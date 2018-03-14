OTC Newsletter - Interview With Clayton Young

This is an excerpt and does not include all questions such as Clay's most important 'a-ha' moment from the business world.

In the interview we talk about the nature of the Japanese market and Clayton’s business experience and how it relates to investing.

Below you can read another interview that was conducted for my OTC newsletter.

Dear subscribers,

I am glad to present you with another interview. This time with Clayton Young of Kenkyo Investing, an investor that is focusing exclusively on Japanese small-cap stocks. He also runs his own website where he scrutinizes the stocks publicly.

While Japanese stocks are not necessarily connected to OTC, I felt that the space is relevant as it is also relatively uncovered due to natural barriers.

As a start, could you please share with us how did you end up analyzing Japanese stocks?

Sure thing!

First for some context: I spent all of my childhood in Japan (mother is Japanese), then moved to the US for college, graduate school, and work. Now, I live in the Philippines.

I knew nothing about the stock market or investing until my friend Samir Patel (Askeladden Capital) introduced me to it during college. Hence, the first few years of my research largely consisted of American companies. Fast forward another couple of years and I found myself stuck. In the English speaking world with so many brilliant investors and plenty of coverage, it was clear to me that understanding value concepts and having some on-the-ground experience in business operations wasn't going to cut it. That's when I turned to Japanese stocks.

Value investing is mostly a foreign concept in Japan. The few value investors in existence have read Ben Graham, but many have never heard of Howard Marks, Marty Whitman, Joel Greenblatt, or even Charlie Munger. I figured if I leveraged my Japanese fluency to research Japanese stocks with an American Value angle, it would yield some interesting opportunities.

How would you define factors that are perhaps unique to the Japanese market? Perhaps connected is the following: Why are individual Japanese stocks relatively underfollowed by the broader investing community?

I'm not sure I understand the first question well, but I'll try to answer anyway. I think one of the unique factors in the Japanese market is the existence of group companies and cross-shareholdings. Many Japanese companies maintain close relationships with key suppliers and customers. Often times, these companies hold shares in each others' companies. The tightly knit network of Japanese companies is probably difficult to understand for investors who have not lived or worked in Japan or Asia.

Note by Jan: Interested members can look up keiretsu (the holding structure), it pares well with the following FT article.

What is the attitude of Japanese towards stocks and investing? Is it more European (shy away from actively investing) or American approach (classic retail investor)?

Investing in the stock market has rarely been a topic of discussion among my Japanese (non-professional investor) friends. I'd say most "normal" people shy away from actively investing.

How would you describe your investment strategy and what are the most important factors in it?

I would describe my investing strategy as generally conservative and long term. After making a few painful mistakes early on, I now focus first on how not to lose money. Once I feel confident about not losing money, then I start looking at the upside.

The most important factor is finding a company's konkyo (根拠). There isn't an exact English translation, but it's something along the lines of: basis, reason, foundation.

When researching a company, I normally start by looking at business performance and strategy. What I am looking for is a solid foundation supporting long term healthy business performance. This is hard to find in large companies involved in many business areas, so I spend a lot of time looking at smaller, less known companies.

An example of konkyo would be the strategy behind Keyence's 50+% operating margins. Keyence is a leading factory automation and machine vision player in Japan. Their operating margins are driven by "world's first" and "industry's first" products. Keyence sales people, who are more like consultants, visit customer manufacturing facilities, observe pain points, then go back to Keyence engineering to figure out customized solutions.

If a factory automation company mass produces and sells a single product like a serial code printing machine, competitors soon come up with a similar offering, and eventually this product becomes a commodity and margins fall. When a serial code printing machine sales person walks into a potential customer's office, the customer can probably pick up the phone and compare prices with several other companies.

In Keyence's case, the company offers customized solutions developed by some of Japan's top engineering talent. With the world's first and industry's first products, customers don't have the option to call other suppliers for prices.

Of course, the Keyence story is well known and probably not investable at this point, but that's the sort of konkyo I am looking for in smaller Japanese companies.

Catalyst or valuation? Which one do you think is more important when it comes to an investment?

My belief is that value is its own catalyst.

Do you have any favorite sectors where you can find such businesses? Or are you mostly a generalist?

I'm mostly a generalist. I tend to find such businesses while researching smaller companies. This probably has more to do with smaller companies being easier to understand and having fewer moving parts.

Understood. Have you encountered any business (business model) that is perhaps unique to the Japanese market or is less visible in the US stock market? Or any that would just genuinely surprised you (be it from profitability, product etc.)?

