolute dividend cash payment and so taking account of the dilution. And then secondly, when you look at your map that was within the slide pack of your activities, even without including the innogy customers, obviously, the UK stands out as an area that is customer heavy and no networks. I know you obviously sold those in the past. But is there any view that you might look to expand your network operations into geographies that you don’t already have those activities?

Johannes Teyssen

Second question – I think we had some turbulence on the first question you made, please repeat the first one, John. But for the second question, we presently have no plans to extend network operations in new jurisdictions, not that we rule it out, but it’s presently not in our planning. Therefore, we are fully committed to the United Kingdom, but we have no plans to acquire networks there at this point. Could you please repeat the first question, John?

John Musk

Yes, the first question was just to make sure that the dividend commitment is on a per share basis rather than the absolute dividend being committed to growth.

Johannes Teyssen

And so its short of course.

John Musk

Okay thank you.

Operator

We have received another question from Christopher Laybutt JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Christopher Laybutt

Just on the dividend just follow-on. Previously, you were talking about the dividend payout ratio, that’s consistent with your peers. We were certainly anticipating a range of something like 70% to 80% payout ratio. But based on your EPS guidance in 2018, we’re looking at a range of more like 60% to 70%.

Do you think that there is an element of conservatism about that level of payout? And do you think that, that payout ratio could increase in future? Or just some commentary would be great. And secondly, just in the UK, if you could give us some idea of what impact you’ve got in your guidance for the price cap process and where you see that process landing in the coming year?

Marc Spieker

Chris, this is Marc here. On the dividend question, we consciously stayed away now given the complexity of the transaction, and also, the length of implementation and at this stage gives the dividend guidance, which has been only would be effective and relevant from starting in 2 years' time.

There are 2 commitments, which remain completely untouched, number one being that we have the ambition to grow the dividend every year and second that, and this will not be changed with the transaction, we want to be competitive in terms of payout ratio with our peers. And so the minimum 65%, which we announced mid last year stays absolutely valid, but we consciously now also decided not to guide now for a midterm, long-term payout ratio.

For that some things need to settle. We will also need a more visibility on PPM so on and so forth. Some effects which may simply affect from what level and in terms of reported earnings, we will then pay dividend and so on. So take this as a prudent conservative approach.

Our commitments which we made in the past stay. And then with regard to the UK business, yes, that’s the billion dollar or billion pound question. How will the price cap regulation turn out? I will not and cannot get now any better guess than any scenario, which is being played in the market right now. We expect clarity to be provided in the second half of this year.

Our UK team stays highly focused as we have laid out on improving the efficiency [not] changing the cost base in order to make sure that under whatever scenario, the business stays profitable. And over time, we’ll be able to maintain the level of profitability and cash flow, which we have seen also in the past.

Christopher Laybutt

Do you mind if I just follow-up with a question? So in terms of the UK, you must have an assumption that underpins your guidance. I’m just wondering, even if it’s qualitatively whether you can let us know whether you have included an impact in the guidance? Or do we need to layer in something on top of that for any adverse impact on margins that may result?

Marc Spieker

Well, I think it’s just too early now to make any assessment around that. And as I said, our team is working hard to implement cost savings, as we speak. And some of this may materialize already this year. Then we need to see when – what the timing of any price cap implementation would really be. So there are so many unknowns that I think you can live and rely on our guidance and do not make – we need to make any overlay on top of that. But, again, the swing factors now is being discussed. It’s just hard to get your arms around in terms of not putting into a number, and this is why we stay away from that.

Christopher Laybutt

Thank you very much. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Lueder Schumacher, Societe Generale. Your line is now open.

Lueder Schumacher

Good afternoon. Two questions from me. One relating to the previous question on the payout ratio. You mentioned, Marc, that two elements of your dividend policy you can confirm. One was growth in the dividend every year on a per share basis. The second one was the minimum of 65%. What about the – your previous idea to get the payout ratio in line with the PSU identified? Is this also still a long-term target? Or is this more, well, remains to be seen what happens to that in the long-term? That’s the first question. And the second one is just on the €3 billion of economic net debt from innogy you’d be taking on and passing on to RWE. Could you maybe remind us of the elements within that?

