Christopher & Banks: A Compelling Deep Value Play

CBK's new CEO, Keri Jones, has an impressive resume where has held executive roles at Target. Most recently, she was Chief Merchant at Dick's Sporting Goods. She started, as CEO, yesterday.

On March 8, 2018, after seeing the earnings print, for the first time ever, I picked up a relatively modest amount of shares in women's apparel company, Christopher & Banks (CBK). I view this as mis-priced and deep value investment where Mr. Market is giving you most of the upside optionality for free.

In this piece, I will explain my thought process for doing so, as this name has been on the back burner of my radar since reading BuyTheDipSellTheRip's December 2016 article. Despite being intrigued by BuyTheDipSellTheRip's piece, until last week, I never got comfortable with CBK's valuation as I didn't then see enough tangible progress to get involved with the name. More recently, I read both ShadowStock and Monocle's pieces. However, as readers are well aware, I operate as more of a lone wolf when it comes to researching and thinking, so I did most of my work before even reading any of those recent pieces.

Valuation and Liquidity

37.8 million shares outstanding, so let's round up to 38 million shares. The recent share price is $1.03, so CBK is sporting a $39 million market capitalization. As of February 3, 2018, the company had $23 million of cash on hand and accounts payable of $20.8 million.

CBK's Credit Facilities expires on September 8, 2019. This is untapped, but February 3, 2018, current borrowing base was $31.8 million. Note that it hasn't needed to tap this credit facility during FY 2015-FY 2017. So, cash on hand and positive working capital have been enough to fund the business.

The Credit Facility with Wells Fargo was most recently amended and extended on September 8, 2014. The current expiration date is September 8, 2019. The Credit Facility provides the Company with revolving credit loans of up to $50.0 million in the aggregate, subject to a borrowing base formula based primarily on eligible credit card receivables, inventory and real estate, as such terms are defined in the Credit Facility, and up to $10.0 million of which may be drawn in the form of standby and documentary letters of credit. The Company had no borrowings under the Credit Facility during fiscal 2017, fiscal 2016 or fiscal 2015. The total borrowing base at February 3, 2018, was approximately $31.8 million. As of February 3, 2018, the Company had open on-demand letters of credit of approximately $2.3 million. Accordingly, after reducing the borrowing base for the open letters of credit and the required minimum availability of the greater of $3.0 million, or 10.0% of the borrowing base, the net availability of revolving credit loans under the Credit Facility was approximately $26.3 million at February 3, 2018

Speaking of working capital, CBK does have $26 million in accrued liabilities, so working capital is less than the $23 million of cash on hand, but it still stands at a positive $17.6 million.

Source: CBK FY 2017 (10-K)

Here is a more detailed look at accrued liabilities.

Also, per the Q3 2017 conference call (see here), it owns its corporate headquarters and received an unsolicited bid of $11 million for it.

Outside of shadow debt in the form of operating leases, the company has no long-term debt. So, with $23 million in cash on hand, a credit facility (with a current untapped borrowing base of $31.8 million) and a possible ~$11 million sale of its HQ means the company has plenty of liquidity to continue to execute its turnaround.

Speaking of stores, here is the store count trajectory.

Financials

Next, let's look at the financials. Similar to most women's apparel companies, CBK has been on struggle street. The company has burned cash before changes to working capital in FY 2016 ($5.7 million) and FY 2017 ($9.6 million). This fear is the only logical explanation for the extraordinarily low present valuation. However, if you peel back the onion, Q4 is usually the company's worst quarter.

Next, I spread the income statement so you can see the results for the past four years. As you can see, from FY 2014-FY 2017, CBK's gross margins were the lowest during Q4. Q4 tends to be the weakest quarter due to apparel mix (CBK isn't selling heavy winter gear such as jackets, hats, gloves, etc.). Moreover, the company tends to clean up its excess inventories during Q4. Q1 and Q3 tend to be the best quarters for CBK to generate gross margin dollars and give it the best shot at generating positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Here is FY 2014 and FY 2015

Here is FY 2016 and FY 2017

I have learned that hard way that anticipating a turnaround before there is tangible evidence can be expensive, so again, I waited on the sidelines until I saw some tangible vital signs in the form of positive comparable sales. Note that Q4 2017 was the first time the company had positive comps since Q3 2016. So, this positive second derivative change, combined with a low valuation, got me interested.