7-Eleven Japan's dominant strategy is one that comes to mind. When 7-Eleven Japan enters a market, they essentially open stores down the street from one another. This helps on the logistics end; the same truck can deliver products to several stores in a short period of time, reducing logistics cost. This also helps with the company's fresh food strategy. 7-Eleven stores in Japan often receive several deliveries in a day. You notice this as a consumer as well. The fresh food section carries different products depending on the time of your visit.

I think one of the main reasons this strategy has worked is because of Japan's population density. When everybody lives in 300 square foot apartment units of tall buildings in Tokyo, you can open stores 5 minutes away from one another (by foot!) and still service a decent sized market. In comparison, if you live in Dallas Texas, where people tend to comfortably live in much larger spaces, you might only have 5 houses between stores if the same 7-Eleven Japan dominant strategy is employed.

One of the most interesting things to me is how landscape, demographics, culture, etc., interact and shape the way businesses operate. With the 1,100 store Sunoco acquisition last year, I'm curious to see how 7-Eleven adapts its strategy in the US. On the other hand, I'm less concerned with its SE Asia strategy given that most of Asia is densely populated.

In any case, that's one example of a business strategy that is highly visible in Japan and less so in the US.

Do you believe that a statistical approach to investing (for example NCAV strategy) can work in Japan or do you think that stock picking is a better to way to try to grasp the market?

I think the answer to this question largely depends on the tools available to the investor. For a native Japanese speaker, stock picking would yield greater opportunities. It's like being the only analyst researching a microcap stock with a value angle. For non-natives, the statistical approach is probably most sensible since it is often difficult to even gain an elementary understanding of a non large-cap Japanese company without Japanese language fluency.

Since I research Japanese companies in Japanese, then publish my research in English, most of my readers over at Kenkyo Investing are from the English-speaking world. With the exception of two non-Japanese speaking readers, most of my readers seem to take the quantitative/statistical approach. I'm trying to fill in that qualitative gap.

Who influenced your investing strategy the most and what is your favorite book that left a significant 'mark' on you?

My friend Samir Patel at Askeladden Capital influenced my investing strategy the most.

Often times, my "a-ha" moments take place when I'm on the ground in business operations. Hence, I can't name one specific book that left a significant "mark" on me. That said, there are a few books that helped me internalize value concepts. These books are: The Most Important Thing by Howard Marks, Modern Security Analysis by Martin Whitman, and The Little Book That Beats The Market by Joel Greenblatt.

Are there are any Japanese or Japanese orientated investors that are your favorite?

I do not have any favorite Japanese or Japanese-oriented investors. However, I have a favorite Japanese manager: Hiroshi Tsukakoshi (private: Ina Food Industry).

Mr. Tsukakoshi is chairman of Ina Food Industry, Japan's #1 producer of "Kanten" or Japanese Jello. He is known for his "Tree Ring" management style, which is also the title of one of his books. In short, Tree Ring Management is focused on growth at a consistent and sustainable pace, just like a tree adds a new layer of the ring each year. This is accomplished through keeping all involved stakeholders, particularly employees, happy.

With corporate executives from top Japanese companies (like Toyota) going to Mr. Tsukakoshi for management advice, Mr. Tsukakoshi is well known in the Japanese business world.

How do you 'screen' for opportunities in Japan?

Most of my screening is done through daily reading of newspapers and websites. When I find an interesting piece of information about a company, I take a closer look. Often times, this results in reading about key players in the same industry, suppliers, and customers as well.

Sometimes, I end up with no actionable investment ideas. Occasionally, I end up with three. I do, however, always end up with more knowledge of an industry. The important factor for me is to keep the research interesting. Without the elevated interest level, the research process is bland and the learning process is less meaningful.

Have you ever reached out to a company and talked to its management (perhaps during a conf. call or so)? Do you think that Japanese are open for contact by its shareholders?

I've never reached out to corporate managers, however, I have plans to attend shareholder meetings and (hopefully) individual meetings with one of my clients this summer.

I think openness largely depends on the company and how an investor approaches managers. A few years ago, western activist investors basically approached Japanese corporate managers with firepower. That didn't end well.

Frankly, Japanese culture requires more finesse. Today, activist investors seem to take a more cooperative and consultative approach to Japanese managers. I think the latter approach has far better odds of working in the Japanese business world.

Do you think that some of the individual stocks are more prone to macroeconomic (and political) situation in Japan?

Probably, but I don't pay too close attention to macroeconomics.

What does Kenkyo (name of your blog) mean in Japanese?

Kenkyo broadly means humble, modest, decent.

Great name! Thanks a lot for the discussion Clay. I thoroughly enjoyed the discussion and hope that the readers did as well.

Feel free to leave any comments below and don't forget to check out Clayton's website.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.