Marc Spieker

Hello, Lueder, this is Marc. So again on the payout ratio, that commitment stays unchanged. Of course, we will be a CapEx-intensive business and also after the transaction and with that is a clear requirement that we are competitive relative to our peers in terms of how attractive we are in terms of the dividend policy we hedge. So this remains unchanged. In August last year, we translated that into a minimum, minimum 65%. But here I absolutely understand that given the transaction that we are not now and as I said moving into an interim payout ratio guidance. So those commitments all stay unchanged. It will then be further specified the closer we get then to implementing the transaction. With regard to the economic net debt, the €3 billion economic net debt to be transferred, and is largely attributable to two businesses. On the one side for the two participations in the nuclear power plants, the pro rata, asset retirement obligations are a bit shy of €1 billion and for the Renewables business is actually a mix. It’s partly asset retirement obligations. It partly takes equity from our U.S. business – U.S. Renewables business, and it’s partly pension provisions, all adding up to roughly €2 billion. So in aggregate then €3 billion, €2 billion Renewables, €1 billion and shy – slightly shy of €1 billion for nuclear.

Lueder Schumacher

Very clear, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Nathalie Casali-Deacon, Schroders. Your line is now open.

Nathalie Casali-Deacon

Hi, good afternoon. Just one question from me, albeit a bit longer. And so since that you first announced the 3.5 years ago that the transformation of the group has been quite staggering and the quality of the group assets have definitely improved. So that’s very positive. But looking back further, the scale of the impairments have also been quite staggering.

So since 2001, I think E.ON has impaired €29 billion of capital invested. And a lot of this was probably related to factors outside management’s control. But I think a significant portion of the €12 billion that were used to buy the generation assets from Enel in 2008 were written off. So what I’d be interested in is can you explain how or what makes you confident that in the future similar impairments won’t be necessary on the Customer Solutions businesses that you intend to acquire from innogy? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yes, Nathalie, this is Marc here. From an E.ON point of view, I can’t answer the question clearly because the overall level of goodwill in our Customer Solutions is quite small. And looking at the profitability, and cash profile of our Customer Solutions business, I see limited to no risk for any goodwill in the foreseeable future. With regard to innogy, if you look at their balance sheet, there is a considerably higher amount of goodwill on their balance sheet.

However, here comes again and the topic of purchase price allocation. And so only when we’ve gone through we will see the overall amount of goodwill, which would then remain on the – in large balance sheet for E.ON. So it’s hard for me admittedly not to make an assessment on the likelihood of goodwill impairments against that background.

What I would nevertheless highlight is that, transferring our Renewables businesses, we have achieved for us attractive, very attractive multiples, which also mean that all the goodwill which is being allocated to the Renewables businesses, there is no need for impairment write-off whatsoever. It’s all covered by the value, which we have now attached to those assets.

And secondly, if you look at the risk profile, the nature of the businesses which we are acquiring, A, it’s a high share of regulated businesses; B, it’s for markets which we know, it’s not buying into markets where we have not operated in before where we do not have competitors, with strong experience and strong track records.

And finally, I would also refer to the significant amount of synergies, which simply then from a cash perspective, if you look at the multiple pre- synergies, which we achieved in securing the innogy assets that this provides for another layer of protection. As the nature of goodwill is, there is never the word never in that context. I don’t have the crystal ball for what will happen in the years and decades to come. But I think that we can get a lot of comfort that there are a lot of protective layers included, which make this a very sound and robust transaction.