To measure seasonality, I spread the numbers, per quarter, so readers can do more trend analysis. Again, please note that Q4 is the company's softest quarter measured by gross dollars and gross margins.

Q1 and Q2 (FY 2014-FY 2017)

Q3 and Q4 (FY 2014-FY 2017)

Risks

Before we turn to the Q4 2017 conference call, no question the most obvious risk to this bet is that slow cash burn continues. However, after so many down years and making difficult adjustments to shore up the business, which I will discuss below, investors may have forgotten that results can get better, too. And, of course, I am well aware that women's apparel and mall-based retail is among the most hated and brutal sector in the entire Russell 5000. This has been the case for a few years now. Sentiment is so bad, I would argue, the tombstones have already been inscribed by the hedge fund Masters of the Universe. Don't get me wrong, I'm not a women's retailer bull nor am I bullish on Tier B mall, per se, but the optionality of CBK seems completely mis-priced especially since CBK has so much liquidity on its balance sheet. You can make money buying when things go from bad to mediocre.

As for why the market seemed to ignore the positive comps, I think a combination of lack of clarity on the corporate headquarters sale/leaseback, lack of specifics on future store closures, and negative sentiment are why CBK shares drifted lower post earnings.

Note larger competitors, Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) and J. Jill (JILL) are down 35% and 40%, respectively, over the past year.

Source: Google Finance

Green Shoots

a) Positive comps each month and in all metrics

For the quarter, we achieved a comparable sales increase of 5.7% and experienced positive comps each month of the quarter. In addition for the first time in seven quarters, we saw year-over-year increase in all of the following metrics, number of transactions, average unit retails, and units per transaction. In addition, we achieved positive comps across all three of our channels and all three of our size ranges during the quarter.

b) Inventory is in better shape (less aged)

Our inventory is well positioned heading into 2018 after adjusting for the 53-week, inventory growth was 6%. As you may recall, our ending inventory was down more than 13% at the end of last year, so we are essentially flat on a two-year basis. Our inventory is also very fresh with approximately 55% less than 60 days old compared to 40% last year.

c) New CEO, Keri Jones, starts on March 12th. Keri looks like a great hire.

As previously announced, we are incredibly excited that Keri Jones will be joining the Company beginning next week. The Board and I have met with Keri a number of times during the process and are impressed with her background which includes more than 30 years of experience with leading retailers as well as the excitement about the future of Christopher & Banks.

Keri was a big shot at Target, where her career spanned 27 years, and she was recently the Chief Merchant at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Source: Bizjournals.com

If you look at Keri's LinkedIn profile, look at her titles and the description of her work. At Target, she progressively moved into role where she was tasked with more responsibility. Moreover, I would argue that she was in executive roles, at Target, far more complex than running a $366 million women's retail apparel company. Perhaps, this level of talent and expertise is being completely overlooked by the market, so caught up in the death of malls mantra.

Speaking of incentives for Keri Jones to perform, yesterday, CBK filed this press release (see below). So, she was granted 500K worth of stock options with a strike price of $1.03 and will be granted 250K shares. Both stock-based awards vest over three years in 1/36 increments.

Mar. 13, 2018 - Christopher & Banks Corporation (CBK) announced today that, in conjunction with its recent hiring of Ms. Keri Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer, the Company granted to Ms. Jones time-based restricted stock and non-qualified stock options as an inducement to her hiring. The non-qualified stock option consists of a grant of 500,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock, with an exercise price of $1.03, representing the closing price on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") of one share of the Company's Common Stock on March 12, 2018, Ms. Jones' first day of employment. The option will have a ten year term and vest approximately 1/36th each month. In addition, Ms. Jones was granted 250,000 shares of time-based restricted stock of the Company's Common Stock which will vest approximately 1/36th each month. The stock option award will be exercisable after vesting and also following Ms. Jones' employment termination (assuming such termination is not for cause). Source: CBK IR (March 13, 2018)

