General Electric: 'Bearish' Enough To Create A Bottom?

Image Source: Reuters

To say that General Electric (NYSE:GE) has seen a wild ride over the last year would be an understatement. Like many, our stance on the stock has been forced to evolve over this period in an exercise that should ultimately be viewed as constructive for developing dividend investing strategies over time. Certain types of market environments lend themselves well to a contrarian dividend approach - and it is clear that this will soon be the case for General Electric. When dealing with a company this size, we prefer to take a top-down approach and look for reasons the majority may be wrong. This is where the best long-term value opportunities typically lie. As things currently stand, we believe that the 'short' side of the trade is over-crowded and with essentially all of the weak 'long' positions already shaken out of the market, share prices could be closer to a bottom than many currently forecast. We believe it is time once again to start building conservative exposure in GE with the understanding that positions will be increased on any drop into the lower double-digits.

The broader story at GE has taken several different incarnations, depending on which period is being discussed. For practical purposes, it makes sense to view the current context as the aftermath of a massive dividend reduction because this is what initiated the most recent round of selling pressure. As a potential risk factor, we can add to this the volatility injection that was witnessed in the Dow Jones Industrials in the early parts of this year (February). If you are a dividend investor with a conservative approach to portfolio management, this activity in the Dow could not have come at a worse time. Investors bullish on GE are attempting to fortify a sub-$15 bottom in the stock, and the last thing we need is a widespread bout of risk aversion in equities.

Dividend History: GE

If there is any single image that concisely defines the situation for investors, it is the dividend payout history shown above. In all of the financial turmoil that has taken place over the last 20 years, we can see the excessive nature of the move. The difference between this dividend cut and the others is that it was not caused by macro uncertainties but, rather, fundamental weaknesses that are specific to the company. Our view is that while the dividend cut ultimately was the correct move, GE will still need to sell more of its businesses (and simply eliminate its presence in some of the more problematic segments). Those in management know that GE cannot expect to be the same type of company it was throughout the 20th century, and this will mean further concessions ahead in terms of GE's ability to remain viable in all of its current industry sectors.

Analyst Survey: Yahoo Finance

Not surprisingly, the declines have prompted many analysts to issue downgrades. Traditionally, GE is a dividend giant and that does not mix well conceptually with the stock's rising volatility levels. But the real question here is whether or not this is becoming a one-sided trade. Have too many passengers moved to one side of the boat?

What worries us most about the broader news coverage of the stock is the fact that most of these analyst downgrades came after the stock had already sold-off. How many of these sellers are actually left in the market? There is a growing chance that the answer to this question is 'not many,' and we are beginning to scale into positions from the long side in anticipation of a long-term bottom.

Earnings Survey: Yahoo Finance

Of course, the total picture here is complex and still developing but a comparison of the long-term revenue performance and the bearish trends in GE share prices simply do not fall into alignment. Revenue performances over the last few years have been stable and displayed at least some evidence that the company is capable of navigating in the current environment. For Q4 2017, the adjusted EPS of $1.05 was lower than the company's expectations. If the market's reaction to those numbers was any true indication, it is clear GE need to do a better job managing those near-term expectations next quarter. Particularly troublesome was GE's $6.2 billion loss stemming from higher costs in its insurance businesses, and we would like to see some true evidence of strategic innovation in these areas going forward.

GE Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

In the graphic above, we have a very interesting long-term price history in GE where the weekly chart shows markets have retraced roughly 70% of the move from the all-time lows at $5.73 to the July 2016 highs at $33. This is essentially the period that defines market sentiment that has followed since the previous dividend cut for shareholders. What is missing is the macroeconomic collapse that propelled bearishness in equities to those previous lows. The broader market looks very different this time around and we believe it is time to start taking the other side of a crowded trade. This means the market might just be 'bearish enough' to create a bottom. We believe the company needs to be leaner and take a more aggressive stance in selling its assets (rather than taking a stance focused on rebuilding). The guidance here truly will come from the top so investors looking to initiate positions in a contrarian dividend payer (3.33%) can look to begin scaling into longs at current levels. We will add to our position on a downside approach toward $12, which rests near the 78.6% retracement of the market activity outlined in the range shown above. The stock's payout ratio is looking stable at 48.5%, and we are siding with the 'half glass full' view on this beaten-down behemoth.

What is your position on GE? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.