Nathalie Casali-Deacon

Thanks. That’s – I appreciate it. Can I just follow-up? So I take your points on the goodwill and the synergies and on the sale of Renewables at an attractive multiple. But I think given the very competitive nature of retail and the political focus that inevitably falls on these businesses, I think that is more my concern going forward. But if I understand you correctly, you’re saying that given everything you know today, you are confident you can preserve at least the same amount of revenues and the same profitability for the assets. Is that fair?

Johannes Teyssen

Yes, that’s what we are striving for. And obviously, as you said, we are trying to strive customer numbers and quality of products being sold. But it’s a competitive market. But we – we’re in a better position than anyone else to strive for that. And therefore, yes, we see a level of optimism. But you can see, it’s a combination of assets that’s predominantly regulated assets and smaller shares coming from the area we talk about.

Nathalie Casali-Deacon

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Mr. Sam Arie, UBS. Your line is now open.

Sam Arie

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you, thank you. It's a very helpful presentation today. And obviously very interestingdeal that you planning to.I think most of positive questions have been asked already. I wanted to just dive into the offer for innogy and then one sector question. So my innogy question is around the €40 of the minority. Now I’m just interested if you’ve considered or envisaged that you might end up paying a higher price than €40 through the sort of to squeeze-out process there for the minority. I suppose specifically whether you’ve done an IDW S1 valuation of innogy?

And if that gives you a number lower than €40, that would be very helpful to know. And then secondly, on the sort of wider outlook for the sector. I mean, I am sure you’ve taken these decision purely based on what’s best for your business. But if you sit back and look at the peer group and the competitive landscape, is your sector view that similar deals and transformations will need to be done by competitors. So therefore, you’re the first mover, and there’ll be more to come? Or is it that this is something that only you will do and you wouldn’t expect others to do the same? Thank you.

Johannes Teyssen

So for the second question, I always give the same answer. We think we do the right and prudent thing. And I hope nobody follows us, because then we have a competitive advantage. But because everybody has a different asset base, a different regional reach and something that is advantageous for one competitor might be less advantageous the time being for another one. So I have no clue if the others follow us. But I would not be surprised if we’re not alone in the end of the space. And for the first question Marc?

Marc Spieker

Yes. So simple answer on this, we regard this as a highly attractive portfolio for the minority free floats. And you can also rest assured that all valuations in both are picked up by addition opinions submitted by auditors so-called IDW S1 valuation for the experts. That is a standard slide and which is also required by the financial authority, BaFin with which you can also expect we have aligned all the key terms inclusive of the agreements. And so that I see a very robust, sound, attractive offer. And, again, I would like to reiterate what Johannes said. At the end of the day, whatever comes, we will be able to legally integrate the operations of innogy, because we will have more than 75% of shareholding, which allows us to conclude a domination agreement. And with that we have certainty about the leading integration.

Johannes Teyssen

And we have, as I said, I like also to reemphasize, we have identified multiple ways of growing even further and alternatives to domination agreement and none of those I think exposes us to a situation where we could be squeezed in any way from any funny idea. And therefore, we will explain to minorities that this is an attractive offer and this is also the one offer that E.ON can give.

Sam Arie

Thank you. Would you mind if there is a very quick follow-up on those two? So on the innogy side, just to be clear, have you said that €40 is your kind of best and final number? Or is

Johannes Teyssen

That is the offer that I would consider as a very serious offer now, and that there are multiple ways to go beyond the integration. And I don’t – I’m not going further than that. I think investors are prudent enough with legal advice to understand there’s multiple ways are existing to be enforced. And we think it’s a very fair offer, an attractive offer that fully values, the full potential of innogy.

Sam Arie

Okay, very good. And on your other

Alexander Karnick

That was number four, that if I’m counting correctly, so please – sorry, but go back in line, and we’ll see if we have more time because there are – plenty of other peoples with more questions. Thank you for understanding.

Sam Arie

Okay, of course no problem. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have another question from Mr. Martin Brough, Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Martin Brough

Hello, thank you. Just a couple of questions. One was, in terms of the cost to achieve the synergies, should we be thinking about roughly one times the run rate in terms of the cost to deliver that? And are there other transaction costs that we should be taking into account? And then the second question, I guess, was a bit more of an accounting one, rather than one that would affect cash flows.