d) Inventory planning tool should help gross margins

Our second focus is further improving inventory productivity. We believe we are well positioned in 2018 with the right content and healthy inventory levels that we expect will enable us to drive sales growth in the first half of the year. As we mentioned on the last call, our new inventory planning tool enables us to plan our buys by size, product type, and channel. We expect that this will be the key to driving continued improvements in the business as we better align our product with our customer's needs. We began using this tool with the planning of our resort assortment. Looking ahead, we expect the benefit of this change to be largely realized in 2018. As spring is the first season, we were able to fully implement and leverage this tool. We believe our stores will now have an appropriate level and assortment of inventory on a much more timely basis, which we expect will ultimately enable us to drive sales and reduce markdowns. It's hard to overstate the massive amount of changes, the merchandise strategy underwent last year. Now we have a more appropriate balance in our assortment and we expect 2018 to be a year where we will focus on increasing our speed and inventory turn reduce their markdowns and consistently deliver the newness that our customers crave. We expect that with these changes we will be able to drive improved financial performance this fiscal year.

e) E-Commerce and Outlets had double-digit positive comps. Order Online and Ship to a Store is a positive.

During the quarter, outlets achieved the comparable sales increase of 12% and it is clear that we have the right strategy in place as our initiatives continue to take hold. In fiscal 2018, we expect to drive further improve financial improvement and positive sales comps as we increase the percentage for outlet product with an improved margin structure and reduce the amount of slow selling merchandise transferred from the base stores. Fourth, we focused on the growth of our e-commerce business. During the fourth quarter, we continued to see strength in this business with e-commerce comparables sales growth of 11.6% for the quarter. We benefited from our improved merchandise assortment as well as our enhanced site capabilities, which optimize the customer experience. Most importantly, we continued our omnichannel migration and now have a single view of inventory across all channels. During the quarter we launched buy online Ship-to-a-Store giving customers more flexibility to shop our entire assortment to find exactly what they want. Over the next several months, we will continue to expand our omnichannel offerings to improve the productivity of store inventory.

f) Lapping easy comps in FY 2018

As you can see from my charts, Q1 2017 comps were down 8.9%, Q2 2017 were down 3.7%, and Q3 2017 were 5%. This is a big tailwind for CBK longs. Positive comps are very important for driving both sentiment and financial results. Should the positive momentum from Q4 continue into the rest of calendar year 2018, this is what could swing Adjusted EBITDA from negative to positive.

g) Possible resolution on the selling corporate headquarters in three or four months

h) Example of inventory planning improvements

Takeaway

CBK is priced like it is going bankrupt. Keep in mind that the company still did $366 million in sales in FY 2017, despite losing a modest amount of money, as a percentage of sales. Investing is about understanding the margins and nuances. I have yet met or spoke with Keri, but perhaps in a few weeks' time, I might reach out to her to learn more about her and her impressive background. If she was capable enough to be tasked with running Target's Global Supply Chain, then she should have both the mettle and right stuff to improve CBK's gross margins and trim SG&A, just enough on both sides, to swing CBK to flat to positive Adjusted EBITDA. Should she and her team be successful, and keep in mind that Joe Waller has already put in motion operational improvements (again, reference the green shoots that I highlighted earlier in the article), this stock could easily trade for $1.50 to $3, depending on the magnitude of the positive results. This is a great deep value play that is totally under the radar screen (measured by the tiny volume average daily volume).

Also, as other authors have pointed out, a buyout is possible. However, that isn't my base case and not required to make money on this bet.

Depending on price, acquiring CBK could be accretive to Chico's FAS, Inc., Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA), or a private equity shop, such as Sycamore Partners that owns Talbots.

Lastly, please note that CBK shares moved from $1.12 at the depths of 2012 to as high $10 in 2014. Despite the tough industry headwinds and ordinarily negative sentiment, CBK is a great value play at $1.03.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.