But obviously when innogy was created and the debt was put into innogy, it was essentially a fair value-type exercise done, which meant that the finance charges under IFRS going through the P&L were a bit lower than the coupon payments on the bonds. Would there be a similar effect with the debt being taken into E.ON? So would you be – what would happen to under the IFRS? And would you be presenting adjusted net income with essentially the full sort of cash cost of that debt?

Marc Spieker

Martin, maybe I will start with the second question. We have to say, I have to admit, I didn’t fully get what this issue is about. And we have not identified any such thing up until now. But I would suggest that we take this up bilaterally. It sounds pretty technical so we haven’t identified anything in the direction. I suggest that we follow-up on this bilaterally. The first question was on

Martin Brough

The costs.

Marc Spieker

Implementation costs? Yes. Implementation costs, we are assuming the implementation costs amount – or include into a factor of 1.2.

Martin Brough

Okay. And is that just for the synergies? Or is that encompassing transaction costs as well or they’re separate transaction costs?

Johannes Teyssen

It is for – that is for delivery, the synergies.

Martin Brough

Okay. And do have a figure for any transaction costs?

Marc Spieker

Yes, look, I think with the factor of 1.2, to make it simple, if you multiply that with the synergies, I think you have a fair indicator for the overall implementation cost, including any other material effects. Otherwise, when it comes particularly on the tax side to effect there are clauses in place where we are in line with two real contribution to make such an M&A transactions, where there’s a sharing or actually contribution from our utilization from RWE and so on. So overall, I think you can work with that assumption 1.2 times when you do your models from a cash side.

Martin Brough

Okay, great thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Ahmed Farman, Jefferies. Your line is open.

Ahmed Farman

Yes, I thank you for taking my questions. I actually wanted to start with the EBIT outlook for the stand-alone business. If I look at the 2018 guidance, it seems to me you are indicating to a €2.5 billion core EBIT, which appears to be I think going to €2.8 billion by 2018. I just wanted to understand if you could help us understand the bridge, the divisional bridge there for this €300 million delta that you see? And I guess, if you would comment on the Swedish network business because I think there is a new price control that will come through in 2020, 2021? So do you expect any significant impacts beyond that on the – after 2020 for the Networks business earnings? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

With regards to this, the Swedish business I think it’s too early at this stage to give now any guidance for the next regulatory period. There is still all discussions ongoing in Sweden. Any impact of any new regulation also then will depend on how tariffs actually – by the time the new regulatory period kicks in and develops. So a lot of moving things and nothing which, at this stage, I would now highlight or be able to give any reasonable guidance on. With regard to your first question, Alex, I think, you want to take that?

Alexander Karnick

Yes, I mean, if you look at sort of the chart or the Page 28, I mean, you have a downward trend in Energy Networks, mainly for the specific regulatory one-off we had in a positive way in 2017. So they are not recurring. We have the loss of the gas concession. And that cannot be compensated by further tariff increases in Sweden.

So there is a declining arrow behind that. Similar in Customer Solutions, please note that this is mainly driven by the restructuring charges that leaves you basically with two elements, which have a green arrow. The Renewables business, of course, where we are completing our offshore capacity, and also, the effect of the Phoenix program, which we intend to complete in this year and which is going to deliver €270 million.

Ahmed Farman

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We are now moving back to the speakers.

Alexander Karnick

Thank you. So this is Alex, again. I thank you all very much for your interest in E.ON. And, of course, me and my teams are available for further questions. And please make me – let me allow one final remark, again, there is no Capital Markets Day tomorrow. We have replaced it with this call now. So with that, thank you very much all, and have a nice day.

Johannes Teyssen

Thank you very much and see you soon on the roads. Bye-bye.

Marc Spieker

Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been concluded. You may disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.